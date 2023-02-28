Crypto News

BoE’s Broadbent Says Digital Currencies Will Provide Lucrative Opportunities for Business

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageTrent Rhode Last updated:

Bank of England CBDC
Adobe Stock / bennymarty

The blockchain revolution has been gaining traction in the finance sector, with more than 100 countries exploring the potential of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). The Bank of England and HM Treasury made their plans to introduce a ‘digital pound’ as a cryptocurrency alternative for households and businesses official earlier in the month. Now, a top official at the Bank of England (BoE) has further emphasized that new technologies such as digital currencies could provide profitable opportunities for businesses.

Ben Broadbent, BoE Deputy Governor for Monetary Policy, declared that the BoE was paying close attention to how emerging technologies in payments could be regulated, and commented on the upcoming Bank of England CBDC.

“The experience of digitalization so far is that new products and services enabled by new technologies can be adopted very rapidly at scale. This obviously brings opportunities for financial institutions, businesses, for individuals. We would expect to see continued improvements, reductions in friction and cost of payment,” said Broadbent at a BOE research conference.

An official consultation paper concerning the Bank of England’s CBDC was released earlier in the month as well, which outlines its different facets. Essentially, as the paper noted, the currency would be backed by central bank reserves and “sit alongside, not replace, cash” to “ensure that central bank money remains available and useful in an ever more digital economy.”

The British CBDC project, which has been nicknamed the “Britcoin,” would join the 30% of nations exploring a CBDC that are in the development stage. The Atlantic Council’s CBDC tracker notes that the roughly the same percentage of countries are at the research stage.

Broadbent has also stressed the importance of exploring new payment technologies and how they may be used, saying “We must remain open-minded about future developments, such as CBDCs or other digital forms of money, given their potential benefits but also risks.”

Meanwhile, BoE Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe proposed at a February 28 Parliament’s Treasury Committee meeting that the Bank of England’s CBDC could also protect customers from potential banking system failures, further supporting the bank’s impetus for launching its digital currency.

Cunliffe said that with the dawn of the “era of instantaneous bank runs,” customers can now move their money to another institution at a moment’s notice if they become anxious about one particular bank’s solvency.

However, he noted that although the Bank of England’s CBDC may “intensify” a bank run through enabling much faster transfers of money, it would also give users a “safe place” to store their money outside of any one bank.

“Actually, a CBDC has financial stability benefits because it provides another payment system in terms of resilience, but it also means that if we ever have to deal with failed banks again, there is another asset that people can go into,” said Cunliffe.

Related:

Layer 2 Protocols Are Outperforming All Other Major Crypto Sectors, Optimism Leads the Way

OpenAI Competitor Anthropic Makes its AI Models Accessible to Businesses

2 Top Crypto Exchanges Alleged to Facilitate Russian Banks to Break Ukraine War Sanctions

Fight Out - Next 100x Move to Earn Crypto

Our Rating

Fightout token
  • Backed by LBank Labs, Transak
  • Earn Rewards for Working Out
  • Level Up and Compete in the Metaverse
  • Presale Live Now - $4M+ Raised
  • Real-World Community, Gym Chain
Fightout token
Buy Now

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Trent Rhode.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Trent Rhode

Trent has an extensive educational background in journalism and communications, along with two decades of experience writing and editing on a wide range of topics. Recently, however, he has dedicated much more attention to blockchain technology, DeFi (decentralized finance), and the Web3 ecosystem as he firmly believes decentralizing our economic…

View full profile ›

More by this author:

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!