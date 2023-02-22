Blur Price Retreats 22% to $0.95 – Is Now the Time to Buy the Dip?

A week after the official launch of $BLUR NFT airdrop token redemptions, explosive post-launch volatility is calming as first signs of a trading channel appear.

The initial slow launch of the delayed Blur NFT marketplace took off with a bang last week, as investors rushed to redeem their much-anticipated $BLUR tokens.

Currently situated in the top 10 NFT exchanges by volume, BLUR NFT marketplace posted a jaw-dropping $430m in monthly trading volume.

With redemptions egged on by Coinbase teasing a future $BLUR listing, the first few days of trading saw huge volatile swings.

Coinbase will add support for Blur (BLUR) on the Ethereum network (ERC-20 token). Do not send this asset over other networks or your funds may be lost. Inbound transfers for this asset are available on @Coinbase & @CoinbaseExch in the regions where trading is supported. — Coinbase Assets (@CoinbaseAssets) February 13, 2023

Despite launching at $5 – the first 48 hours saw price surge up to $8.35 and plummet down to $0.48.

This is not uncommon for coin launches, which are commonly characterised by initial volatility as whales accumulate and early backers take profit.

Indeed, the LooksRare $LOOKS token airdrop saw an initial doubling to $5.80, before slowly bleeding out to today’s lows of $0.22.

Bullish news has assured $BLUR investors today following the announcement that there will be additional tokens dropped to loyal holders.

$BLUR Price Analysis – February 22

However, with volatility finally calming – $BLUR is finally establishing solid chart structure and escaping the fate of $LOOKS.

With $BLUR firmly in price exploration, the first signs of a trading channel are appearing.

Source.

$BLUR is currently trading at $0.94 (a 24 hour change of -10.61%).

This is a local retracement movement that has come down to test support off the lower channel trend.

A key support zone is emerging around $1.00 – with price action from February 15 to 18 establishing legs here.

Blur bulls are currently fighting to bounce off this support zone, and hourly volatility is high – as Bollinger bands refuse to narrow.

This retracement movement is reflected by the RSI 14 – which is sat at 34.69.

A clear oversold signal – indicating bullish divergence.

Looking at the MACD for further illumination. Sat at -0.0023 – slight bearish divergence.

This reflects the high sell pressure signalled on the RSI, suggesting there is a huge wall of sell pressure to break through if $BLUR bounces.

This gives us a upside target of $1.65 (+75.33%) if the trading channel holds and continues the current trend.

However, downside risk could see a drop to levels from February 14 at $0.60 (-36.25%).

Source.

Overall then, this produces an ongoing $BLUR Risk: Reward ratio of 2.08.

This is an attractive entry, and could be a tactical trade for those looking to snipe quick gains.

But with volatility still extremely precarious in the aftermath of the token launch, no one wants to be the last token holder standing.

Here’s one alternative project that could offer a far less worrying risk profile than $BLUR, while still offering explosive 10x potential.

