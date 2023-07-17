Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

BlackRock, a renowned financial company, has taken a big step in cryptocurrency. BlackRock has submitted an application to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

This was a significant development in the cryptocurrency world and has been eagerly anticipated. However, the SEC has officially added BlackRock’s proposal to its list of pending rule changes.

SEC Formally Accepts BlackRock Spot Bitcoin ETF Application for Review. “A decision on approval is expected no earlier than early September, with the final deadline set for March 15, 2024. Stay tuned for updates on this exciting development! #Bitcoinetf #Approval… — IT-Sato (@it_sato) July 16, 2023

This means that the process is moving forward and gaining attention. It is a crucial step for approving a Bitcoin ETF and is closely watched by many. BlackRock’s application is one of the most essential Bitcoin-related proposals the SEC has received so far.

According to Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, who knows much about ETFs, there’s a 50% chance that BlackRock’s Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) will get the green light. That means there’s a decent shot it’ll be approved. Another expert, Elliott Stein, thinks there’s a pretty solid 70% chance Grayscale will win its case against the SEC. So, things are looking quite hopeful for both BlackRock and Grayscale.

These observations suggest that the prospects for both BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF and Grayscale’s case are somewhat uncertain, with a moderate likelihood of success. It highlights the importance of monitoring these developments as they could significantly impact the cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin Price

Bitcoin (BTC) has been staying above $30,000 for two weeks, which is considered good. Ethereum (ETH) is also getting closer to reaching $2,000. This news suggests that people in the market are feeling positive as they hope for the approval of a Bitcoin ETF.

If that happens, it could bring more regular people into the market and potentially affect the prices of BTC and ETH.

Growing Interest in Bitcoin ETFs Sparks Optimism in the Crypto Market

About a month ago, the iShares Bitcoin Trust filed an application that generated hope and excitement in cryptocurrencies. This positive development has encouraged other renowned companies like Invesco, Wisdom Tree, Bitwise, and Fidelity to jump on board and file for spot Bitcoin ETFs.

It’s worth noting that Fidelity had their previous application rejected last year, along with other contenders.

BlackRock files to offer spot bitcoin ETF

BlackRock, the world’s biggest asset manager, on Thursday filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to offer a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund called the iShares Bitcoin Trust. pic.twitter.com/GXjYpXN4uf — MonsterGirl (F4F互FO) (@MonsterGirlV) June 16, 2023

This news indicates that more players are joining the race to offer Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, which could make investing in Bitcoin easier for everyday people.

These developments show growing interest and potential for cryptocurrencies in the financial world.

According to Balchunas, the SEC might view BlackRock’s ETF application more favorably to “save face” by approving an ETF from a trusted traditional finance firm like BlackRock instead of Grayscale. Grayscale and the SEC have been involved in legal back-and-forths since the SEC rejected Grayscale’s application in June 2022.

Optimism Grows for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust’s Lawsuit and Potential Bitcoin ETF Approval

In March, three judges in a federal court listened to arguments about the issue. Stein thinks Grayscale has a good chance (around 70%) of winning its lawsuit against the SEC. Stein noticed that the judges seemed to be more inclined toward Grayscale based on the questions they asked. This suggests that Grayscale’s plan to turn the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into a Bitcoin ETF has a higher chance of success.

According to Stein, Bloomberg predicts a decision on Grayscale’s case will be made in August. Lately, there has been a lot of attention on applications for Bitcoin ETFs. Big names like BlackRock, Fidelity, Invesco, Wisdom Tree, and Valkyrie are all seeking approval from the SEC. If these applications get approved, it will open the doors for major financial institutions like JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, BNY Mellon, and Bank of America to enter the market. Combined, these institutions manage a whopping $27 trillion in assets. So, it’s a big deal!

