Bittrex Charged by US SEC With Operating Unregistered Exchange, Broker and Clearing Agency

Khashayar Abbasi

Source: Adobe / Rafael Henrique

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged cryptocurrency exchange Bittrex Inc, its former CEO William Shihara, and its foreign affiliate Bittrex Global GmbH with operating an unregistered national securities exchange, broker, and clearing agency.

The SEC has alleged that Shihara coordinated with crypto asset issuers to delete public statements that he believed would lead regulators to investigate token offerings as securities.

Bittrex’s Unregistered Activities

According to the SEC’s complaint, Bittrex, from 2017 to 2022, earned at least $1.3 billion in revenues from transaction fees from investors, among other things, while servicing them as a broker, exchange, and clearing agency.

However, the company failed to register those activities with the SEC.

SEC Enforcement Director Gurbir Grewal stated, “As laid out in our complaint, Bittrex’s business model was based on three things: circumventing the registration requirements of the federal securities laws; counseling issuers of crypto asset securities to do the same by altering their offering materials; and combining multiple market intermediary functions under one roof to maximize profits.”

Bittrex’s Response to Allegations

In response to the allegations, Bittrex Inc said in a statement that securities were not offered or traded on its platform and that it did not offer products that were investment contracts.

Bittrex Global, in a separate statement, claimed it has no U.S. customers and plans to “vigorously defend” the SEC’s allegations in court.

Impact on the Crypto Market

SEC Chair Gary Gensler has previously said that companies that help facilitate transactions in the cryptocurrency market should register with the SEC like other market intermediaries.

The SEC’s suit against Bittrex is reminiscent of a recent action against Beaxy, which settled similar charges, and may foreshadow charges against other exchanges like Coinbase.

Following the complaint, the SEC alleged that tokens like Omise Go (OMG), Algorand (ALGO), Dash (DASH), Tokencard (TKN), I-house token (IHT), and Naga (NGC) are securities, causing Algorand’s token to fall by 2.5% in intraday trading.

Bittrex has announced plans to shutter its U.S. operations effective April 30 due to “continued regulatory uncertainty.”

The company’s non-U.S. operations are based in Liechtenstein.

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Khashayar Abbasi.
author image

Author: Khashayar Abbasi

Khashayar is a University of Essex graduate and veteran cryptocurrency news writer, editor and advisor with several years of experience and a passion for all things blockchain.

