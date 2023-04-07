Bitcoin Whitepaper Buried in Apple’s MacOS Since 2018 – What Does it Mean?

Apple has ‘hidden’ the original Bitcoin whitepaper in all the versions of the MacOS, starting from Mojave to Ventura, although it’s missing in the older High Sierra (10.13) or earlier.

Blogger Andy Baio made the discovery several years following the MacOS system upgrade in 2018, hidden in plain sight as a “simpledoc.pdf,” document written by the famous pseudonymous founder Satoshi Nakamoto back in 2008.

The discovery has raised many questions within the crypto community with many people wondering why the Bitcoin whitepaper and not any other document. With this document, Nakamoto changed the world, bringing forth a different financial system, on which a new digital asset industry has been built.

The Bitcoin whitepaper first appeared online in 2008 describing “a purely peer-to-peer version of electronic cash would allow online payments to be sent directly from one party to another without going through a financial institution,” the proposal said in the beginning. Bitcoin, as a fully-fledged currency, was launched in 2009.

Apple has not responded to inquiries about the mysterious appearance of the seminal work that led to the creation of the world’s largest cryptocurrency. However, Baio explained that he discovered the whitepaper stored as a pdf document “trying to fix” his printer.

“While trying to fix my printer today, I discovered that a PDF copy of Satoshi Nakamoto’s Bitcoin whitepaper apparently shipped with every copy of macOS since Mojave in 2018,” Baio wrote on his blog, Waxy.

Was Apple Promoting Bitcoin?

Baio asked some of his friends, to confirm if it was there in their MacOS devices and the answers were affirmative. It is unlikely that Apple was trying to market Bitcoin because that would be poor marketing—it took five years for one person to find it after all.

Besides Apple has never shown any signs of wanting to court Bitcoin or crypto in general. Philip Shoemaker, Apple’s former App Store director has claimed in the past that the tech firm “had a problem with crypto from day one.”

Shoemaker while speaking in an interview with Decrypt earlier this year claimed that Apple considered crypto to be “a Ponzi scheme” and went ahead to support a capriciously stern stance on the industry, NFTs included.

Apple currently charges a 30% fee on crypto apps on the App Store, which has resulted in protests by developers fighting against the policy they consider to be unfair. Some developers have called for a boycott of iOS altogether.

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook said he owned some crypto in 2021 but he clarified that the company has no plans to invest in the asset class. Cook argued that it was “reasonable to own it as part of a diversified portfolio.”

“I’ve asked over a dozen Mac-using friends to confirm, and it was there for every one of them,” Baio added.

The Blogger did not have much to say about the discovery except for “maybe it was just a convenient, lightweight multipage PDF for testing purposes, never meant to be seen by end users.”

MacOs users who would like to check for the Bitcoin whitepaper on their computers can type this prompt in the terminal:

“open /System/Library/Image\

Capture/Devices/VirtualScanner.app/Contents/Resources/simpledoc.pdf.”

Weirdly, there's also a PDF of the original Bitcoin white paper: pic.twitter.com/JjPnI4fyzc — Josh D (@schwa23) November 28, 2020

Alternatively, users can utilize Finder where they need to “navigate to the Macintosh HD -> System -> Library -> Image Capture -> Devices, and open the Contents -> Resources folder, where you’ll find the file “simpledoc.pdf.”

Further analysis by Decrypt found that the Bitcoin whitepaper might have been used as a sample document for Virtual Scanner II, an image capture. Similarly, MacRumors, an Apple site says it may have been used as a sample document for an inbuilt system for transferring between iOS devices and Macs.

