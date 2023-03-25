Bitcoin Price Runs Into Resistance at $28k But Bank Deposit Outflows Mean More Upside Ahead

Bitcoin’s price has recently encountered resistance at the $28k level, causing some investors to be cautious about the future of the cryptocurrency’s price. However, despite this setback, there is still potential for further growth in the Bitcoin market.

Recent data has revealed that significant outflows from bank deposits have been taking place, indicating that more and more people are turning towards Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a viable alternative to traditional banking.

Over the past two weeks, $200 billion has flowed from bank accounts into money market funds. The fastest speed since the corona crash. It is not an acute bank run, but a slowly destabilizing deposit outflow. pic.twitter.com/rhtrzUg7FH — Crypto Rover (@rovercrc) March 25, 2023

In this article, we will examine the current state of the Bitcoin market and explore the possible factors that could lead to further upside potential in the near future.

Bank Deposit Outflows Mean More Upside Ahead

In recent years, there has been a trend of outflows from regional banks in the United States to larger, national banks. As this trend continues, some investors are looking to bitcoin as a potential hedge against potential bank crises.

Over the past few years, there has been a trend of outflows from regional banks to larger national banks. According to data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the number of banks in the US has declined by more than 25% since 2000. This trend has accelerated in recent years, with regional banks losing market share to larger, more established banks.

There are several reasons for this trend.

Consolidation in the banking industry is one of the main reasons for the decline in the number of banks. As smaller banks struggle to compete with larger banks that have more resources and can offer more products and services, they often opt to merge with larger banks or be acquired by them.

Additionally, low-interest rates and a sluggish economy have put pressure on regional banks to maintain profitability, leading some to merge with larger banks or sell off assets.

Bitcoin Hedge Against Potential Bank Crises

As the trend of outflows from regional banks to larger banks continues, some investors are turning to bitcoin as a potential hedge against potential bank crises. Bitcoin, as a decentralized, digital currency, is not subject to the same risks as traditional banks. In the event of a bank crisis or economic downturn, bitcoin could potentially offer a safe haven for investors seeking to protect their wealth.

Biden Says "Banks In Pretty Good Shape" As Small Banks See Biggest Deposit Outflow On Record https://t.co/SQ8irAcPKL — zerohedge (@zerohedge) March 24, 2023

In recent years, bitcoin has gained acceptance among institutional investors as a potential hedge against inflation and economic instability. As more investors look to diversify their portfolios and protect against potential risks, bitcoin is likely to become an increasingly attractive option.

While it is still a relatively new and volatile asset, the potential benefits of bitcoin as a hedge against bank crises are hard to ignore.

Bitcoin Price

Bitcoin‘s current market price is $27,500, and it has a 24-hour trading volume of $15 billion. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin has lost nearly 1.50%. As the market leader, Bitcoin’s live market cap now stands at $532 billion.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

On the technical front, Bitcoin’s immediate support level is at $26,700, with resistance at $28,000. The RSI and MACD indicators are currently in a selling zone, but overall the candlesticks are signaling indecision among investors.

That being said, let’s keep an eye on the $26,700 level for potential buying trades and the $28,000 level for potential bearish trades until these levels are violated.

