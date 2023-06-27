  • Home
  • Crypto News
  • Bitcoin Price Predictions: Institutional Adoption Hype Ramps Up With Highest Weekly Crypto Investment Products Inflow Since July

Bitcoin Price Predictions: Institutional Adoption Hype Ramps Up With Highest Weekly Crypto Investment Products Inflow Since July

Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
B2C Expert
Last updated:
Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

The world of cryptocurrencies is excited as institutional adoption of Bitcoin gains remarkable momentum. This surge in institutional interest is underscored by the highest weekly inflow of crypto investment products since July, signaling growing confidence in Bitcoin’s value as a sought-after asset.

Amidst this evolving crypto landscape, Bitcoin (BTC), the leading cryptocurrency, displays resilience and stability around the $30,000 mark.

BTC has demonstrated consistent growth throughout July, achieving impressive gains of at least 20%. The convergence of institutional adoption and Bitcoin’s positive trend has captivated the attention of market participants worldwide, sparking intrigue about the future trajectory of this digital currency.

Although it experienced a minor decline yesterday, resulting in a 0.9% decrease, this dip followed Bitcoin’s recent peak of over $31,300 last Friday. However, these declines proved to be temporary, as Bitcoin swiftly regained its strength.

However, the increase in Bitcoin’s value was preceded by influential financial giants like BlackRock expressing their interest in cryptocurrency. This sparked optimism in the crypto market, as several filings for Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), led by BlackRock, instilled confidence in investors and reignited interest in digital assets.

Investor Expectations Dampened as Bitcoin ETF Approval Process Lengthens

As time passed, investors began to realize that gaining approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for these ETFs would likely be a lengthy process, potentially taking several months or even longer.

This realization dampened the initial excitement and contributed to decreased investor confidence, particularly in Bitcoin, amidst the prevailing uncertain economic sentiment.

On a positive note, regulated exchanges saw a significant surge in inflows to digital asset investment products last week, reaching the highest level since July 2022.

CoinShares, a prominent analytics firm, reported a substantial influx of $199 million into crypto-based investment products, with Bitcoin leading the way at $187 million.

These impressive figures indicate a positive trend in the market, showcasing investors’ increasing confidence and interest in cryptocurrencies.

Digital Asset Investments and Positive Sentiment Boost Bitcoin

According to a recent report by CoinShares, investments in digital assets traded on regulated exchanges have experienced a significant surge. Notably, inflows into crypto-based investment products have reached their highest level since July 2022, with a remarkable $199 million invested, predominantly in Bitcoin.

This influx of investment has led to a recovery of losses incurred in 2022, with the total assets under management in crypto investment products surpassing an impressive $37 billion.

London-based ETC Issuance GmbH’s Bitcoin exchange-traded product, BTCE, attracted the highest weekly inflows of $77.3 million, while ProShares’ Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) in the US saw inflows of $60.4 million.

However, it is essential to highlight that this positive sentiment has been fueled by the anticipation of spot Bitcoin ETF approvals, with BlackRock’s application being a major catalyst.

This renewed optimism, combined with institutional investors entering the market through regulated investment products, signifies a growing interest and confidence in digital assets, particularly Bitcoin. The news of increased investments and positive sentiment can potentially drive up Bitcoin’s price further.

Bitcoin Price Prediction

The BTC/USD pair faces strong resistance at $31,000 with signs of weakening bullish sentiment. A minor correction is expected, finding support at $29,600, followed by potential targets at $28,250, $28,200, and $26,750.

Bitcoin Price Chart
Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

The RSI and MACD indicators indicate neutrality, allowing room for a corrective move. Alternatively, breaking above $31,000 could lead to targets around $32,500 and $34,000.

What's the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

  • B2C Listed the Top Rated Cryptocurrencies for 2023
  • Get Early Access to Presales & Private Sales
  • KYC Verified & Audited, Public Teams
  • Most Voted for Tokens on CoinSniper
  • Upcoming Listings on Exchanges, NFT Drops
See the 15+ Coins

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Arslan Butt.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Arslan Butt
B2C Expert
Arslan is a professional live webinar speaker and derivatives (cryptocurrency, forex, commodities, and indices) analyst. Arslan holds an MBA in Finance, and an MPhil in Behavioral Finance. Arslan brings a broad range of skills to help beginners evaluate financial data and investment trends, carry out technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and make an informed decision on the best ways to strategize their investment selection. For several years, Arslan has been a cryptocurrency and forex trader, with a current focus on cryptocurrency price predictions and forecasting. Previously, he has worked on a brokerage firm's forex and cryptocurrency trading team, managing the risk associated with client exposure. Arslan's main fields of expertise are - trading psychology, speculative positioning, market sentiment, and price action analysis. As well as his news coverage on Business2Community, Arslan's work can be found on Bitcoin Wisdom, CryptoNews, ForexCrunch, FX Leaders, InsideBitcoins and EconomyWatch.
Show more
View all posts by Arslan Butt
AiDoge

Top News

Popular Topics

Latest News

More
Bitcoin Price Predictions: Institutional Adoption Hype Ramps Up With Highest Weekly Crypto Investment Products Inflow Since July

The world of cryptocurrencies is excited as institutional adoption of…

Arslan Butt
11 mins ago
Crypto News
Swords of Blood Founders Boxes Fly Off Shelves as Early Adopters Seek to Gain Competitive Edge in P2E RPG Hack-and-Slash Thriller

Swords of Blood launched an NFT sale at the start…

Michael Abetz
3 hours ago
Press Release
Experts Predict Golteum (GLTM) A Better Alternative To Ripple (XRP) and Cosmos (ATOM)

The cryptocurrency industry continues to evolve rapidly, with unique projects…

Michael Abetz
5 hours ago
Press Release
US Ad Spend Finally Rebounds: May Was First Positive Growth Month in 11 Months
Ruholamin Haqshanas
6 hours ago
Tech News
IBM Leads the Industry in AI Time-Saving – Its HR Team Saved 12,000 Hours in 12 Months by Automating 280 Tasks
Ruholamin Haqshanas
7 hours ago
Tech News
Here’s Why Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs Tanked 20% This Month – Trader Sold 19 At Once
Henry Stater
15 hours ago
Tech News
Huobi Global’s Co-Founder Sues His Own Exchange, Saying He Owns the “Huobi Global” Trademark
Iliana Marvou
17 hours ago
Crypto News