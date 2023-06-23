Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will Bitcoin Pump to $50k When Blackrock BTC ETF Gets Approved?

In the cryptocurrency world, all eyes are on Bitcoin as speculations and discussions revolve around its price movement. The question on everyone’s mind is whether Bitcoin will experience a significant surge to reach the $50,000 mark upon the approval of the Blackrock BTC ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund). The potential impact of this approval has sparked debates and fueled anticipation among investors and enthusiasts.
In this Bitcoin price prediction, we will delve into the Bitcoin price prediction and explore the possibilities surrounding its future trajectory if the Blackrock BTC ETF is indeed approved.
Bitcoin Price Holds Firm Above $30k Amidst Growing Interest in Spot Bitcoin ETFs
Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, stayed above the $30,000 mark in the early hours of Friday morning. BTC has recently witnessed two consecutive days of substantial increases, supported by prominent financial institutions applying for spot Bitcoin ETF licenses.
Great to see #Bitcoin still above $30k
Check the RSI / Stoch RSI compared to the previous time it was at these elevated levels, maybe we can see similar price action play out #btc #crypto #cryptotrading #TRADINGTIPS #finance pic.twitter.com/EGEL7oH2or
— ALLNIGHT MARKET (@allnightmarket) June 22, 2023
During this period, Bitcoin peaked at $30,822 before settling around $30,000. However, this upward momentum can be mainly attributed to the involvement of asset management giants such as BlackRock and Invesco, who have filed applications for spot Bitcoin ETFs.
Valkyrie has just filed for a Bitcoin Spot #ETF, joining the growing list of #BTC Spot ETF applicants that includes BlackRock, Fidelity, Wisdom Tree, and Invesco.
WATCH: https://t.co/aScTqB0wR4 via @Altcoinbuzzio#BitcoinETF #BTC #Crypto pic.twitter.com/dBplnamToQ
— Altcoin Buzz News (@Altcoinbuzznews) June 23, 2023
These ETFs are designed to follow and mirror Bitcoin’s price movements closely. If these applications receive approval, it will open new exciting opportunities for investors to trade Bitcoin through their regular brokerage accounts seamlessly. It will simplify the process and make it more accessible to more individuals.
Thus, this development was seen as a positive signal for the overall recovery of the cryptocurrency market. Notably, the stability and the promising prospect of spot Bitcoin ETF approval have significantly bolstered confidence in Bitcoin’s future trajectory. They perceive this as a potential catalyst for Bitcoin’s future performance.
Can #Bitcoin price reach a new yearly high above $31k today?
Perhaps, if history repeats, a double-pump (yellow circles) like in mid-March is on the table.
What do you think?
More details pic.twitter.com/C8WyJR1Idc
— Jake Simmons (@realJakeSimmons) June 23, 2023
We all know that it is difficult to predict with certainty how the price of Bitcoin will behave in the future, especially in response to specific events such as the approval of a BlackRock Bitcoin ETF. But still, the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs by major financial institutions like BlackRock has the potential to impact the cryptocurrency market positively.
It is worth noting that introducing Bitcoin ETFs, particularly from well-established institutions, could attract more mainstream investors and potentially increase demand for Bitcoin. This increased demand may contribute to upward price movements in BTC.
IMF’s Support for CBDCs and Crypto Regulation Boosts Bitcoin Prices
Another factor boosting Bitcoin prices was the IMF’s support for crypto industry regulation and its recognition of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) advantages. The IMF believes CBDCs can lower international remittance costs and enhance financial inclusion.
However, the IMF also thinks it’s important to have regulations for cryptocurrencies to ensure that digital assets can be integrated safely into the payment system. At the same time, IMF doesn’t think that outright bans on cryptocurrencies are effective in the long term.
IMF: Banning crypto is not effective in the long term#bitcoin #crypto #doge #elon #BankofEngland pic.twitter.com/4I7PuW1keu
— CoinFa (Crypto daily news) (@Coinfanews) June 23, 2023
Instead, they suggest addressing why people are interested in cryptocurrencies, such as the need for digital payment options. They also recommend improving transparency by keeping records of cryptocurrency transactions in national statistics.
The IMF supports the idea of digital currencies issued by central banks because they can make sending money across borders cheaper and help more people access financial services. It should be noted that the report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) specifically focused on the adoption of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) in Latin America and the Caribbean.
These regions have seen significant adoption of cryptocurrencies, making them examples for the rest of the world. Hence, the IMF’s calls for regulation in the crypto industry and its recognition of the benefits of CBDCs likely positively impacted Bitcoin prices.
Bitcoin Price Prediction
Bitcoin’s technical analysis on the daily timeframe reveals the formation of three bullish candles known as “three white soldiers,” propelling the price towards $30,000. However, strong resistance at the $30,700 level forms a double-top pattern, hindering upward momentum and potentially triggering a correction.
A close below $30,700 may lead to a decline toward the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $29,300 and further down to the 38.2% Fibonacci level near $28,400. If bearish momentum persists, the next targets to watch are $27,750 and $27,000.
Traders should monitor the $30,700 level and consider short positions below it, with stop-loss orders above $31,000. Conversely, a retracement towards $27,000 could present a buying opportunity.
Related News:
- These Shitcoins Are Trending on Dextools: PEPE, 4CHAN, REDDIT, STRAY – What Will Pump Next?
- Bitcoin Cash Skyrockets 24% But The Rally May Be Over – These Trending Altcoins Have Much More Upside Potential
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bulls Drive Bitcoin Above $30k on ETF News as Legion of Altcoins Follow Suit
Dash 2 Trade - New Gate.io Listing
- Also Listed on Bitmart, Changelly, LBank, Uniswap
- Collaborative Trading Platform Token
- Featured in Bitcoinist, Cointelegraph
- Solid Proof Audited, CoinSniper KYC Verified
- Trading Community of 70,000+ Members