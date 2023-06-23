Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will Bitcoin Pump to $50k When Blackrock BTC ETF Gets Approved?

In the cryptocurrency world, all eyes are on Bitcoin as speculations and discussions revolve around its price movement. The question on everyone’s mind is whether Bitcoin will experience a significant surge to reach the $50,000 mark upon the approval of the Blackrock BTC ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund). The potential impact of this approval has sparked debates and fueled anticipation among investors and enthusiasts.

In this Bitcoin price prediction, we will delve into the Bitcoin price prediction and explore the possibilities surrounding its future trajectory if the Blackrock BTC ETF is indeed approved.

Bitcoin Price Holds Firm Above $30k Amidst Growing Interest in Spot Bitcoin ETFs

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, stayed above the $30,000 mark in the early hours of Friday morning. BTC has recently witnessed two consecutive days of substantial increases, supported by prominent financial institutions applying for spot Bitcoin ETF licenses.