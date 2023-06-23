  • Home
  • Crypto News
  • Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will Bitcoin Pump to $50k When Blackrock BTC ETF Gets Approved?

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will Bitcoin Pump to $50k When Blackrock BTC ETF Gets Approved?

Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
B2C Expert
Last updated:
Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

In the cryptocurrency world, all eyes are on Bitcoin as speculations and discussions revolve around its price movement. The question on everyone’s mind is whether Bitcoin will experience a significant surge to reach the $50,000 mark upon the approval of the Blackrock BTC ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund). The potential impact of this approval has sparked debates and fueled anticipation among investors and enthusiasts.

In this Bitcoin price prediction, we will delve into the Bitcoin price prediction and explore the possibilities surrounding its future trajectory if the Blackrock BTC ETF is indeed approved.

Bitcoin Price Holds Firm Above $30k Amidst Growing Interest in Spot Bitcoin ETFs

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, stayed above the $30,000 mark in the early hours of Friday morning. BTC has recently witnessed two consecutive days of substantial increases, supported by prominent financial institutions applying for spot Bitcoin ETF licenses.

During this period, Bitcoin peaked at $30,822 before settling around $30,000. However, this upward momentum can be mainly attributed to the involvement of asset management giants such as BlackRock and Invesco, who have filed applications for spot Bitcoin ETFs.

These ETFs are designed to follow and mirror Bitcoin’s price movements closely. If these applications receive approval, it will open new exciting opportunities for investors to trade Bitcoin through their regular brokerage accounts seamlessly. It will simplify the process and make it more accessible to more individuals.

Thus, this development was seen as a positive signal for the overall recovery of the cryptocurrency market. Notably, the stability and the promising prospect of spot Bitcoin ETF approval have significantly bolstered confidence in Bitcoin’s future trajectory. They perceive this as a potential catalyst for Bitcoin’s future performance.

We all know that it is difficult to predict with certainty how the price of Bitcoin will behave in the future, especially in response to specific events such as the approval of a BlackRock Bitcoin ETF. But still, the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs by major financial institutions like BlackRock has the potential to impact the cryptocurrency market positively.

It is worth noting that introducing Bitcoin ETFs, particularly from well-established institutions, could attract more mainstream investors and potentially increase demand for Bitcoin. This increased demand may contribute to upward price movements in BTC.

IMF’s Support for CBDCs and Crypto Regulation Boosts Bitcoin Prices

Another factor boosting Bitcoin prices was the IMF’s support for crypto industry regulation and its recognition of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) advantages. The IMF believes CBDCs can lower international remittance costs and enhance financial inclusion.

However, the IMF also thinks it’s important to have regulations for cryptocurrencies to ensure that digital assets can be integrated safely into the payment system. At the same time, IMF doesn’t think that outright bans on cryptocurrencies are effective in the long term.

 

Instead, they suggest addressing why people are interested in cryptocurrencies, such as the need for digital payment options. They also recommend improving transparency by keeping records of cryptocurrency transactions in national statistics.

The IMF supports the idea of digital currencies issued by central banks because they can make sending money across borders cheaper and help more people access financial services. It should be noted that the report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) specifically focused on the adoption of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) in Latin America and the Caribbean.

These regions have seen significant adoption of cryptocurrencies, making them examples for the rest of the world. Hence, the IMF’s calls for regulation in the crypto industry and its recognition of the benefits of CBDCs likely positively impacted Bitcoin prices.

Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin’s technical analysis on the daily timeframe reveals the formation of three bullish candles known as “three white soldiers,” propelling the price towards $30,000. However, strong resistance at the $30,700 level forms a double-top pattern, hindering upward momentum and potentially triggering a correction.

Bitcoin Price Chart
Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview.com

A close below $30,700 may lead to a decline toward the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $29,300 and further down to the 38.2% Fibonacci level near $28,400. If bearish momentum persists, the next targets to watch are $27,750 and $27,000.

Traders should monitor the $30,700 level and consider short positions below it, with stop-loss orders above $31,000. Conversely, a retracement towards $27,000 could present a buying opportunity.

Dash 2 Trade - New Gate.io Listing

Our Rating

Dash 2 Trade
  • Also Listed on Bitmart, Changelly, LBank, Uniswap
  • Collaborative Trading Platform Token
  • Featured in Bitcoinist, Cointelegraph
  • Solid Proof Audited, CoinSniper KYC Verified
  • Trading Community of 70,000+ Members
Dash 2 Trade
Buy D2T

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Arslan Butt.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Arslan Butt
B2C Expert
Arslan is a professional live webinar speaker and derivatives (cryptocurrency, forex, commodities, and indices) analyst. Arslan holds an MBA in Finance, and an MPhil in Behavioral Finance. Arslan brings a broad range of skills to help beginners evaluate financial data and investment trends, carry out technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and make an informed decision on the best ways to strategize their investment selection. For several years, Arslan has been a cryptocurrency and forex trader, with a current focus on cryptocurrency price predictions and forecasting. Previously, he has worked on a brokerage firm's forex and cryptocurrency trading team, managing the risk associated with client exposure. Arslan's main fields of expertise are - trading psychology, speculative positioning, market sentiment, and price action analysis. As well as his news coverage on Business2Community, Arslan's work can be found on Bitcoin Wisdom, CryptoNews, ForexCrunch, FX Leaders, InsideBitcoins and EconomyWatch.
Show more
View all posts by Arslan Butt
AiDoge

Top News

Popular Topics

Latest News

More
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will Bitcoin Pump to $50k When Blackrock BTC ETF Gets Approved?

In the cryptocurrency world, all eyes are on Bitcoin as…

Arslan Butt
9 mins ago
Crypto News
Scorpion Casino Blasts Past $350K in Presale: Why are Investors Investing in SCORP?

The crypto gaming industry is filled with projects that aim…

Michael Abetz
2 hours ago
Press Release
An Infinite Loop Bug Found in The Sui (SUI) Network: Here’s Where to Invest Instead in VC Spectra (SPCT)

Vulnerabilities in the cryptocurrency industry can significantly impact investor sentiment…

Michael Abetz
4 hours ago
Press Release
Coinbase is the Next Top App to Try to Pivot to a ‘Super App’
Ruholamin Haqshanas
5 hours ago
Crypto News
Innovative Recycle-to-Earn Project Ecoterra Presale Skyrockets as Team Networks With Massive Players Like Tesla, $5.3 Million Raised
Henry Stater
13 hours ago
Crypto News
FTC Sues Amazon for Tricking Customers with Shady Prime Subscription Practices
Iliana Marvou
13 hours ago
Tech News
TikTok Launches ‘Project S’ Plan to Challenge Amazon, Shein and Justify its $300 Billion Valuation
Nancy Lubale
13 hours ago
Tech News