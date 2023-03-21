Bitcoin Price Prediction – Why Rejection at $28k is a Precursor to Blasting Past $30,000

Bitcoin (BTC), the most popular cryptocurrency, managed to remain above the $28,000 mark on Tuesday. As of writing, Bitcoin prices were consolidating in a narrow range as investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s decision on Wednesday.

I'm seeing some weakness in #Bitcoin's price action at this key resistance @ $28k. I'd not be surprised if #BTC pulls back here to re-test that breakout at $25k. Failure to break $28k will lead to one thing and one thing only. FOMO boys getting rekt. #BTCUSD pic.twitter.com/5LuYIPTDKl — Duo Nine ⚡ discord.gg/ycc (@DU09BTC) March 21, 2023

At present, Bitcoin is trading above $28,000 and is influenced by several factors, including the collapse of banks, government regulations, increasing adoption by institutions, and market sentiment.

The overall cryptocurrency market has been experiencing growth and is valued at $1.16 trillion, with a 24-hour gain of 0.14 percent.

Banking pain = #Bitcoin's gain – More bank failures & takeovers

– US Fed gives back 50% of its quantitative tightening

– #BTC up 28% on the week; up 70% for 2023

– #ETH scaling solution Arbitrum airdrop confirmed Read our Weekly Rollup: https://t.co/gzT70vD2sv pic.twitter.com/qcIcGjcFR3 — Caleb & Brown (@calebandbrown) March 21, 2023

Investors in the cryptocurrency market are eagerly awaiting the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates, with many concerned about how this will impact cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. There are conflicting views on whether a rate hike will benefit or harm Bitcoin.

However, there is also speculation that the Fed may decide to pause on raising interest rates due to concerns about the banking industry.

Thereby, the impact of the Fed’s potential decision to pause rising interest rates on Bitcoin (BTC) is still uncertain as investors started thinking now differently about it. Hence, people will likely see this measure as a bullish sign for BTC, since low-interest rates may make Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies more attractive to investors seeking higher returns.

Meanwhile, some may remain cautious and see it as a potential risk to BTC, as the move may signal broader concerns about the economy and banking system, which might have an impact on the cryptocurrency market.

The current Bitcoin price is $28,028.57, and the 24-hour trading volume is $36,372,041,916. Bitcoin has fallen by 0.61% in the previous 24 hours.

Bitcoin Rises as Banks Face Failures and Declining Share Prices Globally

Bitcoin’s price has increased by significantly this month, despite the failure of major banks around the world. It is worth recalling that Silvergate Bank’s stock has dropped 88% this month. Switzerland bailed out Credit Suisse, the world’s largest insolvent bank, for 98% less than its peak worth.

Additionally, Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank almost collapsed before being taken over by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

Amid rising interest rates and the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia, says he believes Fed Chair Jerome Powell has handled everything "fairly well," even though Powell "gets grief from both sides." pic.twitter.com/LzQVqeZ9eZ — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 20, 2023

Thus, Bitcoin has continued to rise in value in the wake of recent large bank failures, suggesting that traders may see Bitcoin as a hedge against traditional banking system risks. Bitcoin’s price may rise further as investors seek alternative investments during economic downturns.

Dubai regulator grants Crypto.com MVP preparatory license

The Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority in Dubai has recently granted Crypto.com a preparatory license for a minimum viable product (MVP). This preparatory license will allow the Crypto.com exchange to offer institutional services, including virtual asset spot and derivatives products, exchange services, brokerage, margin or leverage trading, and over-the-counter offers for institutional investors.

https://t.co/kWhAnXp84J will be able to expand its services in #Dubai, after receiving a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) Preparatory License issued by VARA. pic.twitter.com/8GAGjjoTFr — Crypto Hunters Elite ✪ (@coincatch1) March 21, 2023

The MVP “minimum viable product” phase will allow Crypto.com to meet all of the prerequisites for conducting MVP market activities under the VARA regime.

This announcement will likely have a bullish influence on BTC since it increases the validity and acceptance of cryptocurrencies by institutional investors in the UAE.

