Bitcoin Price Prediction – Why End of Q1 Means It’s Time to Break Resistance, $30k Incoming

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, has been gaining traction since the start of this year. Despite an uncertain economic outlook and an emerging banking crisis, Bitcoin has had a solid start to 2023, outperforming other commodities and assets.

Notably, it was the best-performing asset class in the first quarter of the year, with gains of about 70%.

Bitcoin Price

At present, the price of Bitcoin is $28,412, and the trading volume over the past 24 hours is $10.8 billion. Over the past day, the value of Bitcoin has decreased by 0.60%. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin is currently ranked #1, with a market capitalization of $549 billion.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

The circulating supply of Bitcoin is 19,334,675 BTC coins, and the maximum supply is 21,000,000 BTC coins.

Bitcoin Attracts Investors Amid Banking Crisis & Fed Hawkish Stance

Bitcoin, the popular digital cryptocurrency, has experienced a significant surge in value over the past few days, which may be attributed to an increase in investor interest in the Bitcoin market.

This is evident from the amount of money invested in the currency, which has increased by over 430% since this time last year. As a result, several new digital currencies are expected to enter the market in 2023.

In addition, the possibility of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike is another significant factor driving increased demand for Bitcoin. It is worth noting that the Federal Reserve is concerned about inflationary pressures and is seeking ways to address them.

As a result, some investors are becoming hesitant to invest in traditional assets such as equities and bonds, and are turning to Bitcoin as an alternative investment.

Furthermore, the recent failures of several banks, including Silvergate Capital, Signature Bank, and Silicon Valley Bank, have also contributed to the rise in demand for Bitcoin.

Investors are becoming cautious about traditional monetary systems and are now considering Bitcoin as a safer investment option. This has been identified as one of the key drivers behind the surge in demand for Bitcoin and Ethereum.

US Inflation and Consumer Sentiment Reports Show Mixed Results

The US Department of Commerce recently released inflation data, revealing that the core PCE, a measure of inflation, increased by 4.6% year-on-year. However, this figure was lower than expected and lower than the previous month’s level.

Meanwhile, the headline inflation rate was 5%, indicating that the Federal Reserve’s tightening policies are having an impact on inflation.

More evidence of a decline in the US Inflation Rate… The PCE Price Index moved down to 5%, its lowest level since September 2021. Peak was 7% in June 2022. pic.twitter.com/gR4pY1UVpf — Charlie Bilello (@charliebilello) March 31, 2023

Meanwhile, the Consumer Sentiment Index for March, published by the University of Michigan, was lower than expected, with inflation forecasts for both the one-year and five-year periods falling.

These mixed results indicate that the Federal Reserve is likely to continue with its tightening efforts, which could impact the price of Bitcoin.

On the other hand, if the Federal Reserve continues to tighten its monetary policy, traditional investments such as stocks and bonds may become less attractive, causing investors to seek alternative investments like Bitcoin.

NFA’s New Compliance Rule for Digital Asset Commodities May Boost Investor Confidence in Bitcoin

The National Futures Association (NFA) is a regulatory organization for derivatives markets in the United States. Recently, the NFA introduced a new compliance rule for its members who deal with digital asset commodities such as Bitcoin and Ether.

The purpose of this new rule is to prevent fraud and misconduct by over 100 NFA members who engage in activities related to these digital currencies.

NFA issues new rule for digital asset commodities April 02, 2023 at 01:36PM The National Futures Association has issued a new compliance rule to address fraud and misconduct by its over 100 members involved in digital asset commodities. The new rule will take effect on May… — MIZO CRYPTO MOON (@MIZOMOONSHIBA) April 1, 2023

As a result, this news may boost investor confidence in the cryptocurrency market and attract more institutional investors who were previously uninterested in investing in Bitcoin and other digital currencies.

