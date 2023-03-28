Crypto News

Bitcoin Price Prediction – Why Bulls Are in Retreat, But Don’t Bet on the Bears Sticking Around

Bitcoin (BTC) has been gaining traction since the beginning of this year, and the reason for its upward rally could be associated with a variety of factors, including banking sector instability, higher-than-expected inflation data, and renewed confidence in a dovish Federal Reserve stance.

Bitcoin touched its highest level in months last Wednesday, reaching $28,889, but lost part of its ground shortly after the United States Federal Reserve announced an interest rate hike. Notably, Bitcoin has grown more than 60% since the beginning of the year.

Nevertheless, the upticks in the BTC appear to be receding, as it plummeted to nearly $26,711 lately. However, the reason for its downward rally could be linked to the low level of liquidity in the market, meaning there are fewer buyers and sellers in the market.

Furthermore, the recent lawsuit filed by the US Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) against Binance and its creator Changpeng Zhao was seen as another major reason behind its losing streak.

The current Bitcoin price is $26,679, with a 24-hour trading volume of $18 billion. Bitcoin is down nearly 4% in the previous 24 hours. The current market position of Bitcoin is #1, with a live market cap of $515.7 billion.

Bitcoin’s Liquidity Drop Poses Obstacle for Investors

Bitcoin’s value has risen by more than 40% since March 10, thanks partly to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. But, there is a problem Bitcoin’s liquidity has dropped, making it more difficult for investors to invest large amounts without causing sudden price changes.

The lack of liquidity has made it difficult for investors to raise their bets on Bitcoin, which may lead to more volatile behavior in the crypto market.

According to Kaiko data, Bitcoin’s market depth, a measure of liquidity, is currently at its lowest in ten months, even lower than after the FTX collapse in November.

It is worth mentioning that low liquidity is typically not regarded as beneficial for Bitcoin’s price in the long run since it might cause markets to become more volatile and prone to sudden price fluctuations.

If talking about its short-term impact, the low liquidity might generate scarcity and drive up demand, resulting in a temporary boost in Bitcoin’s price. This is due to the possibility that Bitcoin’s scarcity will increase its value and investors’ interest in it.

Generally speaking, the low liquidity indicates that there are fewer buyers and sellers in the market, which can create price volatility and make it difficult for investors to purchase or sell big quantities of Bitcoin without affecting the market.

Thus, this lack of liquidity may be making investors wary, leading to Bitcoin’s decline.

CFTC Lawsuit Against Binance and Its CEO

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has recently taken legal action against Binance and its CEO for operating an illegal exchange as well as a fraudulent compliance program. However, this announcement has imposed a severe negative impact on the BTC as its prices recently dropped below $27k.

Furthermore, the lawsuit has increased market uncertainty and sparked concerns about the regulation of cryptocurrency exchanges.

Thereby, many investors seem to be worried as this lawsuit will likely impact the growth and use of cryptocurrencies. However, the announcement has also fueled possibilities of more governmental crackdowns, which will likely impose a negative impact on investor confidence and a dip in the value of BTC.

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Arslan Butt.
