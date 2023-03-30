Bitcoin Price Prediction – Why BTC Spike Above $29k is Signal of Building Momentum

The leading cryptocurrency shot above $29,000 for the first time in 2023 early Thursday while altcoins except Ethereum and XRP remained relatively unchanged. Bitcoin price hit a 10-month high of around $29,169 before briefly correcting into the $28,000’s.

Analysts believe the spike above $29,000 is a bullish signal, likely to usher in a new era for Bitcoin as it climbs toward $40,000.

On-chain and fundamental data by Santiment adds credence to the bullish narrative but cautions that a correction could be in the offing. For example, the price/volume divergence has recently flipped bearish hinting at possible exhaustion among bulls.

#Bitcoin's pursuit of $30k for the first time since early June, 2022, has been inching ever closer to its goal. Our latest insight looks at the year high $BTC social volume & dominance, short liquidations, dormant circulation, and plenty more. https://t.co/unvMgDZR5G pic.twitter.com/oVY1bs0hQr — Santiment (@santimentfeed) March 30, 2023

Bitcoin’s social volume and social dominance are also at their highest peak this year. While these two metrics point to rising expectations among investors, they often do not hold at the peak very long because the hype tends to cool off as investors lock in the gains.

In other words, this could be the right time to book profits and protect capital in the event sudden pullbacks occur. BTCfuel, a crypto analyst with over 78k followers on Twitter said in a tweet “Bitcoin is stuck under resistance with a bearish divergence on the 3D chart,” before adding “downside in the near future is likely.”

Assessing Bitcoin Price Short-Term Outlook – Daily Hour Chart

Bitcoin price is on the way to completing a daily bearish candle following its correction from highs of $29,169 to trade at $27,869 on Thursday. If BTC had upheld support at $28,000, the approach to $30,000 would have been rather direct.

However, its position below that level complicates the situation, especially for the bulls who must defend $27,000 as their lives depend on it.

Rekt Capital, another popular anonymous analyst, in a tweet to his over 341k followers said “BTC could still once again drop all the way back to $27000 if this retrace continues.” He is, nonetheless, expecting Bitcoin to keep consolidating between $27,000 and $28,000 until it either breaks the resistance at $28,986 to the upside or the vital buyer congestion area at $27,000.

Let's see if #BTC repeats mid-February with a breakdown from $27,000 No need to assume a breakdown from $27K at this moment but it is possible $BTC could drop there in the coming days And a Daily Close below $27K could repeat mid-Feb No trend confirmation yet#Crypto #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/KvX5nTaL5U — Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) March 30, 2023

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator on the daily chart could validate the bearish outlook by sending a sell signal. This call to sell BTC would manifest as the MACD line in blue flips below the signal line in red.

It is prudent to observe how the MACD moves to ascertain the direction of the momentum. A drop to the mean line implies rising overhead pressure but if the MACD keeps rising in the positive region, we could see Bitcoin price renew the uptrend above $28,000.

Precise risk management techniques, according to Rekt Capital are required as Bitcoin price consolidates between $27,000 and $28,000. He advises investors and traders to remain alert until the “shake-out” is over.

#BTC upside wick beyond the Higher High trendline resistance indeed preceded another drop in price Overall, $BTC is just consolidating between $27000 and $28900 In fact, BTC could still once again drop all the way back to $27000 if this retrace continues#Crypto #Bitcoin https://t.co/XFHTg5sNHN pic.twitter.com/4tpBED8zEx — Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) March 30, 2023

Bitcoin Price Tests Key Confluence Support – 4-Hour Chart

Bulls are faced with the biggest task since the aggressive push to $29,169 started on March 10 amid the banking crisis in the US. Now, bulls must show resilience and prevent the ongoing pullback from wiping out the progress made in the last couple of weeks.

That said, there is a chance Bitcoin price could bounce back strongly from a confluence support formed by the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) (line in red) at $27,672 and the ascending trendline, shown on the four-hour chart.

A rebound from this support would bring in the influence of retail traders who are currently afraid of being liquidated as Bitcoin price falters. Fresh liquidity at this confluence level could see Bitcoin reclaim highs above $28,000, paving the way for another approach eyeing $30,000.

On the downside, sliding below the $27,672 confluence support might break BTC price further as investors rush to close positions to avoid further liquidations. Below this support, Bitcoin would be looking at $26,000 to find support.

The MACD on the four hour-chart is on the verge of presenting a sell signal. However, this outcome depends on the confluence support, which if upheld, could invalidate the downswing to $26,000.

It would be prudent for traders and investors to pay attention to the following key levels ahead of Friday’s trading:

The MACD position in both the daily and four-hour chart – a sell signal could imply a drop in Bitcoin price to $27,000 and $26,000.

The confluence support at $27,672, formed by the 50-day EMA on the four-hour chart and the ascending trendline.

The resistance at $28,000 – if this level is reclaimed, Bitcoin’s technical outlook would remain bullish as bulls push to $30,000.

