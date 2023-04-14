Bitcoin Price Prediction – Why BTC May Have Clear Runway Ahead to $40,000

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s largest digital currency, has been performing very well since the beginning of this year. BTC has recently hit a high of $30,856 level and has gained by more than 80% in its value since 2023 started. Bitcoin is going to end this week on a positive note as it continues to gain momentum.

After 310 days the price of #Bitcoin is back to $30.9k $30.9k is the top of the sub-cycle in which the price deepened the bear market#BTC #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/1LiR6eVxKR — G a a h (@gaah_im) April 14, 2023

It is currently on a bullish track and is aiming to reach a target price of $40,000. This means that the value of Bitcoin is likely to go up even further, which is good news for people who have invested in it.

#Bitcoin price reaches ATH in terms of the Argentine Peso… Combination of two events:

– #Bitcoin's increased valuation

– Peso's steady devaluation with inflation at 100% pic.twitter.com/LjOIlXHm5C — What Bitcoin Did (@WhatBitcoinDid) April 14, 2023

Bitcoin Price

Today’s live Bitcoin price stands at $30,371, accompanied by a 24-hour trading volume of $22.4 billion. In the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has experienced a 0.50% decrease.

Currently ranked #1 on CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin has a live market capitalization of $587 billion.

Federal Reserve’s Dovish Stance Contributing to Bitcoin’s Value Surge

The global cryptocurrency market has been flashing green and gained significant momentum on the day. It is expected to end the week on a bullish note.

This was evidenced by the continuous rise in the two leading cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum, which reached almost $30,856 levels, and Ethereum, which rose by more than 10%.

However, the upticks in the bitcoin were mainly driven by the Federal Reserve’s decision to take a less aggressive approach toward raising interest rates to control inflation.

It is worth noting that the Fed is concerned about the US economy, which is currently facing recession fears and credit risks.

Metal commodity.

Gold prices steadied to $2'039.37, but is set for a second consecutive weekly gain +2.46%, as the US dollar eased and recent economic data prompted bets that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its rate hike cycle. pic.twitter.com/oelDMu9Uvx — Arth Ben (@ArthurBenta) April 14, 2023

Therefore, the Fed is expected to adopt a more dovish stance in its upcoming policies, which has played a major role in the upward trend of Bitcoin’s value. It is worth mentioning that the dovish stance means that the central bank is less likely to raise interest rates, even if inflation is rising.

This is because a lower interest rate encourages borrowing and spending, which may help to stimulate economic growth.

US Consumer Price Index growth in March decreased to 5% vs 5.2% expected. It means:

Gold+#Bitcoin+

Stock+

Oil- pic.twitter.com/vp8HQA9yyh — Soveyri (@MKhSoveyri) April 12, 2023

On the data front, the US consumer price index of all items, which measures inflation, was at 5% at the end of March 2023.

This is the lowest it has been since May 2021 and is slightly better than what was expected by the market.

Bitcoin’s Price Rally Could Be Linked to Upcoming Halving Event

Bitcoin has been on a rally lately, with its value increasing significantly over the past few months. However, the upticks in the BTC were also supported by Bitcoin’s upcoming halving event.

Some experts believe that this trend is connected to Bitcoin’s upcoming halving event, which is scheduled to happen in 2024.

/1 People talk about the halving event on #BTC. Every time it occurs, soon after we get a price pump and a new parabolic move. As shown below this is correct: If we follow this narrative, it'll take us to an Oct' 25 peak once again for the current cycle. pic.twitter.com/p1FW9H13Ar — Sonny Crypto (@MulderSonny) April 12, 2023

Bitcoin enthusiast Ali commented on Twitter that the ongoing spike in BTC, along with the rise in the fees-to-rewards ratio, indicates the upcoming halving event. This event is very important as it tends to reduce the amount of Bitcoin that gets released into the market.

In the meantime, Bitcoin investor Lark Davis tweeted about the “massively important weekly closing” of Bitcoin’s price, to which Ali responded by emphasizing that Bitcoin’s performance is closely tied to the upcoming halving. Overall, this news could contribute to the continued upward trend of Bitcoin’s value.

