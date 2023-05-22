Bitcoin Price Prediction: When Will the Consolidation End and the Pump Begin?

The price of Bitcoin has been undergoing a consolidation phase characterized by a period of range-bound trading and limited price movement.

Traders and investors eagerly await the end of this consolidation phase and the start of a bullish trend, commonly called the “pump.”

The question on everyone’s mind is when this transition will occur and what factors will contribute to the resumption of upward price movement.

In this Bitcoin price prediction, we will explore various indicators, market dynamics, and expert opinions to provide insights into when the consolidation in Bitcoin’s price may end and the pump may begin.

BTC Consolidates Below $27,000 Amid Cautious Sentiment and Awaited US News

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s leading cryptocurrency, has been experiencing a continuous decline, remaining below the $27,000 threshold throughout the weekend.

Consolidating within a narrow range of $26,800 to $27,000, Bitcoin’s lackluster performance can be attributed to the cautious sentiment prevailing among investors, resulting in limited upward momentum.

While hovering around $26,800 during the weekend, Bitcoin has recently witnessed a further downturn as market participants eagerly await significant news from the United States.

Cryptocurrency Market Faces Selling Pressure

The global cryptocurrency market has been experiencing selling pressure, resulting in a 1.7% decrease in the crypto market capitalization, which currently stands at $1.16 trillion.

It is worth noting that the crypto fear and greed index has declined by more than 3 points and now stands at 49, indicating a neutral sentiment among investors who remain cautious.

This suggests a lack of significant buying or selling pressure in recent times.

The global cryptocurrency market cap today is $1.16 Trillion, a -1.39% change in the last 24 hours and -14.18% change one year ago. As of today, the market cap of Bitcoin (BTC) is at $517 Billion, representing a Bitcoin dominance of 44.47%. #bitcoin #btc #crypto #marketcap — Kripto MASTER (@captainka017) May 22, 2023

However, the upcoming BTC options expiry on Friday carries significant importance for the price of Bitcoin, particularly given the current climate of regulatory concerns and the US debt ceiling.

In this uncertain environment, it presents an opportunity for bearish traders in the Bitcoin market to capitalize on the situation.

The outcome of the expiry will directly impact Bitcoin’s short-term performance and could potentially influence its price in the near future.

#Bitcoin price could drop below $26K as Friday's options expiry approaches. Traders are anticipating the potential for a sale, leading to lower prices. #BTC #cryptocurrency #options #trading — Block Savvy (@Block_Savvy) May 17, 2023

On the other hand, Bitcoin’s mining difficulty level has recently reached a new record high, coinciding with a surge in hash rate to 350 TH/s.

This milestone highlights the growing security and robustness of the Bitcoin network as more miners join in to provide computational power for transaction validation and uphold the decentralized nature of the blockchain.

As a result, the influence of these factors on Bitcoin’s future price remains uncertain. It will be shaped by market participants’ response to options expiry, as well as the overall sentiment surrounding regulatory issues and the debt ceiling.

Bitcoin Price

The current price of Bitcoin stands at $26,770, with a 24-hour trading volume of $9.5 billion. Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has experienced a decrease of less than 1.50%.

Bitcoin is currently dancing to the technical beat, grooving to the support rhythm around the $26,600 level. The candles are joining forces, forming a triple bottom pattern that’s got the bulls excited.

This pattern suggests a potential switch from bearish to bullish vibes, setting the stage for a rise towards the $27,200 level. But hold up, on the higher timeframes like the four-hour chart, we’ve got some resistance moves around 27,200 and supportive steps near 26,600.

Adding to the party, the 50-day exponential moving average is getting its groove on, acting as support at $26,700. This adds to the chances of Bitcoin busting out some serious upward moves.

So let’s keep an eye on that $26,600 level, ’cause if Bitcoin breaks it, we might just see some bullish moves taking us to the dance floor at 27,200 and maybe even strutting all the way to $27,500. Let the music play!

