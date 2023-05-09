Crypto News

Bitcoin Price Prediction: What the Binance Withdrawals Halt Means for Bitcoin

BTC

The cryptocurrency world is currently abuzz with speculation following Binance’s announcement that it would be suspending withdrawals in order to carry out system maintenance. This news has prompted many to question what impact it will have on the price of Bitcoin, which has already experienced significant fluctuations in recent months.

With Bitcoin’s value already in decline, some are predicting that this latest development could lead to further losses.

In this Bitcoin price prediction, we will explore what the Binance withdrawals halt means for Bitcoin and offer our own insights into what the future might hold for this cryptocurrency.

Crypto Stocks Dip as Binance Halts Bitcoin Withdrawals Due to High Volumes and Fees

Shares of cryptocurrencies and blockchain companies fell Monday after Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange, temporarily suspended bitcoin withdrawals due to heavy volumes and rising processing fees.

As a result, the price of Bitcoin fell by 2% to a one-week low of $27,900. The decline in bitcoin’s value was reflected in the decline in the value of the stocks of related businesses and cryptocurrency miners such as Coinbase Inc (COIN.O), Bitfarms Ltd, Riot Platforms (RIOT.O), Marathon Digital (MARA.O), and Hut 8 Mining (HUT.TO), respectively, by 5.3% to 6.6%.

For an hour late on Sunday and nearly three hours on Monday, Binance suspended Bitcoin withdrawals due to a backlog of pending transactions.

The exchange claimed that the backlog of unconfirmed trades occurred because it did not pay miners enough to record the deals on the blockchain.

Binance also noted that the recent rise in bitcoin-network gas fees—payments made to crypto miners whose processing power processes blockchain transactions—was not reflected in their fixed expenses.

Bitcoin Withdrawals Resume After Second Temporary Halt

Bitcoin withdrawals have resumed on Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, after a second temporary halt due to a backlog of unconfirmed transactions. The exchange first halted withdrawals for several hours on May 10, citing a surge in bitcoin-network gas fees that resulted in a backlog of transactions.

After resuming withdrawals, Binance halted them again on May 11 for an hour to address the backlog.

According to Binance’s official Twitter account, withdrawals resumed at 2:29 AM UTC on May 12. The exchange apologized for the inconvenience caused and urged users to contact their customer support team if they experienced any issues.

The temporary halts caused a drop in the price of Bitcoin and related stocks, but the resumption of withdrawals may signal a return to normalcy for the cryptocurrency market.

As the cryptocurrency industry continues to grow, exchanges like Binance will need to adapt to the increased demand and improve their infrastructure to prevent similar disruptions in the future.

With the resumption of bitcoin withdrawals on Binance, traders and investors can continue to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrencies with greater ease and security.

Bitcoin Price Prediction

In terms of technical analysis, Bitcoin is currently encountering a significant obstacle at approximately $27,750.

A drop below this level could form a Doji candlestick pattern, which indicates that the bullish sentiment is losing momentum and that sellers may gain control of the market, especially if Bitcoin closes below the support level within a two-hour timeframe.

BTC

However, Bitcoin’s immediate support level is at around $27,226. If the downward trend persists, Bitcoin’s price could potentially decline to $26,500 and $26,000.

