Bitcoin Price Prediction: Whales Hold Tight After Rocky Fed Meeting Indicating Future Rate Hikes

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s leading cryptocurrency, declined substantially, reaching a low of $24,820 during early Asian trading on Thursday. This significant drop brings Bitcoin to its lowest level in approximately three months, since March 16.

The decline in Bitcoin’s value can be attributed to several factors, including the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance, the strength of the US dollar, and the overall bearish sentiment in the cryptocurrency market. These combined factors have exerted downward pressure on Bitcoin’s price.

Investors will closely observe forthcoming developments in central bank policies, the global economic recovery, and regulatory changes to assess the future direction of Bitcoin and the wider cryptocurrency market.

Federal Reserve’s Hawkish Stance and Crypto Markets

It is worth recalling that the recent announcement by the Federal Reserve to maintain a hawkish stance has affected financial markets, including cryptocurrency. Although the decision to keep interest rates unchanged was anticipated, the indication of potential future rate hikes has raised concerns among investors.

In their announcement, the US central bank mentioned that they plan to pause interest rate hikes for now, but they also projected two future rates hike.

This means they expect interest rates to eventually reach 5.6%, higher than their previous forecast in March.

Interest Rate
US Interest Rate – Source: tradingeconomics.com

However, the Federal Reserve has clarified that its future rate decisions will be based on upcoming economic data. This places significant importance on key indicators such as retail sales, import and export prices, manufacturing indexes, business inventories, and industrial production.

These data points will provide valuable insights into how consumers navigate the challenges posed by high prices and interest rate increases.

US Dollar Strength and Bitcoin’s Decline: Factors at Play

On the other side, the strength of the US dollar has played a crucial role in undermining Bitcoin’s value. The Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance and expectations of a solid economic recovery have bolstered the US dollar’s appeal among investors.

This is why more people have been investing in the US dollar instead of riskier assets such as cryptocurrencies. This has caused the value of Bitcoin to go down even further because there is less demand for it.

Bitcoin Price Prediction

On the technical front, when we examine the 4-hour timeframe, Bitcoin has experienced a significant drop and found support around the $24,750 level. The formation of a hammer candlestick followed by three black crows suggests that the bearish sentiment is weakening as sellers become exhausted. Additionally, the appearance of an engulfing bullish candlestick pattern indicates that buyers are gaining control.

BTC

Looking at the broader timeframe, Bitcoin has already completed a 23.6% retracement around the $25,150 level, and a break above this level could potentially expose BTC to the 38.2% retracement level at around $25,400.

Breaking above the $25,450 level could lead to further resistance at $25,580 or $25,800, corresponding to the 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels. It is crucial to monitor the $25,450 level as it coincides with the 50-day exponential moving average and has previously acted as both support and resistance for Bitcoin.

On the downside, there is initial support around the $24,750 level, and a break below this level could push the BTC price toward the next support level at $24,285 or the psychological level of $24,000.

Arslan is a professional live webinar speaker and derivatives (cryptocurrency, forex, commodities, and indices) analyst. Arslan holds an MBA in Finance, and an MPhil in Behavioral Finance. Arslan brings a broad range of skills to help beginners evaluate financial data and investment trends, carry out technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and make an informed decision on the best ways to strategize their investment selection. For several years, Arslan has been a cryptocurrency and forex trader, with a current focus on cryptocurrency price predictions and forecasting. Previously, he has worked on a brokerage firm's forex and cryptocurrency trading team, managing the risk associated with client exposure. Arslan's main fields of expertise are - trading psychology, speculative positioning, market sentiment, and price action analysis. As well as his news coverage on Business2Community, Arslan's work can be found on Bitcoin Wisdom, CryptoNews, ForexCrunch, FX Leaders, InsideBitcoins and EconomyWatch.
