Bitcoin Price Prediction: Stocks Surge Off of Debt Deal and Jobs Report But Bitcoin is Flat – What’s the Problem?

Despite the S&P 500 and NASDAQ experiencing impressive gains of over 2.5% in the last two days, the price of Bitcoin remains stagnant, leaving us to question the underlying factors that are hindering its upward movement. While the stock market demonstrates strong bullish sentiment, Bitcoin’s lackluster performance raises concerns about the reasons behind its flat trajectory.

In this Bitcoin price prediction, we will explore the potential issues affecting Bitcoin’s current price and the factors that could potentially drive its future movement.

Bitcoin’s Major Market Moves: Analyzing Price Trends and Catalysts

On Saturday, Bitcoin is trading at $27,172 with a 0.32% gain in the last 24 hours. After recovering a significant portion of its previous losses on Friday, Bitcoin is once again facing pressure over the weekend. This mixed sentiment in the market can be attributed to the following factors:

Strong US Dollar Dampens Bitcoin Amid Positive Job Numbers

The US Dollar Index, which measures the value of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, has gained over 0.50% and is currently trading at 104.04.

The release of positive jobs data drove this increase in the US dollar’s value against other major currencies. The latest economic data from the US showed the creation of approximately 339,000 jobs in May, despite a 0.3% increase in the unemployment rate to 3.7%.

📈📉 The latest job report shows mixed results: Unemployment Rate ⬆️ to 3.7% from 3.4%, while Labor Force Participation rate remains unchanged at 62.6%. Annual wage inflation, measured by Average Hourly Earnings, ⬇️ to 4.3% from 4.4%. 📊💼 #JobMarket #Economy #Stats #MixedResults — Arslan B. (@forex_arslan) June 2, 2023

Although there is an increase in job losses and temporary employment, the payroll data exceeded expectations, strengthening the US dollar. As a result, Bitcoin faced downward pressure and remained around the $27,000 level amidst the strength of the US dollar.

Marathon Digital Reports 77% Increase in BTC Mining Output for May

In a press release on Friday, Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) announced that it had mined 1,245 Bitcoin in May, marking a 77% increase compared to the previous month.

The company attributed this growth to its new proprietary software, which allowed for better control over mining machines, output, uptime, and hash rate scaling. CEO Fred Thiel highlighted the significant rise in transaction fees, which accounted for approximately 11.8% of the total Bitcoin earned by the company during the month.

The news of Marathon’s increased mining production had a positive impact on Bitcoin, contributing to a 1.3% price increase.

Mercado Bitcoin Obtains Payment Institution License

Brazil’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Mercado Bitcoin, obtained a license as a payment institution from the country’s central bank on Friday. With the status of an electronic money issuer, the company is now authorized to operate as a payment organization.

According to Mercado Bitcoin’s CEO, Roberto Dagnoni, the approval from the central bank opens up opportunities for the company to expand its business and provide a comprehensive experience for its customers.

Mercado Bitcoin already offers a digital account called MB Pay, which is used by over 4 million users for purchasing cryptocurrencies. With the new approval from the central bank, the company plans to offer financial services that combine traditional financial services with the potential of cryptocurrencies, including a crypto payment card set to be launched in the coming months. This positive development in the crypto sector has bolstered support for the value of Bitcoin.

Coinbase Announces Launch of Bitcoin and Ethereum Futures Contracts for Institutional Investors

On its website, Coinbase exchange has announced its plans to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum futures contracts specifically designed for institutional investors on June 5th. These products will be introduced through the company’s CFTC-regulated Coinbase Derivative Exchange, offering lower fees compared to other derivative exchanges regulated in the United States.

Institutional clients will have access to Bitcoin (BTI) and Ether (ETI) futures contracts through FCMs (Futures Commission Merchants), brokers, and front-end providers. The BTI contract will be available in denominations of 1 Bitcoin, while the ETI contract will be available in denominations of 10 Ether.

Bitcoin Price Prediction

On the technical front, Bitcoin is currently encountering strong resistance around the $27,200 level, which is reinforced by the downtrend line on the hourly timeframe. Additionally, there is a double top pattern on the four-hour timeframe around the $27,300 level, further acting as resistance for BTC. On the downside, there is support around the $26,600 level.

Notably, there is a descending triangle formation visible on the four-hour timeframe, suggesting a potential continuation of the downward trend. Therefore, it is important to monitor the $26,600 level, as a break below it could signal further downside towards the $26,000 level.

Conversely, if we observe a break above the downtrend line and the double top resistance around $27,300, the next target could be around $27,640, with potential resistance levels at $28,200 or $28,400.

Wishing you all the best and have a wonderful weekend!

Related News: