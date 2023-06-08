Bitcoin Price Prediction: Remarkably Bullish Market Sentiment Suggests a Rally Is Coming

This indicates a temporary dominance by sellers. After a significant drop of over 5 percent, Bitcoin swiftly recovered and trades sideways at approximately $26,700.

Recent actions by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against major crypto exchanges Binance and Coinbase have introduced uncertainty in the cryptocurrency market, directly impacting Bitcoin (BTC) prices.

Bullish Outlook for Bitcoin in Summer Despite Lawsuits and Uncertainty

Despite the lawsuits and regulatory concerns, Bitcoin is expected to have a bullish summer as large investors have started buying during the market dip. This positive outlook is further supported by upcoming economic indicators such as the Consumer Price Index (CPI), Producer Price Index (PPI), and the US Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision.

US Inflation (CPI), YoY % Change

Jun 2022: 9.1%

Jul 2022: 8.5%

Aug 2022: 8.3%

Sep 2022: 8.2%

Oct 2022: 7.7%

Nov 2022: 7.1%

Dec 2022: 6.5%

Jan 2023: 6.4%

Feb 2023: 6.0%

Mar 2023: 5.0%

Apr 2023: 4.9%

May 2023 (Cleveland Fed Forecast): 4.1%

Jun 2023 (Cleveland Fed Forecast): 3.3% pic.twitter.com/S4lvwTwktu — Charlie Bilello (@charliebilello) June 7, 2023

Analysts, including Credible Crypto, suggest that reclaiming the $27.5k level could pave the way for new all-time highs for Bitcoin. However, the recent developments involving Binance and the SEC have caused panic in the global crypto market, leading to a decline in prices for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular altcoins.