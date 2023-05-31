Bitcoin Price Prediction: Record Low Volatility and On-Chain Metrics All Point to Breakout

In the cryptocurrency world, Bitcoin continues to captivate investors and traders with its potential for significant price movements. The current market conditions have showcased record-low volatility, creating anticipation for an imminent breakout. Additionally, analyzing on-chain metrics provides valuable insights that hint toward potential bullish momentum in the near future.

In this Bitcoin price prediction, we will explore the factors contributing to the current low volatility and the on-chain indicators that could lead to an exciting price breakout.

Bitcoin’s Historic Low Volatility: Potential Impact on Price

Bitcoin’s volatility has reached historically low levels due to uncertain market conditions and limited trading activity. However, on-chain and options market data indicate that volatility may increase in June. The Bitcoin Volatility Index, which measures price fluctuations, currently shows 30-day volatility of 1.52%, significantly lower than the average.

Bitcoin on-chain and options data hint at a decisive move in BTC price https://t.co/ZOKnO7ukfq pic.twitter.com/4Vl9anntK2 — NFT Often (@nftoftendotcom) May 30, 2023

Glassnode suggests that this low volatility is uncommon in Bitcoin’s price history, supporting the expectation of an upcoming increase. Glassnode’s monthly realized volatility metric for Bitcoin has fallen below historical levels, suggesting the potential for a rise in volatility.

Consequently, the impact of low volatility may result in reduced trading activity and diminished interest, potentially leading to a lack of momentum and hindered price growth.

US Dollar Strength and Weak Inflation Data Impede Bitcoin’s Potential Gains

The US dollar continues to display strength, reaching a two-month high, driven by factors such as lower European inflation and economic concerns in China. The dollar’s allure has been enhanced by reduced pressure on the European Central Bank to raise interest rates, making it more attractive than the euro. Concurrently, positive developments in resolving the US debt ceiling and weakened economic data from China have further bolstered the dollar, limiting Bitcoin’s potential for gains.

Bitcoin Price Declines Below $27,500 Amid Debt Ceiling Concerns and Market Volatility

Despite investors closely monitoring progress on a debt ceiling deal, Bitcoin (BTC) continued to decline and fell below $27,500 on Wednesday. BTC briefly surpassed $28,000 over the weekend, reaching its highest level in almost three weeks. However, this upward rally was driven by an agreement between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to suspend the debt ceiling until January 1, 2025, avoiding a possible default on national obligations.

📉 After a strong recovery to $28,500 on the back of US debt ceiling news, #Bitcoin faced rejection at $28K, sliding $1K to $27K. $BTC remains resilient above this mark, despite losing 2% on the day. Market cap sits at $525B with a 46.3% dominance over #altcoins. pic.twitter.com/07fmHqiipB — ixfi (@ixfiworld) May 31, 2023

However, the positive momentum didn’t last, and BTC lost its gains, currently trading at $27,085.31, representing a 3.04% decline in the last 24 hours.

🚨 #Bitcoin on-chain and options data hint at a decisive move in #BTC price pic.twitter.com/PEyXyruZ7I — ⚡ Mr. Crypto Giants🐋 (@CryptoGiants_) May 30, 2023

The latest decline in BTC can be attributed to multiple factors, including its historically low volatility caused by market uncertainties. Additionally, the bullish US dollar has added negative pressure on the BTC price.

Furthermore, investors are closely observing the progress of the debt ceiling deal, which has led to cautious market sentiment and contributed to BTC losses. However, market participants are eagerly awaiting the House vote on the debt limit agreement, scheduled for today.

Across the ocean, the central banks of Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have expressed their intention to collaborate on regulating cryptocurrencies and promoting the growth of financial technology. This partnership is expected to notably influence the crypto market, as it will create a more supportive regulatory landscape and stimulate innovation within the industry.

Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin is facing significant selling pressure after breaking below the crucial $27,500 support level, which has served as a strong foundation for the cryptocurrency. The breach of the 50% Fibonacci retracement level and the Alpha train line on the four-hour chart intensifies the bearish sentiment. A bearish engulfing candlestick pattern confirms the ongoing downward trend. Bitcoin has already reached the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $27,250 and is now approaching the next major support at the 78.6% Fibonacci level, around $26,950.

A successful breakout above the $27,950 level could potentially push Bitcoin’s price towards the subsequent support zone at $26,500, a level that has proven its reliability multiple times in the past. Closing decisively above the critical threshold of $26,500 is likely to trigger a bullish rally.

On the upside, we expect the reestablishment of the previously breached resistance level at $27,300, followed by the next resistance at $27,500. Further upward momentum may challenge the next resistance level at $28,000.

