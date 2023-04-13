Bitcoin Price Prediction – Long BTC to $40k is One of The ‘Clearest Trades’ Says Novogratz

Bitcoin (BTC) has gained traction and surged to a 10-month high of $30,500. The cryptocurrency market posted its best month since this year started, gaining 20 percent in March and more than 80 percent year-to-date.

Bitcoin crossed $30K today to reach its highest price in months What comes next for the crypto market? — GDC World (@gdc_world) April 12, 2023

At the time of writing, the global crypto market valuation was $1.23 trillion, up 1.20 percent in 24 hours.

The value of the global #crypto market increased to $1.23 trillion,the price of #Bitcoin (BTC) has risen above $30,000 once again. Additionally, following the anticipated #Ethereum Shanghai Upgrade, the price of ETH has also risen above $1,900. pic.twitter.com/66MavqOcUj — Coinpedia – Fintech News (@CoinpediaNews) April 13, 2023

However, the gaining momentum in Bitcoin price is fueled by several reasons, including the US banking crisis, increasing inflation, and recent advancements in the crypto industry.

Bitcoin Price

Bitcoin currently trades at $30,231, with a 24-hour trading volume of $19 billion. Bitcoin has increased by 1% in recent hours.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Source: Tradingview Factors Fueling Bitcoin’s Price Surge: US Banking Crisis, Inflation, and Crypto Advancements

Specifically, the current spike in Bitcoin’s price came after the mildly positive inflation data and the Ethereum Shanghai upgrade. Furthermore, consecutive positive remarks about BTC’s future price made by many notable individuals in the sector were viewed as another crucial reason supporting the further rise in BTC’s price.

According to Mike Novogratz, Bitcoin, and Ether will outperform competitive investments such as gold and the euro as the Federal Reserve moves towards easing its interest rate increases following recent bank failures.

This statement was a positive factor for Bitcoin and Ether, suggesting that BTC may continue to gain value and perform well.

Higher Inflation and Growing Adoption by Big Companies Drive Up Bitcoin’s Price

The global cryptocurrency market has been performing well lately, and the reason could be tied to the rising inflation, which makes investors worried about their traditional investments losing value.

Thereby, Bitcoin is a popular alternative because it’s not controlled by any government or central bank, which makes it less likely to be affected by inflation.

Today’s CPI report shows continued progress in our fight against inflation. Inflation has now fallen by 45% from its summer peak. Gas prices are down, and grocery prices fell last month for the first time since September 2020. pic.twitter.com/JlG7CVzKNu — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 12, 2023

As a result, more people are investing in Bitcoin, increasing its price.

Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Could Rise as Fed Eases Interest Rates

Mike Novogratz, the founder of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., expects gold, the euro, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum to perform well as the Federal Reserve prepares to ease its interest-rate increases.

Mike Novogratz, founder of U.S.-based cryptocurrency financial services firm Galaxy Digital, believes bitcoin and ethereum, along with gold and the euro, will outperform other investments as the Federal Reserve (Fed) begins to ease up on rate hikes.

According to Novogratz — Mwng Qi (@sevensxm) April 13, 2023

It should be noted that the recent bank failures have led to concerns about a potential credit crunch, which will likely result in fewer borrowers and a slower economy.

Novogratz believes this will prompt the Fed to cut rates more aggressively than expected, leading to a rise in Bitcoin prices. Bitcoin has already reached $30,000 for the first time since June 2022, and Novogratz thinks it could reach $40,000 as long as the Fed plays out as it expects.

Argentina Approves First Regulated Bitcoin Futures Index in Latin America

Argentina’s securities regulator, the National Commission of Value (CNV), has approved the country’s first regulated Bitcoin futures index, which will start trading in May on the Matba Rofex exchange.

It is worth noting that the launch of the regulated Bitcoin futures index offers qualified investors a safe and regulated way to gain BTC exposure in a transparent environment.

The approval of the Bitcoin futures index comes amid growing interest in cryptocurrencies in Argentina, where citizens have turned to Bitcoin to mitigate the effects of high inflation.

This news could potentially lead to an increase in Bitcoin adoption and trading volume in Argentina, which may impact the BTC price positively.

