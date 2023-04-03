Crypto News

Bitcoin Price Prediction – Liquidity is Constrained So Expect More Volatility Ahead – Will Bulls Stay in Charge?

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, has failed to maintain its upward rally and has lost some of its value, dropping below the $28k level. This decline in Bitcoin’s value has left investors worried about losing their investments, and they are uncertain whether they should sell their Bitcoin or continue holding onto it.

Moving forward, investors are waiting for a slew of important economic indicators to be released, which is also making them hesitant to make any significant investments in cryptocurrency at the moment.

However, the reason for its ongoing losing streak might be linked to Bitcoin’s liquidity, which has dropped to a 10-month low amid the US bank crisis. It is worth noting that the drastic decline in Bitcoin liquidity may result in a decrease in trading volume and market activity, potentially leading to increased volatility and lower Bitcoin prices.

Bitcoin recently reached a high of $28,395, but the spike was short-lived due to increased uncertainty among traders due to regulatory pressures, the US financial crisis, and low liquidity.

The current Bitcoin price is $28,347, with a 24-hour trading volume of $15.4 billion, and has fallen by 0.15% in the previous 24 hours.

Bitcoin Price Prediction – Source: Tradingview

Despite the recent declines, analysts remain bullish on Bitcoin’s long-term prospects. However, in the short term, its price may remain volatile.

Bitcoin Liquidity Hits 10-Month Low Amid US Banking Crisis & Regulatory Actions

Bitcoin’s market liquidity has lately dropped to a 10-month low owing to several factors, including the ongoing US financial crisis and governmental actions against crypto firms.

It is worth mentioning that the drop in liquidity has heightened price volatility, which causes traders to pay higher slippage fees. Despite a significant increase in Bitcoin prices this year, the low liquidity might cause the price of Bitcoin to plummet further. In that way, investors may decide to sell their Bitcoin holdings and lose trust in the BTC’s future.

At the same time, analysts are showing a positive outlook about Bitcoin’s long-term price, thanks to its growing popularity and restricted supply.

Upcoming US Economic Data & Macro Factors Prompt Caution Among Bitcoin Investors

Investors are watching a slew of U.S. economic reports this week, starting with manufacturing activity data, which is due later in the day. However, the results are likely to show that the manufacturing sector in the United States has remained in the contraction zone for the fifth consecutive month.

Meanwhile, the main focus will be on the nonfarm payroll data, which is due on Thursday. Traders will be looking for any further hints of labor-market weakness, which may pave the way for a less hawkish Federal Reserve this year.

As a result of upcoming economic data from the United States, traders seem to be hesitant to place any strong bids. Additionally, macroeconomic factors such as inflation, financial instability, and regulatory changes may impact the Bitcoin market and lead to significant price fluctuations.

Stronger US Dollar Weakens Cryptocurrency Market

The global cryptocurrency market was unable to sustain its upward trajectory and dipped on the day due to various factors, including a stronger US dollar, which rose as a result of inflationary concerns.

This was sparked by an announcement from major oil producers to reduce output plans, leading markets to anticipate the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at its next meeting.

These macroeconomic challenges will likely impact the BTC price, as investors may turn to traditional assets like the US dollar instead of cryptocurrencies. This week’s focus will be on US activity data and the employment report, which could influence the market.

