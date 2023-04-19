Bitcoin Price Prediction – Is BTC Slip a Signal for Bears or Necessary Consolidation for Bulls?

Bitcoin has been on a rollercoaster ride in recent times, leaving investors and enthusiasts questioning its future direction. As the market witnesses a significant slip in BTC prices, many are left wondering whether this is a harbinger of a bearish trend or simply a necessary consolidation period for the bulls to regain momentum.

In this update, we will explore various factors affecting the cryptocurrency market and delve into expert opinions to help provide a comprehensive understanding of the potential outcomes of Bitcoin’s price movement.

Crypto Market Fundamentals

The international cryptocurrency market has experienced considerable volatility, yet the start of this year has shown a more optimistic outlook. Bitcoin, arguably the most renowned digital currency, has garnered substantial traction in the past few weeks, recently surpassing the $30,000 threshold.

Bitcoin Price

Today’s live Bitcoin price stands at $30,396, accompanied by a 24-hour trading volume of $19.5 billion. Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has risen by 3.50%. It currently holds the #1 position on CoinMarketCap, boasting a live market capitalization of $588 billion.

The circulating supply consists of 19,350,212 BTC coins, while the maximum supply is capped at 21,000,000 BTC coins.

From a technical standpoint, BTC/USD has completed a 50% Fibonacci retracement at the $29,400 mark. The formation of a doji candle above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level indicates that selling pressure is waning, and buyers may soon enter the market.

Similarly, the RSI and MACD, which are key technical indicators, suggest that the market is in an oversold state, hinting at a potential bullish reversal for BTC prices.

On its way up, Bitcoin is expected to encounter immediate resistance of around $29,780. A surge in demand for BTC could propel the price beyond this level, setting its sights on the next resistance at $30,230.

The challenge to surpass the $30,230 mark is posing a significant obstacle to BTC’s upward trajectory. However, if Bitcoin can break above $30,250 and maintain candle closings above this level, the price may advance toward the $31,000 milestone.

Alternative to Bitcoin – Love Hate Inu