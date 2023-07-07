  • Home
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Institutions Are Holding More Bitcoin Than Ever: Rally Incoming?

Bitcoin
Bitcoin’s current trading price is $30,238, experiencing a nearly 1.20% decline on Friday. While positive developments surround Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency faced a downward trend at the end of the week. Notably, Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, has recently discussed the democratization of cryptocurrencies and the filing of an ETF and expressed his views on Bitcoin.

In addition, ARK Invest reveals that institutional investors are increasing their holdings of Bitcoin, shedding light on the growing involvement of established financial players in the cryptocurrency market.

These developments raise questions about the potential for a forthcoming rally in Bitcoin’s price.

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, Explores Cryptocurrency Democratization, ETF Filing, and Bitcoin’s Impact

Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, made a remarkable statement regarding Bitcoin. Fink acknowledged Bitcoin as a global asset and expressed the idea that cryptocurrency has the potential to act as a substitute for gold, serving as a hedge against inflation, economic crises, and currency devaluation.

This statement from a prominent figure in the financial industry brought legitimacy and confidence to Bitcoin as an investment option.

Furthermore, BlackRock’s interest in launching a Bitcoin trust exchange-traded fund (ETF) increased Bitcoin prices. BlackRock has a successful track record of obtaining regulatory approval from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its ETFs.

The collaboration between BlackRock and regulatory authorities indicated a potential breakthrough in the mainstream acceptance of Bitcoin, generating increased investor optimism and driving up its prices.

Fink also addressed his initial skepticism towards Bitcoin, which he attributed to its early association with illicit activities. However, he recognized the significant value of the underlying blockchain technology.

Fink praised the blockchain’s ability to enhance transaction processes and improve identification, highlighting its potential to eliminate the need for intermediaries and custodians in financial transactions.

This acknowledgment of the transformative potential of blockchain technology helped cushion the decline in Bitcoin prices on Friday.

Institutional Investors Increasing Bitcoin Holdings, According to ARK Invest

The recent earnings report from ARK Invest also capped bitcoin losses. The monthly report released by ARK Invest revealed a significant 60% surge in the number of Bitcoins held on their desks during the quarter, reaching a record high of nearly 8,000.

This increase in over-the-counter (OTC) holdings indicates a growing interest in Bitcoin among institutions and major capital allocators.

ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, considers OTC markets as a reflection of institutional activity, further supporting the notion that institutional investors are increasingly attracted to Bitcoin.

The report also highlights 13 metrics related to the Bitcoin network, with 12 signaling an optimistic outlook. This positive sentiment is reinforced by the performance of Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust, which has doubled in value this year. The price of GBTC shares, starting the year at $8.65, has now risen to $20.

In the race to launch a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), ARK Invest is considered a front-runner, surpassing competitors such as BlackRock and other asset managers.

ARK Invest recently resubmitted an application for a spot Bitcoin ETF in collaboration with 21Shares, positioning themselves at the forefront of the industry’s efforts to establish a regulated Bitcoin investment vehicle.

Bitcoin Price

Bitcoin continues to trade with slight volatility, but it currently holds around the $30,000 level, which also serves as psychological support for BTC.

Taking a broader perspective on the daily timeframe, Bitcoin is consolidating within a narrow range, with resistance around $31,400 and support around $29,600.

Bitcoin
Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

A close above the $29,600 level has the potential to drive a bullish move for BTC. Conversely, if there is a decisive break below the $29,600 level, Bitcoin may encounter support around $28,450 and potentially further down towards the $27,450 level.

On the upside, if Bitcoin manages to surpass the $31,350 level, the next target could be around $32,500. Therefore, it is advisable to monitor the $29,600 level as a pivot point for today’s trading activity.

editorial




