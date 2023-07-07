  • Home
  • Crypto News
  • Bitcoin Price Prediction: Institutional Support For BTC is Pouring In But Is It Enough to Spark Another Bull Run in 2023?

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Institutional Support For BTC is Pouring In But Is It Enough to Spark Another Bull Run in 2023?

Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
B2C Expert
Last updated:
Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Join our Telegram channel, add to your Google News Feed to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

As Bitcoin continues to capture the attention of investors and enthusiasts, the question on everyone’s mind is whether institutional support pouring into BTC will be sufficient to ignite another bull run in 2023.

With an increasing number of institutions embracing Bitcoin as a viable investment and store of value, the cryptocurrency’s price trajectory in the coming year remains a subject of speculation and analysis.

In this Bitcoin price prediction, let’s delve into the factors driving institutional support for BTC and explore the potential implications for its price movement in 2023.

Bitcoin Price

Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency in the world, has been staying relatively steady around the $30,000 mark. However, BTC experienced a downward trend overnight following the release of the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), leading to some concerns within the financial market.

Nevertheless, the positive remarks from BlackRock’s CEO helped BTC limit its declines, allowing it to remain steady above the $30,400 level.

BTC
Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

It’s worth noting that Bitcoin surpassed the $31,000 mark earlier this week and is currently in a consolidation phase above $30,000 as the upward momentum has weakened. The release of the FOMC minutes last night suggested a potential pause in interest rate hikes and raised concerns about a potential recession later this year.

As a result, Bitcoin experienced a slight decrease in value. Traders and investors are closely monitoring these developments to gauge the future trajectory of Bitcoin’s price.

Furthermore, the recent strength of the US dollar has emerged as another significant factor that could potentially restrict the upward movement of BTC.

The US dollar has maintained its recent upward momentum as the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s June meeting revealed that policymakers expressed their endorsement for additional rate hikes later this year.

BlackRock CEO Believes Bitcoin Could Revolutionize Finance

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, who previously held a skeptical view on cryptocurrencies, expressed in a recent interview with Fox Business his belief that Bitcoin can revolutionize the financial system. Fink highlighted the potential impact of tokenizing more assets and securities, similar to the concept of Bitcoin, which could bring significant changes to the world of finance.

He emphasized that Bitcoin, a global asset not tied to any specific currency, can be an alternative investment.

In a notable development, BlackRock’s iShares unit has filed documents with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

While Fink expressed optimism about working with regulators for approval, the exact timeline for the Bitcoin ETF decision remains uncertain. These positive remarks from Fink and BlackRock’s interest in a Bitcoin ETF illustrate a notable shift in their stance toward cryptocurrencies.

These developments underscore the increasing recognition of Bitcoin’s potential to reshape the financial landscape and provide investors with new opportunities, potentially generating greater interest and confidence in Bitcoin among investors.

FOMC Minute’s Impact on Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies

After the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes, there was a slight decline in the value of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The minutes revealed that a majority of committee members expressed a preference for raising interest rates in the near future. This news caused concerns among investors and resulted in a temporary downturn in the cryptocurrency market.

According to the FOMC minutes, most participants anticipated further interest rate hikes throughout 2023. Some policymakers even suggested raising rates at the June meeting, but the central bank decided to hold off due to concerns about the job market and high inflation.

These expectations of ongoing rate increases have had a negative impact on cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin. However, positive comments from the CEO of BlackRock prevented a further decline and provided some stability for Bitcoin, keeping its price above $30,400.

Investors have been closely monitoring these developments and reacting to news from the Federal Reserve as it affects their perception of the cryptocurrency market. However, overall sentiment remains cautious due to the uncertainty surrounding future rate hikes and their potential implications for the economy and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

What's the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

  • B2C Listed the Top Rated Cryptocurrencies for 2023
  • Get Early Access to Presales & Private Sales
  • KYC Verified & Audited, Public Teams
  • Most Voted for Tokens on CoinSniper
  • Upcoming Listings on Exchanges, NFT Drops
See the 15+ Coins

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Arslan Butt.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel, add to your Google News Feed to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Share this Page
Tags
editorial
Arslan Butt
B2C Expert
Arslan is a professional live webinar speaker and derivatives (cryptocurrency, forex, commodities, and indices) analyst. Arslan holds an MBA in Finance, and an MPhil in Behavioral Finance. Arslan brings a broad range of skills to help beginners evaluate financial data and investment trends, carry out technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and make an informed decision on the best ways to strategize their investment selection. For several years, Arslan has been a cryptocurrency and forex trader, with a current focus on cryptocurrency price predictions and forecasting. Previously, he has worked on a brokerage firm's forex and cryptocurrency trading team, managing the risk associated with client exposure. Arslan's main fields of expertise are - trading psychology, speculative positioning, market sentiment, and price action analysis. As well as his news coverage on Business2Community, Arslan's work can be found on Bitcoin Wisdom, CryptoNews, ForexCrunch, FX Leaders, InsideBitcoins and EconomyWatch.
Show more
View all posts by Arslan Butt
AiDoge

Top News

Popular Topics

Latest News

More
DOGE2.0 Skyrockets 9,000%, But It May Go to Zero Soon – These Sleeper Altcoins Have a Much Better Chance to Dominate the Market

Amidst the current bull rally in the crypto market, some…

Jimmy Aki
2 hours ago
Crypto News
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Institutional Support For BTC is Pouring In But Is It Enough to Spark Another Bull Run in 2023?

As Bitcoin continues to capture the attention of investors and…

Arslan Butt
3 hours ago
Crypto News
Twitter Files Leads to Landmark Ruling Preventing Government Officials From Working With Social Media Sites to Moderate Posts

A US federal judge in Louisiana issued an injunction Tuesday…

Henry Stater
5 hours ago
Tech News
Large Language Models Have Already Infiltrated Every Other Sector, Now They’re Seeping Into the US Military
Lloyd Rick
5 hours ago
Tech News
Liquidity Staking – A New Feature Among Loyalty Programs with TFS Token
Michael Abetz
6 hours ago
Press Release
The Fiat Topolino is an Example of How EV Makers Are Using Quirky Features to Attract Buyers
Alejandro Arrieche
7 hours ago
Tech News
Report Shows 92% of Finance Apps Are Vulnerable to Malicious Screen Readers – Here’s How to Protect Yourself
John Isige
7 hours ago
Tech News