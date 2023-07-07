Bitcoin Price Prediction: Institutional Support For BTC is Pouring In But Is It Enough to Spark Another Bull Run in 2023?

As Bitcoin continues to capture the attention of investors and enthusiasts, the question on everyone’s mind is whether institutional support pouring into BTC will be sufficient to ignite another bull run in 2023.

With an increasing number of institutions embracing Bitcoin as a viable investment and store of value, the cryptocurrency’s price trajectory in the coming year remains a subject of speculation and analysis.

In this Bitcoin price prediction, let’s delve into the factors driving institutional support for BTC and explore the potential implications for its price movement in 2023.

Bitcoin Price

Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency in the world, has been staying relatively steady around the $30,000 mark. However, BTC experienced a downward trend overnight following the release of the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), leading to some concerns within the financial market.

$BTC Shorted Break of 30.8k will add more if H4 loses below 30k for #btc . Looks in a tough spot here. Hopefully corrects well so we can buy more spot. Tps for shorts mentioned in chart. Let me know if someone’s interested in what spot coins I’ll be buying for mid/long term. pic.twitter.com/OJESKsk2rs — Limu (@CryptoLimu) July 5, 2023

Nevertheless, the positive remarks from BlackRock’s CEO helped BTC limit its declines, allowing it to remain steady above the $30,400 level.

It’s worth noting that Bitcoin surpassed the $31,000 mark earlier this week and is currently in a consolidation phase above $30,000 as the upward momentum has weakened. The release of the FOMC minutes last night suggested a potential pause in interest rate hikes and raised concerns about a potential recession later this year. As a result, Bitcoin experienced a slight decrease in value. Traders and investors are closely monitoring these developments to gauge the future trajectory of Bitcoin’s price. ⚠️BREAKING: *FED: ALMOST ALL OFFICIALS EXPECTED MORE RATE INCREASES IN 2023 *FED MINUTES: ‘SOME’ FAVORED HIKE, BUT WENT ALONG WITH PAUSE *FED: ALMOST ALL SAW PAUSE AS ‘APPROPRIATE OR ACCEPTABLE’https://t.co/wLamTQfiCI pic.twitter.com/2JYQEqvLlt — Investing.com (@Investingcom) July 5, 2023

Furthermore, the recent strength of the US dollar has emerged as another significant factor that could potentially restrict the upward movement of BTC.

The US dollar has maintained its recent upward momentum as the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s June meeting revealed that policymakers expressed their endorsement for additional rate hikes later this year.

BlackRock CEO Believes Bitcoin Could Revolutionize Finance

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, who previously held a skeptical view on cryptocurrencies, expressed in a recent interview with Fox Business his belief that Bitcoin can revolutionize the financial system. Fink highlighted the potential impact of tokenizing more assets and securities, similar to the concept of Bitcoin, which could bring significant changes to the world of finance.

BlackRock CEO: “#Bitcoin is an International asset that could revolutionize finance”. pic.twitter.com/lovYZDvqQ2 — Crypto Panda (@TheCryptoPanda_) July 6, 2023

He emphasized that Bitcoin, a global asset not tied to any specific currency, can be an alternative investment.

In a notable development, BlackRock’s iShares unit has filed documents with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

While Fink expressed optimism about working with regulators for approval, the exact timeline for the Bitcoin ETF decision remains uncertain. These positive remarks from Fink and BlackRock’s interest in a Bitcoin ETF illustrate a notable shift in their stance toward cryptocurrencies.

These developments underscore the increasing recognition of Bitcoin’s potential to reshape the financial landscape and provide investors with new opportunities, potentially generating greater interest and confidence in Bitcoin among investors.

FOMC Minute’s Impact on Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies

After the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes, there was a slight decline in the value of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The minutes revealed that a majority of committee members expressed a preference for raising interest rates in the near future. This news caused concerns among investors and resulted in a temporary downturn in the cryptocurrency market. FOMC minute update

1/ The Committee is strongly committed to returning inflation to 2%. pic.twitter.com/ogNAObiItu — Atomba Daniel (@AtombaDaniel2) July 5, 2023

According to the FOMC minutes, most participants anticipated further interest rate hikes throughout 2023. Some policymakers even suggested raising rates at the June meeting, but the central bank decided to hold off due to concerns about the job market and high inflation.

These expectations of ongoing rate increases have had a negative impact on cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin. However, positive comments from the CEO of BlackRock prevented a further decline and provided some stability for Bitcoin, keeping its price above $30,400.

Investors have been closely monitoring these developments and reacting to news from the Federal Reserve as it affects their perception of the cryptocurrency market. However, overall sentiment remains cautious due to the uncertainty surrounding future rate hikes and their potential implications for the economy and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

