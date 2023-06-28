Bitcoin Price Prediction: Institutional Interest Started the Rally But Retail Traders Will Drive the Real Bull Market

Bitcoin (BTC), the foremost cryptocurrency, has maintained a resilient foothold above the crucial $30,000 mark in the early hours of Wednesday, showing remarkable stability with only slight price fluctuations over the past five days.

This steadiness follows a significant recent rally, inciting speculation about the driving forces behind this surge. Many points to the growing institutional interest, spearheaded by prominent corporations like Tesla and MicroStrategy, as the initial catalyst for the price escalation.

Their public Bitcoin investments have undeniably bolstered the cryptocurrency’s legitimacy and appeal, inviting an influx of institutional capital.

However, this article posits that retail traders will be the true catalyst for Bitcoin’s transformative bull market. We will delve into a comprehensive Bitcoin price prediction, exploring the potential influence of retail traders in igniting the much-anticipated mega bull run.

Last week was amazing for #crypto ETF news pushed #Bitcoin from $25k to $30k. But staying above $30k has been tough the past days We are seeing low buying pressure around this area, which is necessary if we want to go higher Short-term bearish outlook is visible in 4h charts,… pic.twitter.com/prX8JjzQhJ — Silver (Elvryn) (@silver_bits) June 28, 2023

However, this stability can be attributed to the positive sentiment surrounding the possibility of a Bitcoin ETF and encouraging economic indicators from the United States.

Meanwhile, the financial giant Fidelity is reportedly preparing to file for a Bitcoin ETF, which could stimulate greater institutional adoption and significantly influence the price of BTC.

This development is anticipated to substantially impact the cryptocurrency market, as it would provide a regulated and accessible investment vehicle for institutions interested in participating in the Bitcoin market.

Furthermore, the cryptocurrency mining stocks, led by Hut 8 Mining, have seen a significant surge, with the company’s shares soaring by 19.6% to $2.75, as reported by MarketWatch.

This news indicates growing investor interest in the mining sector, which could positively impact the price of Bitcoin (BTC).

NEWS#Coinbase Credit lends Hut 8, one of the biggest #Bitcoin $BTC mining firms out there 50m$ in order to provide the firm with additional financial flexibility.#Crypto — Warren (@0xRossieable) June 27, 2023

Retail Investors to Drive Bitcoin Price Surges Despite Institutional Inflows

Bitcoin (BTC) has been on an upward trend lately, surging more than 12% since the start of June and hitting its highest point since April 14. However, the recent news of BlackRock filing for a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) has played a major role in this rally.

Bitcoin is hovering around its one-year high as Fidelity reportedly readies its filing for a spot exchange-traded fund for the digital asset https://t.co/MhY5SLdVAk — Bloomberg Crypto (@crypto) June 27, 2023

However, the market was mainly influenced by institutional investors and is characterized by a limited level of involvement from ordinary retail investors. However, the future path of the market is uncertain. Still, the growing interest from traditional financial institutions will likely potentially contribute to a positive price trend for Bitcoin, especially if favorable macroeconomic conditions continue.

Retail Investors to Drive Significant Bitcoin Price Surges, says Fireblocks CEO Michael Shaulov

According to Michael Shaulov, CEO of Fireblocks, while institutional investors like BlackRock entering the market through a Bitcoin ETF may attract new funds, the retail investors will ultimately drive significant price surges.

Shaulov pointed out that prices didn’t appreciate during previous institutional inflows until retail investors joined the frenzy. Retail investors, with less sophisticated trading methods, have the potential to make more dramatic price movements.

However, Shaulov emphasized that due to Bitcoin’s limited supply, any large-scale buying by institutions should still have an impact. He believes Bitcoin is the ultimate insurance asset, protecting against economic uncertainties.

Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin is currently valued at $30,248, with its 24-hour trading volume at $17.3 billion. It has slightly declined 0.36% over the past 24 hours. The BTC/USD pair faces firm resistance at $31,000, indicating that bullish sentiment could be tapering off.

It’s anticipated that a minor market correction may occur, with a support level potentially materializing around the $29,600 mark and subsequent targets sitting at $28,250, $28,200, and $26,750.

Current indicators such as RSI and MACD point to a neutral state, implying there’s scope for a corrective move. However, if the $31,000 hurdle is overcome, Bitcoin could be eyeing targets around the $32,500 and $34,000 regions.

Related News:

Dash 2 Trade - New Gate.io Listing Our Rating Also Listed on Bitmart, Changelly, LBank, Uniswap

Collaborative Trading Platform Token

Featured in Bitcoinist, Cointelegraph

Solid Proof Audited, CoinSniper KYC Verified

Trading Community of 70,000+ Members Buy D2T

This article was written for Business 2 Community by Arslan Butt.

Learn how to publish your content on B2C Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage Add B2C to your Google News Feed