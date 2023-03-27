Bitcoin Price Prediction – How Many Rejections Will BTC Sustain Before Breakout Above $30k

The global cryptocurrency market has seen a boom in popularity, especially since the US financial crisis has caused traditional banking clients to lose confidence in financial institutions. Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s largest cryptocurrency, has experienced significant growth in value over the last month.

BTC price action is copying historical patterns to deliver a classic #Bitcoin bull market comeback. pic.twitter.com/N4jKXmooU3 — EPLO- Exchange Project Link Office (@EPLO_io) March 27, 2023

However, the US banking crisis has played a significant role in driving customers towards crypto trading as they seek safe-haven assets for their investments like Bitcoin, as evidenced by the increasing number of American investors, including institutional investors, who are buying Bitcoin in large quantities in the hope that it will eventually replace the US dollar as the world’s reserve currency.

Besides that, Chinese banks have recently shown readiness to accept cryptocurrency companies based in Hong Kong, showing a positive stance towards the crypto industry. This was viewed as another important aspect that may raise Bitcoin even more.

Chinese state-owned banks step up to woo crypto firms The Hong Kong banking industry looks to attract corporate crypto business in the wake of Operation Chokepoint 2.0. #BTC #Crypto #ETH @enbazmedia pic.twitter.com/2n56lWhEc9 — Enbaz Media (@enbazmedia) March 27, 2023

Bitcoin Price

The current Bitcoin price is $27,898, and the 24-hour trading volume is $14.7 billion. Bitcoin has increased by over 0.50% in the previous 24 hours. Bitcoin is now the market leader, with a live market cap of $539 billion.

It has a total quantity of 21,000,000 BTC coins and a circulating supply of 19,329,543 BTC coins.

Chinese Banks’ Acceptance of HK Crypto Firms Boosts BTC

Hong Kong has allowed cryptocurrency industry access, and, unexpectedly, Chinese state-owned institutions have appeared as possible backers for the inflow of crypto firms.

Notably, the Bank of Communications, Bank of China, and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank have all started providing financial services to local crypto enterprises, and Chinese bank representatives have personally promoted their offers to crypto firms.

Hence, this decision will likely increase Bitcoin’s (BTC) acceptance by allowing crypto companies better access to fundamental banking services. Conversely, the regulations such as KYC and AML will remain a cornerstone in the banking realm, limiting the influence on Bitcoin price.

Nvidia’s CTO Calls Cryptocurrencies “Useless” to Society, Favors AI Solutions like ChatGPT

Nvidia’s CTO, Michael Kagan, has stated that cryptocurrencies are not useful for society, even though his company has sold billions of dollars of equipment to cryptocurrency miners.

Nvidia executive says crypto is useless, backs ChatGPT and AI https://t.co/2TvBZ7xdnj — BurhanBlogs (@BurhanBlogs) March 27, 2023

Instead, Kagan believes that artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, like the popular language model ChatGPT, are more beneficial than Cryptocurrencies. It is worth noting that ChatGPT is considered a leader in the early stages of AI disruption and was trained using around 10,000 Nvidia chipsets.

Hence, Kagan’s remarks were seen as one of the key factors that could cap further gains in the BTC prices.

Fed Interest Rate Uncertainty and US Core PCE Price Index Release: Potential Impacts on Bitcoin Price

The Federal Reserve officials expect two more interest rate hikes by June, but they are still uncertain due to the challenges faced by the banking industry.

It is worth recalling that the Fed boosted interest rates as predicted last Wednesday, but remained cautious about the future thanks to the banking crisis.

Remember, Friday’s US core #PCE price index is the Fed's favored measure of inflation, so that's also a key number! It accelerated in January. Friday's consensus estimate is that it will stay at current levels (4.7%) $SPY $QQQ #SPX — Astro_Trades (@abach121) March 27, 2023

Fed Chair Jerome Powell left the door open for more rate rises if required. On the other side, the market now anticipates that the Fed will keep rates unchanged in May and may decrease rates in July.

Thus, it remains to be seen how these developments will affect the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies.

Investors will continue to focus on the release of the US Core PCE Price Index, which is the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, scheduled for Friday. It remains to be seen how this will impact the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies.

