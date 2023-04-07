Bitcoin Price Prediction – How Long Will $28k Resistance Hold in This Consolidation Phase?

Cryptocurrency has been gaining much attention lately, with Bitcoin being the primary focus of many investors, traders, and fans. Everyone’s talking about it and considering its potential in today’s financial world.

With the current market trends in mind, investors are speculating how long the $28k resistance level will remain steady during this period of consolidation.

Due to the influence of factors such as market sentiment, technical analysis, and global economic indicators on Bitcoin’s price, it is essential to stay updated with the latest market updates to make informed investment decisions.

In this update, we’ll examine the major elements that can influence how long the resistance will last and; check out potential situations that could develop in the coming days.

Bitcoin Price

The live Bitcoin price today is $27,888, with a 24-hour trading volume of $10.7 billion. Bitcoin is down less than 0.50% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #1, with a live market cap of $539 billion.

It has a circulating supply of 19,339,956 BTC coins and a max. supply of 21,000,000 BTC coins.

Bitcoin’s Fundamental Outlook

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s leading cryptocurrency, performed amazingly in the first quarter of 2023, rising by more than 70%. BTC surpassed almost all other assets this year, including physical gold and US stocks. It has continued its bullish rise, recently crossing the $28,500 milestone.

Bitcoin’s Stability at $28,000 Signals Bullishness Amid Regulatory and Economic Challenges

Despite regulatory challenges and a deteriorating macroeconomic environment, Bitcoin has remained optimistic, hovering around the $28,000 mark last week. Furthermore, professional traders have maintained leveraged long positions in margin and futures markets, indicating strength.

On the regulatory front, the Texas Senate Committee on Business and Commerce voted on April 4 to remove incentives for miners operating inside the state’s regulatory framework. Senate Bill 1751, if passed, would set a cap on reimbursement for load reductions on Texas’ electricity grid during emergencies.

Rising Interest Rates Increase the Risk of a Recession

The likelihood of a recession increased when US unemployment benefit applications for the week ending March 25 were revised to 246,000, up 48,000 from the initial estimate.

US bonds drop w/2y yields jump 14bps to 3.97% following solid jobs data. NFP payrolls rose 236k in March, in line w/forecasts BUT unemployment rate unexpectedly drop to 3.5%. Fed rate hike bets rose. Mkts see 70% probability for 25bp hike in May vs 50% before US jobs data. pic.twitter.com/9mCEl73QeB — Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) April 7, 2023

Furthermore, Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), stated on April 6 that the US and European economies would continue to confront challenges as higher interest rates decrease demand.

Georgieva advised central banks to continue raising interest rates concerning the banking crisis, noting that “concerns remain about vulnerabilities that may be hidden, not just at banks but also at non-banks — now is not the time for complacency.”

Global economy set for years of weak growth, IMF chief Georgieva warns. World to expand at avg annual rate of ~3% over next 5yrs, well below avg 3.8% of past 2 decades, & weakest projection for medium-term growth since 1990. But IMF not good at forecasting https://t.co/dZ2qd5umXg pic.twitter.com/MGWciOPsAm — Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) April 6, 2023

On the other hand, on April 6, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard rejected concerns about the impact of financial stress on the economy. Bullard insisted that the Fed’s reaction to the banking sector’s weakening was “rapid and appropriate” and that “monetary policy can continue to put downward pressure on inflation.”

We will look into derivative data to better understand how professional traders are positioned in today’s market.

