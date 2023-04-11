Bitcoin Price Prediction – How BTC Smashing $30k Means Next Targets Are $32k and $35k

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s largest cryptocurrency, has prolonged its dramatic upward rally and recently crossed the $30,000 milestone for the first time since June. It is worth recalling that Bitcoin has been performing incredibly well since the start of this year and has gained significant traction.

It's Great #BTC has pushed passed 30k It's Great for the Overall Sentiment and Confidence from Institutional Money in #Crypto Even better thou for #Saitama & #SaitaRealty is #ETH is now over $1900 A strong price #ETH is always better as #Saitama & #SaitaRealty are paired pic.twitter.com/EXuFl5JrGt — Powelly (@MPowelly01) April 11, 2023

Although, Bitcoin had been struggling to break the $30k level and was stuck in a consolidation phase between $28k to $29k for the past few days. Nevertheless, the cryptocurrency has finally succeeded in breaking this barrier and has crossed the $30,000 level.

This is great news for those who have invested in it and are seeking to invest in it. The global crypto market cap rose to $1.23 trillion, showing a 4% rise in the past few hours.

However, its impressive rally can be associated with many factors, including the previously released downbeat data by the United States and the upcoming US inflation data.

According to data from CoinGecko, the current total crypto market capitalization is about $1.23 trillion, up 0.4% in the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume is about 33.7 billion US dollars, the current BTC accounts for 44.3%, and ETH accounts for 18.2%. — الهرم الرابع (@wwwe5794) April 10, 2023

Hence, the dismal results have led investors to believe that the US Federal Reserve will soon end its aggressive monetary tightening cycle to support the US economy, which has been badly hit by high inflation. Thus, this news provided support to Bitcoin.

Furthermore, the ongoing banking crisis has also played a significant role in supporting the Bitcoin price rally. It is worth noting that the US banking crisis has raised market expectations that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to lift interest rates much higher for longer, as they want to relieve the sector.

On the flip side, the ongoing banking crisis has also prompted investors to invest in the crypto market instead of traditional banking and currency. However, this change in investment strategy was seen as another critical factor underpinning the cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin Price

At the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin is currently trading at $30,043.47, with a 24-hour trading volume of $24,101,203,821. Bitcoin has risen by more than 6.00% recently, indicating a significant increase in investor interest and market activity.

Upbeat Sentiment In Crypto Market

The global cryptocurrency market has performed remarkably well over the past few months. At the time of writing, the crypto market has reached a value of $1.23 trillion, registering a 24-hour gain of more than 4 percent.

However, the significant increase in value demonstrates the growing interest in the cryptocurrency sector and investor confidence in its potential for development.

Buckle up, crypto enthusiasts – this is gonna be a wild ride! $DOT is flirting with its 200d moving average and I'm sensing some serious bullish vibes. With the crypto market heating up, it's no surprise that DOT is poised for a major pump – predicting a 50% increase! pic.twitter.com/YoVQJHlFqT — Darth (@darthbitcoin) April 11, 2023

However, the bullish trend in the cryptocurrency market can be attributed to several factors, including rising inflation, increasing adoption, and Bitcoin scarcity. All these factors helped Bitcoin’s price to breach the $30,000 mark.

Apart from this, other well-known cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) also gained significant traction on the day.

Investors are concerned that rising inflation in the United States will likely cause their investments to lose value. This is why they are seeking other solutions that will gain throughout the inflationary period.

Bitcoin is one such alternative that any government or central bank does not govern. Thereby, it is less likely to lose value owing to inflation.

Bitcoin Surges as Markets Bet on Less Hawkish FED

Bitcoin has surged above $30,000, reaching its highest level in 10 months, as markets anticipate a less hawkish Federal Reserve in the coming months. This largest cryptocurrency gained about 6% amid improved sentiment and increasing concerns about a banking crisis.

The other cryptocurrencies followed the same track, with Ethereum up 3.3%, Binance Coin up 4.6%, and Ripple up 2.3%.

Key Events This Week: 1. March CPI inflation data on Wednesday 2. Fed minutes on Wednesday 3. March PPI inflation data on Thursday 4. Consumer sentiment data on Friday 5. Retail sales data on Friday 6. 4 Fed speakers this week This week determines what the Fed does next. — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) April 9, 2023

Moving forward, this week’s main focus is on the release of inflation data and the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s March meeting, both due on Wednesday. These are expected to provide more clues on the path of interest rates. However, the less hawkish stance from the Fed would be seen as a favorable factor for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

The prediction of higher inflation data has led to a sharp rise in Bitcoin’s price, surpassing the $30,000 level for the first time since June 2022, with gains of roughly 80% this year.

Huobi Global Reports $30M Net Income in Q1 2023

The de facto owner of cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global, Justin Sun, tweeted that the exchange saw $150 million in revenue in Q1 2023, resulting in a net income of $30 million. The projected revenue for Q2 2023 is $187 million, with a net income of $110 million.

Huobi Global is having a major #CryptoCurrency moment! Q1 2023 net income of $30M & projected $110M for Q2 is a major success. Plus, compensation for users affected by flash crash promises a secure future. #HuobiGlobal #HuobiToken — Krypton AI (@KryptonAi) April 10, 2023

This news will likely boost investor confidence in the cryptocurrency market, including Bitcoin.

This is because the positive financial results of a major cryptocurrency exchange like Huobi Global might lead to increased demand for cryptocurrencies and subsequently drive up their prices.

Related News: