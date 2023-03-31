Bitcoin Price Prediction – How BTC Rangebound Action is Fuelling Up for Charge to $36k

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, has been making headlines in the market and lately climbed rapidly, above $29k on Thursday.

Although, the BTC’s gains seem to wane, as it dropped to $27.5k from a high of nearly $29k on Friday.

The Bitcoin $BTC price sits stable above $28k range right now. That's a 25.58% increase compared to the beginning of the month. As global banks face turmoil, #Bitcoin emerges as the ultimate champion. Sentiment: #Bullish pic.twitter.com/FipRjjKITh — Crypto Ape (@TheMoneyApe) March 31, 2023

Bitcoin Price

The current Bitcoin price is $27,924, and the 24-hour trading volume is $19.9 billion. Bitcoin has fallen by 2.50% in the previous 24 hours. BTC is ranked first, with a live market cap of $539.8 billion.

It has a maximum supply of 21,000,000 BTC coins and a circulating supply of 19,333,262 BTC coins.

However, its latest downward bias can be attributed to the monthly and quarterly expiry on March 31st. According to Deribit exchange statistics, 141k Bitcoin options are set to expire, with a put-call ratio of 0.74 and a maximum pain point of $24,000.

#BITCOIN IS DUMPING ‼️ MONTHLY AND QUARTERLY EXPIRY

TOMORROW. EXPECT VOLATILITY pic.twitter.com/Wwq69dp256 — Ash WSB (@ashcryptsreal) March 30, 2023

Hence, the expiration will likely cause further price volatility in Bitcoin, which was considered one of the primary factors that slowed BTC gains.

Moreover, the latest Bitcoin losses were further worsened after the US Federal Reserve stated that its balance sheet dipped by $28 billion this week after rising by more than $100 billion the previous week due to banking concerns.

After surging over past couple weeks, Fed’s balance sheet registered a decline this most recent week pic.twitter.com/Ed81dsCsdc — Liz Ann Sonders (@LizAnnSonders) March 31, 2023

As a result, the Fed gave banks less money while giving more money to BTFP. Thus, this has increased traders’ uncertainty and may continue to affect Bitcoin’s price.

Upcoming Bitcoin Options Expiry Could Impact Price, Warns Deribit Exchange

Bitcoin soared to over $29k but has now dropped to $27.5k, indicating a decline in its recent gains. However, a large number of Bitcoin options, totaling 141,000, are set to expire shortly, which was seen as one of the key factors that put a negative impact on Bitcoin’s price.

#Bitcoin bulls are well positioned to profit from this week’s $4.2B options expiry.

$4.2 billion in #BTC options expire on March 31, and despite weeks of harsh regulatory action against the #Crypto sector, bulls are well positioned to profit.#cryptocurrency #CryptoNews pic.twitter.com/Avlx37aQP1 — Fero (@TheFeroxxx) March 31, 2023

According to the Deribit exchange, 141,000 Bitcoin options worth $4.1 billion are about to expire with a put-call ratio of 0.74 and a maximum pain point of $24,000.

This suggests that if the price of Bitcoin goes below this level, there may be further downside risk for Bitcoin.

3 reasons why Bitcoin bulls are well positioned to profit from this week’s $4.2B options expiry

$4.2 billion in BTC options expire on March 31, and despite weeks of harsh regulatory action against the crypto sector, bulls are well positioned to profit. pic.twitter.com/WD6TNsklNl — 露露 (@UKtoBT6ux) March 31, 2023

In addition to Bitcoin, 1.746 million ETH options worth $3.1 billion are set to expire soon, with a put-call ratio of 0.33 and a maximum pain point of $1,600.

Hence, the expiration of such many options contracts causes market instability and leads to BTC losses.

BTC and ETH options contracts expire this Friday at 1:00 on Deribit.

$141k in BTC will mature to a value of about $3.8 billion. ETH is 3 billion USD

Maximum pain price at $24,000 for BTC and $1,600 for ETH pic.twitter.com/HSizQQJui8 — Edwin Moran (@Edwinmoranboy) March 31, 2023

According to Deribit market data, the impact of options expiry on Bitcoin price will be determined by the selling behavior of numerous markets, with Binance Market BUSD leading the selling with futures selling.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency is trading at roughly $27,965, but the market may see substantial price changes in the coming day’s thanks to the expiration of these options contracts.

Impact of Fed balance sheet drop and PCE inflation data on Bitcoin price

Another factor affecting Bitcoin prices is that the US Federal Reserve released its balance sheet, which showed a $28 billion decline this week after reaching over $100 billion last week due to banking issues.

However, the Fed offered less money to banks but more to BTFP, which made traders feel uncertain and caused the price of Bitcoin to drop.

#Fed balance sheet slightly drops for 1st time in 4 weeks as banking fears ease. Fed loans to banks fall to $152.6bn from $163.9bn: Discount-window loans fall to $88.2bn from $110.2bn prev week & record $152.9bn the week before. Borrowings from BTFP rose to $64.4bn from $53.7bn. pic.twitter.com/LSCEqA0Wa3 — Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) March 30, 2023

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish PCE and Core PCE inflation statistics later. It is worth recalling that PCE inflation jumped to 5.4% year on year in January, up from 5.3% in December, while Core PCE statistics also increased in the prior month.

⚠️BREAKING: *U.S. FEBRUARY CORE PCE PRICE INDEX RISES 4.6% Y/Y; EST. 4.7%; PREV. 4.7% pic.twitter.com/jH3bxcgekw — Investing.com (@Investingcom) March 31, 2023

Consequently, this data will affect the Fed’s further decision to increase interest rates. Therefore, traders are anxiously awaiting it. Hence, this was seen as another key factor that has negatively influenced Bitcoin’s price since traders are concerned about the future of inflation and the Fed’s interest rate policies.

Bitcoin’s price may fall much lower if the inflation data is higher than anticipated. If the data is lower than expected, the value of bitcoin may find some relief.

