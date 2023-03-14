Bitcoin Price Prediction – Here’s How Bulls Are Eyeing $30k and Help From More Massive Short Covering

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, surged more than 10% on Tuesday, reaching a high of $26,514 as the U.S. Department of Labor released the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for February 2023.

#Bitcoin Rally Continues as the Price Rises to Over $26,000, Now +55.8% YTD pic.twitter.com/DTJ59mNpgh — Blockchain Daily (@blckchaindaily) March 14, 2023

However, while the release of the CPI data caused volatility in conventional markets, the cryptocurrency markets responded positively. This was evident in Bitcoin’s surge in price, surpassing the $26,000 mark.

After the Bitcoin made a massive rally of over 20% in the wake of the banking crisis in the United States, all eyes were on the new inflation data in the US today. The release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February came from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics… #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/gctIGDGgqA — Juan Manuel Chávez ₿ Ξ #Bitcoin (@JuanChavMaci) March 14, 2023

On the other hand, the continuous rise in demand from institutional investors was seen as another key factor that contributed to the growth in Bitcoin’s price.

In recent months, companies such as Tesla, MicroStrategy, and Square have all made investments in Bitcoin, which has increased the value of digital currency.

65% of institutional investors expect #Bitcoin to reach $100,000‼️ This is revealed by a new survey which also shows that the institutional respondents expect a solid 2023 year ahead for the #BTC $Bitcoin $BTC pic.twitter.com/4A83u2UN0l — SHIB Bezos (@BezosCrypto) March 14, 2023

It’s worth mentioning that the initial bullish rally in Bitcoin prices was fueled by the US authorities’ promise to support depositors of the bankrupt Silicon Valley Bank and provide additional capital to other institutions.

As a result, despite the recent closures of crypto-friendly institutions such as Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, the total market value surpassed $1.13 trillion for the first time in weeks.

US stock futures rose on Monday as US regulators provided support to the financial sector, announcing a plan to backstop all the depositors in failed Silicon Valley Bank and making a new lending program available for other banks. pic.twitter.com/Pwx9JqQdxW — Retail Trader (@retailtrader_in) March 13, 2023

Generally, the rise in Bitcoin prices can be attributed to various factors, including the recent release of CPI data and growing institutional demand.

Investors may have been concerned about the closure of crypto-friendly institutions, but the market’s general optimistic outlook implies that the cryptocurrency sector is well-positioned for future expansion.

Bitcoin Price

Bitcoin’s current price is $25,888, with a 24-hour trading volume of $53 billion. Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has increased by 10.02%. It remains the market leader, with a live market cap of $500 billion. The total quantity of Bitcoin coins is 21,000,000, with a circulating supply of 19,317,387 BTC coins.

Institutional Demand Contributes to Bitcoin’s Price Growth

The rising interest of institutional investors, which has been steadily increasing over the past several months, has also contributed to driving up the price of Bitcoin.

The value of Bitcoin has increased significantly due to investments made in cryptocurrencies by companies such as Tesla, MicroStrategy, and Square.

Other banks will step in quickly. There is demand by institutional investors for access to crypto trading. It will be easy revenue for banks And now that the fed will cover 100% deposits, the banks have no risk in a crypto bank run. Infinite liquidity. This is bullish for crypto — BTC Trader (@BTC99Trader) March 13, 2023

The growing institutional interest in Bitcoin is considered a significant milestone for the cryptocurrency sector as it indicates increasing acceptance of digital assets. Historically, individual investors and traders have dominated the Bitcoin industry.

Still, over the past few years, institutional investors have recognized Bitcoin’s potential as a long-term investment opportunity.

Overall, the growing interest of institutional investors in Bitcoin has had a significant impact on its value and is likely to continue doing so in the future. As more institutions enter the market, it is expected that Bitcoin will become more mainstream, and its value will keep increasing.

Bitcoin Drew Sharp Bids Over $26,000 Mark Following Release of US CPI Data

Bitcoin’s value increased significantly after releasing the latest U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on March 14, surpassing $26,000. While the CPI data showed a mixed inflation signal with a year-on-year increase of 6% and a month-on-month increase of 0.4%, in line with expectations, it had a positive impact on Bitcoin.

The data allowed the Federal Reserve to avoid interest rate hikes during an ongoing banking crisis, which boosted investor confidence and prompted a Bitcoin value surge.

It is worth noting that the CPI is used to adjust wages, benefits, and social security payments for inflation and is an essential indicator of inflation. The increase in CPI was mainly driven by the shelter index, which accounted for 70% of the CPI increase in February 2023.

The indexes for food, recreation, household furnishings, and operations also contributed to the overall increase in CPI.

