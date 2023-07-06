  • Home
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Global Market Liquidity Measures Suggest Red Days Are Coming But Bulls Are Unphased

Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
B2C Expert
Last updated:
Bitcoin (BTC), the world largest cryptocurrency in the world, recently surged past the $31,000 mark, exciting traders and investors who now eagerly anticipate the release of the FOMC minutes. Bitcoin has gained an impressive 86% this year. It is now hovering around the $30,800 mark.

Moreover, market sentiment appears balanced, without a clear dominance of bullish or bearish tendencies, as Bitcoin trades within the midrange of the support and resistance levels. If the price manages to stay above $31,000 in the coming days, there is a chance that Bitcoin could surpass $32,000 soon.

However, the global crypto market faced selling pressure, ending a two-day streak of positive price movement. Hence, the total crypto market capitalization, currently at $1.25 trillion, has experienced a slight decrease of 0.8 percent.

Interestingly, Bitcoin futures have managed to surpass their March 2023 highs, but despite this positive development, there’s an ongoing liquidity crisis in the crypto ecosystem. This challenge poses a significant concern for the entire market, even amidst other positive developments.

Thereby, traders are cautious about Bitcoin due to lower measures of fiat liquidity. Monitoring how the market develops in the coming days is important, as it will provide further insights into Bitcoin’s potential price movements.

Possible Liquidity Problems and Impact on Bitcoin Price

It is worth noting that the financial markets have experienced a surge in risk-taking in recent times, leading to a rise in the prices of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and tech stocks. However, it’s important to exercise caution due to indications of possible liquidity problems ahead.

The availability of traditional currency is decreasing, creating difficulties for risky investments. This tightening of liquidity might make investors more cautious, affecting assets like Bitcoin and the S&P 500. Investors should monitor these indicators, as they have historically indicated major market highs and lows.

Despite the prevailing optimism among investors, it’s crucial to be aware of the potential risks and challenges related to liquidity.

Thus, the news of possible liquidity problems could impact the price of Bitcoin (BTC) as the potential liquidity challenges and cautious sentiment may lead to temporary price fluctuations and increased volatility in the cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin Investment Products Witness Inflows Amid BlackRock’s Spot ETF Filing

Investors have invested much money into Bitcoin investment products recently, especially after BlackRock announced its filing for a Bitcoin ETF. This is why Bitcoin investment products have seen significant inflows in the past two weeks. Investors have focused mainly on Bitcoin, with around $123 million flowing into it.

This marks a shift from earlier this year when there were net outflows. While the price of Bitcoin has been rising, investment products betting against it have experienced outflows for ten consecutive weeks. However, short-bitcoin products have received $60 million in inflows this year, making them the second-best-performing assets.

Thus, this news has contributed to increased investor interest and positive sentiment toward BTC. This influx of funds indicates growing confidence in Bitcoin as an investment asset and may further fuel its price growth.

Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin is currently encountering resistance near the $31,000 level but is holding just above it at approximately $31,050. Should Bitcoin successfully break through the resistance at $31,350, the next target for the price could be $32,500 or potentially even higher, reaching $34,150.

BTC

Technical indicators such as the relative strength index (RSI) and moving average convergence divergence (MACD) reflect positive sentiment, with the 50-day exponential moving average supporting the upward trend.

Regarding support levels, immediate levels to watch are around $30,300 and possibly $29,650. If the price drops below $29,650, it may continue to decline toward $28,650 or even lower, reaching $27,900.

Therefore, it is important to keep a close eye on the $31,000 level as it could be a significant indicator for a potential buying trend in Bitcoin.

Join our Telegram channel, add to your Google News Feed to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Arslan Butt
B2C Expert
Arslan is a professional live webinar speaker and derivatives (cryptocurrency, forex, commodities, and indices) analyst. Arslan holds an MBA in Finance, and an MPhil in Behavioral Finance. Arslan brings a broad range of skills to help beginners evaluate financial data and investment trends, carry out technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and make an informed decision on the best ways to strategize their investment selection. For several years, Arslan has been a cryptocurrency and forex trader, with a current focus on cryptocurrency price predictions and forecasting. Previously, he has worked on a brokerage firm's forex and cryptocurrency trading team, managing the risk associated with client exposure. Arslan's main fields of expertise are - trading psychology, speculative positioning, market sentiment, and price action analysis. As well as his news coverage on Business2Community, Arslan's work can be found on Bitcoin Wisdom, CryptoNews, ForexCrunch, FX Leaders, InsideBitcoins and EconomyWatch.
