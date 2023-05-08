Bitcoin Price Prediction: Forming Triangle Suggests a Major Upcoming Inflection Point

Bitcoin has been one of the most talked-about assets in the world of finance, with its price movements being closely monitored by investors and traders alike. The cryptocurrency has seen a lot of volatility over the past few months, with its price fluctuating between highs and lows.

However, recent technical analysis suggests that Bitcoin may be forming a triangle pattern, which could be a sign of a major inflection point on the horizon.

In this update, we will explore the potential implications of this pattern and what it could mean for the future price of Bitcoin.

Binance Temporarily Halts Bitcoin Withdrawals Due to High Volumes and Processing Fees

Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, temporarily suspended Bitcoin withdrawals due to high volumes and increased processing fees on Monday.

The exchange stated that the surge in pending transactions occurred because it had not offered miners a high enough reward to log the trades on the blockchain.

Binance cleared the backlog of pending transactions by replacing them with a higher fee to ensure that mining pools picked them up. The move caused bitcoin prices to dip slightly, down 1% to $28,162, marking its lowest level in almost a week.

Liechtenstein to Allow Bitcoin Payments as the Government Plans to Embrace Cryptocurrencies

Liechtenstein’s Prime Minister, Daniel Risch, has announced that the government is planning to allow bitcoin payments for various government services. However, he did not mention whether the country would accept bitcoin as legal tender.

Liechtenstein’s neighbor, Switzerland, specifically the city of Lugano, has already developed an infrastructure for Bitcoin, Tether, and LVGA tokens to be official means of settlement in the region.

BREAKING: Liechtenstein plans on accepting #Bitcoin for government services Prime Minister Daniel Risch said in an interview, "a payment option with Bitcoin is coming" pic.twitter.com/7JA3NjA0Yl — Bitcoin News Rooftop Meetup May 19th (@BitcoinNewsCom) May 7, 2023

Daniel Risch, who also serves as the Finance Minister, revealed that citizens could settle government services using bitcoin, and once the payment is confirmed, the authorities could exchange the crypto assets for Swiss francs, which is the official currency of the European microstate.

Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin’s price dropped below the $28,500 support level on Monday, indicating a continuing bearish trend as per technical indicators like RSI and MACD.

The failure to cross the 50-day exponential moving average has made it susceptible to a drop towards the $28,000 support level, and if it falls below this level, it could target $27,200.

Although the RSI is in oversold territory, the breached trend line at $28,350 indicates the bearish momentum is likely to persist. A sell position below $28,500 with a target of $27,250 is worth considering, but if Bitcoin surpasses the $28,500 level, it could aim for $29,000 or $29,750.

