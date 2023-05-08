Crypto News

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Forming Triangle Suggests a Major Upcoming Inflection Point

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageArslan Butt Last updated:

BTC

Bitcoin has been one of the most talked-about assets in the world of finance, with its price movements being closely monitored by investors and traders alike. The cryptocurrency has seen a lot of volatility over the past few months, with its price fluctuating between highs and lows.

However, recent technical analysis suggests that Bitcoin may be forming a triangle pattern, which could be a sign of a major inflection point on the horizon.

In this update, we will explore the potential implications of this pattern and what it could mean for the future price of Bitcoin.

Binance Temporarily Halts Bitcoin Withdrawals Due to High Volumes and Processing Fees

Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, temporarily suspended Bitcoin withdrawals due to high volumes and increased processing fees on Monday.

The exchange stated that the surge in pending transactions occurred because it had not offered miners a high enough reward to log the trades on the blockchain.

Binance cleared the backlog of pending transactions by replacing them with a higher fee to ensure that mining pools picked them up. The move caused bitcoin prices to dip slightly, down 1% to $28,162, marking its lowest level in almost a week.

Liechtenstein to Allow Bitcoin Payments as the Government Plans to Embrace Cryptocurrencies

Liechtenstein’s Prime Minister, Daniel Risch, has announced that the government is planning to allow bitcoin payments for various government services. However, he did not mention whether the country would accept bitcoin as legal tender.

Liechtenstein’s neighbor, Switzerland, specifically the city of Lugano, has already developed an infrastructure for Bitcoin, Tether, and LVGA tokens to be official means of settlement in the region.

Daniel Risch, who also serves as the Finance Minister, revealed that citizens could settle government services using bitcoin, and once the payment is confirmed, the authorities could exchange the crypto assets for Swiss francs, which is the official currency of the European microstate.

Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin’s price dropped below the $28,500 support level on Monday, indicating a continuing bearish trend as per technical indicators like RSI and MACD.

The failure to cross the 50-day exponential moving average has made it susceptible to a drop towards the $28,000 support level, and if it falls below this level, it could target $27,200.

BTC

Although the RSI is in oversold territory, the breached trend line at $28,350 indicates the bearish momentum is likely to persist. A sell position below $28,500 with a target of $27,250 is worth considering, but if Bitcoin surpasses the $28,500 level, it could aim for $29,000 or $29,750.

Related News

What's the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

  • B2C Listed the Top Rated Cryptocurrencies for 2023
  • Get Early Access to Presales & Private Sales
  • KYC Verified & Audited, Public Teams
  • Most Voted for Tokens on CoinSniper
  • Upcoming Listings on Exchanges, NFT Drops
See the 15+ Coins

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Arslan Butt.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Arslan Butt

Arslan is a professional live webinar speaker and derivatives (cryptocurrency, forex, commodities, and indices) analyst. Arslan holds an MBA in Finance, and an MPhil in Behavioral Finance.
Arslan brings a broad range of skills to help beginners evaluate financial data and investment trends, carry out technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and…

View full profile ›

More by this author:
AiDoge

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!