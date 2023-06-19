Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bulls Focus On Blackrock Bitcoin ETF Despite SEC Woes, Pushing Past $26,300

In the midst of regulatory challenges from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Bitcoin bulls remain resilient, shifting their attention to the potential impact of a BlackRock Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) filing.

This renewed optimism has propelled Bitcoin’s price beyond the $26,300 mark, highlighting the market’s continued fascination with ETF developments and their potential influence on the cryptocurrency’s future trajectory.

Bitcoin Breaks Above $26,000 Milestone, Fueled by BlackRock ETF Filing

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s leading cryptocurrency, has broken out of its extended consolidation phase and achieved a significant milestone by reaching $26,000 on a Monday. This impressive surge can be attributed to the recent filing of paperwork by BlackRock, a prominent fund management company, for a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

This move has generated optimism and excitement, attracting new investors to the cryptocurrency market. Hence, Bitcoin’s upward trend demonstrates its resilience and showcases the integration of digital assets into the global financial landscape.

Bitcoin Price BTC, the leading cryptocurrency, recently dipped below $25,000, nearing its lowest point in the past three months. Although, the declines were short-lived as it regained its strength again above the $26,000 level. In the meantime, Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, saw a rise in value, trading at $1,721, reflecting a 4.5% increase compared to the previous day. The current price of Bitcoin is $26,453, with a 24-hour trading volume of $9.4 billion. It has experienced a dip of less than 0.50% in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin Surges to One-Week High on BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Filing

BlackRock’s filing for a Bitcoin ETF underscores the increasing interest of institutional players in cryptocurrencies. This move also signifies the growing acceptance and potential adoption of Bitcoin as a legitimate investment avenue. The positive sentiment generated by BlackRock’s actions had a ripple effect, inspiring market participants and fueling a price rally for Bitcoin and other prominent cryptocurrencies.

On the flip side, it’s important to note that the cryptocurrency market remains subject to regulatory scrutiny and concerns about inflation and monetary policies. These factors can still impact the market’s stability and influence the price movements of cryptocurrencies.

Binance.US and SEC Agreement Bolster Crypto Market Confidence

Binance’s CEO, Changpeng Zhao, has reassured users, affirming that their funds will remain secure. The agreement reached between Binance and the SEC is regarded as rigorous and far-reaching, granting the SEC oversight akin to that of an independent consultant.

Binance is required to furnish a comprehensive list encompassing managed accounts, financial institutions, and asset transfers.

These measures aim to address the SEC’s concerns regarding the exchange’s solvency and the potential liabilities its customers face. The agreement reflects a commitment to transparency and accountability, with the goal of safeguarding user funds and maintaining a robust regulatory framework.

Thus, this news could impact the broader cryptocurrency market, including Bitcoin, as it brings greater clarity and regulatory compliance to the industry, potentially fostering increased investor confidence.

Monetary Policy Uncertainty and Fed Testimonies: Potential BTC Price Impact

The broad-based US dollar extended its winning streak on Monday but remained cautious as investors evaluated the future course of monetary policy following recent central bank meetings.

Investors are eagerly anticipating China’s interest rate decision and the testimonies of US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Last week, the stock market responded positively to the Fed’s decision to hold off on a rate hike in June. Now, attention is shifting to various Fed speakers, with Powell scheduled to deliver congressional testimonies later this week.

Some officials have already taken a more hawkish stance, and the dot plot indicates the possibility of two additional rate hikes. Consequently, markets are pricing in a 70% probability of a quarter-point rate hike by the Fed in July, followed by a period of stability for the rest of the year.

The specific impact of this news on Bitcoin’s price is challenging to predict. While monetary policy decisions can indirectly affect the cryptocurrency market, it is crucial to consider the forthcoming testimonies of US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

