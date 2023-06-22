  • Home
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bulls Drive Bitcoin Above $30k on ETF News as Legion of Altcoins Follow Suit

Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
B2C Expert
Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency in the world, has maintained its upward trajectory and is currently trading above the $30,000 mark. This is a significant milestone, as Bitcoin has not reached this level since April.

Bitcoin has recently surpassed the $30,000 mark and is now targeting $31,000, with the potential for a 15% increase towards $35,000.

Bitcoin
Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Thus, this increasing number of buyers is evident from the rising Relative Strength Index (RSI) and positive green histograms, which indicate a strong bullish trend.

However, the recent rise in Bitcoin’s price was backed by BlackRock’s involvement in Bitcoin ETF filings, boosting investor confidence in digital assets. The global crypto market cap is now $1.18 trillion, with a 24-hour gain of 4.71%.

Bitcoin continues to gain momentum as more financial institutions globally adopt cryptocurrencies. Market indicators show a strong “Buy” sentiment for Bitcoin for the second consecutive day. Although, it’s uncertain if this will lead to a long-term change or a temporary correction.

Institutional Adoption: Financial Giants Embrace Crypto ETFs

Financial institutions such as BlackRock and Invesco have recently displayed interest in introducing a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), signaling a growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies within the mainstream financial sector.

BlackRock, an asset manager with $10 trillion in assets, and Invesco, a $1.5 trillion asset manager, have refiled their applications seeking approval to launch a spot bitcoin ETF.

These firms are joining the ranks of other companies like WisdomTree, which is also pursuing regulatory clearance.

Fidelity, Schwab, Citadel Securities, and Deutsche Bank Lead the Way

Major financial institutions like Fidelity, Schwab, Citadel Securities, and Deutsche Bank have embraced the world of cryptocurrencies:

  • Fidelity, Schwab, and Citadel Securities have launched cryptocurrency exchanges in the United States, catering to the growing client demand.
  • Deutsche Bank has taken a significant step by applying for a digital asset license in Germany, recognizing the profit potential in the digital asset space.

Recognition of profit potential and client demand:

  • These institutions acknowledge the immense profit potential in providing cryptocurrency exposure to their clients.
  • The actions taken reflect their understanding of the growing client demand for digital assets.

Spot Bitcoin ETF: A potential avenue for meeting client demand:

  • Introducing a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) presents an opportunity to satisfy the increasing demand for digital asset exposure and generate fees.
  • However, it is crucial to note that approval for a Bitcoin ETF is not guaranteed, considering the SEC’s previous rejections of similar applications.

Positive impact on Bitcoin’s price and investor confidence:

  • This trend has had a positive effect on the price of Bitcoin, driving it to reach impressive heights of $30,000.
  • The growing institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies instills greater confidence among investors in digital assets and their potential for long-term growth.

US Dollar Weakness and Powell’s Remarks: Impact on Bitcoin Price

The decline in the US dollar could contribute to increased demand and upward pressure on Bitcoin’s price. Here are the key takeaways from Fed Chair testimony:

  • The US dollar weakened against other currencies following Jerome Powell’s comments on inflation and interest rates.
  • Powell emphasized the ongoing battle against inflation and hinted at gradual interest rate increases.
  • Disappointment among investors expecting a stronger stance on rate hikes
  • A weaker US dollar can positively impact Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as alternative assets and stores of value.

Powell’s comments signaling the likelihood of higher interest rates in the future could have a short-term impact on Bitcoin.

If investors perceive higher interest rates as a potential dampening factor for economic growth and riskier assets, it could temporarily affect sentiment toward Bitcoin.

Arslan Butt
B2C Expert
Arslan is a professional live webinar speaker and derivatives (cryptocurrency, forex, commodities, and indices) analyst. Arslan holds an MBA in Finance, and an MPhil in Behavioral Finance. Arslan brings a broad range of skills to help beginners evaluate financial data and investment trends, carry out technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and make an informed decision on the best ways to strategize their investment selection. For several years, Arslan has been a cryptocurrency and forex trader, with a current focus on cryptocurrency price predictions and forecasting. Previously, he has worked on a brokerage firm's forex and cryptocurrency trading team, managing the risk associated with client exposure. Arslan's main fields of expertise are - trading psychology, speculative positioning, market sentiment, and price action analysis. As well as his news coverage on Business2Community, Arslan's work can be found on Bitcoin Wisdom, CryptoNews, ForexCrunch, FX Leaders, InsideBitcoins and EconomyWatch.
