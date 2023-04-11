Bitcoin Price Prediction – BTC Slices Through $30K, Is Further Upside on the Horizon?

In a stunning display of resilience, Bitcoin’s price has pierced the $30,000 mark, raising questions about the potential for further growth in the near future. This significant breakthrough has captured the attention of investors and analysts alike as they attempt to decipher whether this bullish momentum will propel the cryptocurrency to even greater heights.

As the market speculates on Bitcoin’s next move, many are eager to understand the factors influencing its trajectory and the likelihood of continued upward trends.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Cautions that Banking Crisis is Far From Over

In his recent annual letter to shareholders, JPMorgan Chase’s Chairman and CEO, Jamie Dimon, expressed concerns about the US economy, recession, and the ongoing banking crisis, following the collapse of major banks such as Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Dimon emphasized that the current crisis is far from over and will have long-lasting effects.

The banking crisis increased chances of a U.S. recession, @jpmorgan CEO Jamie Dimon tells me. But there’s huge upside for the U.S. economy ahead too, he says.

He distinguished the current crisis from the 2008 global financial crisis, noting that this time it involves fewer financial players and issues. Dimon also commented on the Federal Reserve’s attempts to control inflation and potential rate hikes, suggesting that higher rates might be necessary despite the bank crisis.

Dimon warned that quantitative tightening (QT) might gradually push long-term rates higher, even in the face of a mild or severe recession.

He acknowledged that the recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse had impacted market expectations but maintained that the current economy is “pretty good” despite looming challenges.

Bitcoin Price

At present, the live price of Bitcoin stands at $30,031, accompanied by a 24-hour trading volume of $22.3 billion. Over the last 24 hours, Bitcoin has experienced an increase of nearly 6%. According to CoinMarketCap, it currently ranks #1, boasting a live market capitalization of $580 billion.

The circulating supply consists of 19,342,831 BTC coins, while the maximum supply is capped at 21,000,000 BTC coins.

On the technical side, the BTC/USD pair is trading with a strong bullish bias at the $30,000 level. A break above this level could reveal resistance at $30,000 and push the BTC price toward $31,000 or even $32,250.

Conversely, Bitcoin’s support remains steadfast around the $28,900 level.

