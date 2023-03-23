Crypto News

Bitcoin Price Prediction – BTC Back Near $28k After Fed Induced Rollercoaster, Where Next?

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageSam Cooling Last updated:

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Amid 0.25% Fed Rate Hike, Bitcoin (BTC) Surges As Capital Floods Self-Custody Asset. Read BTC Price Analysis here!

In the midst of a pivotal year for cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin’s allure as a self-custodied bearer asset is heightened amidst the disarray surrounding US banks.

The Federal Reserve’s recent interest rate hike, a modest 0.25 percentage point increment – their ninth in approximately a year – adds to the intricate milieu.

Although Chairman Jerome Powell maintains that the broader financial system remains “sound and resilient,” markets have been sent into a tailspin by the reticence of both Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to pledge unwavering support for all depositors. This comes following a $300bn liquidity injection last week that has been branded ‘Voodoo Economics’ by the crypto community.

This prevailing uncertainty has nudged investors to explore alternative investment vehicles, such as Bitcoin. In spite of challenges, like stringent mining regulations and the glaring absence of a US spot ETF.

Yet, a sense of optimism arises from the loosening of mining moratoriums in Kazakhstan and Iran, Russia’s ambitious plans to bolster power generation capacity in Siberia, and the much-anticipated Bitcoin Halving Event in Spring 2024.

Furthermore, Hong Kong’s vigorous efforts to establish itself as a premier hub for cryptocurrencies, bolstered by Beijing’s support, have garnered the attention of crypto firms on a global scale.

As interest rates ascend, and the Fed intimates that an end to hikes is on the distant horizon amid continued banking woes, the burgeoning interest in Asian crypto markets foreshadows a promising alternative financial landscape.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis

Currently trading at $27,408 (a 24hr change of +0.37%) – Bitcoin (BTC) remains in a localised retracement move following rejection from 48 hours of testing at $28,000.

Source.

The -1.5% retracement move marks a break from a week of tough price action, as BTC struggles to grind up higher despite a low volume trading range between $25,000 – $29,000.

With mainline resistance forming around $28,000, Bitcoin bulls are seeking to flip $28k to support ahead of a leg-up to $30,000.

Local support sits close by at $27,000 providing a launchpad for continued testing at $28,000.

Buy BTC on eToro

Bitcoin: Indicators, On-Chain, and Open Interest

However, Bitcoin’s RSI has overheated in recent days – suggesting that BTC may have become overbought.

Indeed, with the RSI sat at 66, price action may demand a 24 hour consolidation period above support at $27,000 to reaffirm confidence for a retest of $28,000.

The MACD is riding incredibly high at 440, this bullish signal is indicative of price action sat high above the ascending 20 Day MA.

Looking on-chain, Exchange Net Position Change reveals a worrying stack of BTC – ready to sell – is amassing on exchange wallets.

Source.

With Bitcoin now in its 11th day of net inflow, it appears swathes of traders are positioning themselves for a quite exit if price turns south.

This suggests that a turn to the downside could see a highly volatile dump.

Open interest levels have been continuing to climb over the past week, as traders find reassurance in a clarification of the Fed’s direction.

On Binance alone an additional $871m has been added to the pot – painting a juicy target for market makers.

Source.

As for trader sentiment? The Bitcoin Long Short ratio is currently sat at 0.88, with short positions stacking up to reflect amassing on-chain exchange inflows.

Overall, 53.1% of open interest is short (taker sell) according to data from CoinGlass.

Source.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction

Amid such strong fundamental news and positive technical indicator readings, assuming $28,000 is flipped to support, Bitcoin has an upside target at the key psychological level of $30,000 (representing a +8.64% swing).

However, with open interest stacking up on the short-side and exchange inflow painting a worrying picture, Bitcoin’s downside risk is not insignificant with a return to $25,000 possibly on the cards (a move of -9.46%).

Source.

This provides an overall Risk: Reward ratio of 0.88 – a bad entry – vulnerable to a sell-off. This Risk: Reward structure could improve with 24 hours of solid consolidation.

Watch this space.

Buy BTC on eToro

RELATED:

Here’s Why Crypto Prices Could Be Headed For Their Best Year Since 2021

Lindsay Lohan, Jake Paul, Akon And Others Charged by SEC With Touting Crypto

Crypto Has No Fundamental Value Claims Biden Administration in Presidential Economic Report

Fight Out - Next Big Train-to-Earn Crypto

Our Rating

Fightout token
  • Backed by LBank Labs, Transak
  • Earn Rewards for Working Out
  • Level Up and Compete in the Metaverse
  • Presale Live Now - $5M Raised
  • Real-World Community, Gym Chain
Fightout token
Buy Now

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Sam Cooling.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Sam Cooling

Sam is a financial journalist with a focus on cryptocurrency market news, based in London - his former publications include Yahoo Finance and Coin Rivet.  
With a Master’s Degree in Development Management from the London School of Economics, Sam has previously worked as a Technology Consultant for The…

View full profile ›

More by this author:

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!