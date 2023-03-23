Bitcoin Price Prediction – BTC Back Near $28k After Fed Induced Rollercoaster, Where Next?

In the midst of a pivotal year for cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin’s allure as a self-custodied bearer asset is heightened amidst the disarray surrounding US banks.

The Federal Reserve’s recent interest rate hike, a modest 0.25 percentage point increment – their ninth in approximately a year – adds to the intricate milieu.

Although Chairman Jerome Powell maintains that the broader financial system remains “sound and resilient,” markets have been sent into a tailspin by the reticence of both Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to pledge unwavering support for all depositors. This comes following a $300bn liquidity injection last week that has been branded ‘Voodoo Economics’ by the crypto community.

The US Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) just printed $300 billion out of thin air last week to bail out the banks. What a joke and a voodoo economics. This is not free market or even capitalism. If developing nations want $300 billion, they have to sell their sovereignty to the IMF… pic.twitter.com/G6efRJsI7O — S.L. Kanthan (@Kanthan2030) March 16, 2023

This prevailing uncertainty has nudged investors to explore alternative investment vehicles, such as Bitcoin. In spite of challenges, like stringent mining regulations and the glaring absence of a US spot ETF.

Yet, a sense of optimism arises from the loosening of mining moratoriums in Kazakhstan and Iran, Russia’s ambitious plans to bolster power generation capacity in Siberia, and the much-anticipated Bitcoin Halving Event in Spring 2024.

Furthermore, Hong Kong’s vigorous efforts to establish itself as a premier hub for cryptocurrencies, bolstered by Beijing’s support, have garnered the attention of crypto firms on a global scale.

As interest rates ascend, and the Fed intimates that an end to hikes is on the distant horizon amid continued banking woes, the burgeoning interest in Asian crypto markets foreshadows a promising alternative financial landscape.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis

Currently trading at $27,408 (a 24hr change of +0.37%) – Bitcoin (BTC) remains in a localised retracement move following rejection from 48 hours of testing at $28,000.

The -1.5% retracement move marks a break from a week of tough price action, as BTC struggles to grind up higher despite a low volume trading range between $25,000 – $29,000.

With mainline resistance forming around $28,000, Bitcoin bulls are seeking to flip $28k to support ahead of a leg-up to $30,000.

Local support sits close by at $27,000 providing a launchpad for continued testing at $28,000.

Bitcoin: Indicators, On-Chain, and Open Interest

However, Bitcoin’s RSI has overheated in recent days – suggesting that BTC may have become overbought.

Indeed, with the RSI sat at 66, price action may demand a 24 hour consolidation period above support at $27,000 to reaffirm confidence for a retest of $28,000.

The MACD is riding incredibly high at 440, this bullish signal is indicative of price action sat high above the ascending 20 Day MA.

Looking on-chain, Exchange Net Position Change reveals a worrying stack of BTC – ready to sell – is amassing on exchange wallets.

With Bitcoin now in its 11th day of net inflow, it appears swathes of traders are positioning themselves for a quite exit if price turns south.

This suggests that a turn to the downside could see a highly volatile dump.

Open interest levels have been continuing to climb over the past week, as traders find reassurance in a clarification of the Fed’s direction.

On Binance alone an additional $871m has been added to the pot – painting a juicy target for market makers.

As for trader sentiment? The Bitcoin Long Short ratio is currently sat at 0.88, with short positions stacking up to reflect amassing on-chain exchange inflows.

Overall, 53.1% of open interest is short (taker sell) according to data from CoinGlass.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction

Amid such strong fundamental news and positive technical indicator readings, assuming $28,000 is flipped to support, Bitcoin has an upside target at the key psychological level of $30,000 (representing a +8.64% swing).

However, with open interest stacking up on the short-side and exchange inflow painting a worrying picture, Bitcoin’s downside risk is not insignificant with a return to $25,000 possibly on the cards (a move of -9.46%).

This provides an overall Risk: Reward ratio of 0.88 – a bad entry – vulnerable to a sell-off. This Risk: Reward structure could improve with 24 hours of solid consolidation.

Watch this space.

