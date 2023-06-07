Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bitcoin Bulls Ignore SEC Lawsuits to Rally Above $27k Again

Bitcoin, the world’s leading cryptocurrency, staged an impressive comeback on Wednesday, surging by over 4% and closer to the coveted $27,000 level. This resilient recovery comes from a temporary market slump triggered by the SEC’s legal action against industry giants Binance and Coinbase.

Interestingly, despite the SEC’s allegations of unregistered securities trading on Coinbase’s platform, traders remained undeterred, leading to a swift market rebound. This resilience reflects the steadfast confidence and optimism within the cryptocurrency community.

Moreover, industry experts speculate that Bitcoin has benefited from the SEC’s crackdown on cryptocurrency exchanges and the classification of tokens like Solana, Cardano, and Polygon as securities.

This regulatory scrutiny has redirected the attention of crypto traders towards Bitcoin, amplifying its appeal as the tried and tested flagship cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin Price

Currently, Bitcoin is trading at $26,721.83, with a robust 24-hour trading volume of $24,731,629,116. In the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has recorded an impressive gain of 3.97%, further solidifying its position as the frontrunner in the ever-evolving world of digital currencies.

Crypto Market Defies Legal Troubles, Drives Growth

Despite legal troubles surrounding major crypto platforms like Binance and Coinbase, investors showed optimism by overlooking these concerns. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) swiftly recovered in the market, defying the initial negative sentiment.

The global cryptocurrency markets showed impressive strength and resilience, exhibiting positive trading activity over the past 24 hours.

However, the overall crypto market capitalization reached a notable $1.17 trillion, indicating a significant increase of over 3%.

Credible Crypto’s Optimistic Outlook for Bitcoin’s Momentum

The well-known crypto analyst Credible Crypto is optimistic about Bitcoin (BTC), suggesting it can regain momentum and surpass its all-time high. Credible Crypto believes a drop below $25,000 could trigger liquidations, benefiting long-term BTC holders.

Credible Crypto has started buying Bitcoin and expects a potential drop to $22,000-23,000 before triggering liquidations, with a limit of $20,000 in extreme cases. New Youtube video is now LIVE. I talk about the recent PA we have seen with our dip to 25k and subsequent share pump back to 27k+. Is the bottom in? What comes next? And more. Check it out here and dont forget to like, share and subscribe! https://t.co/HliLoiX3j8 — CrediBULL Crypto (@CredibleCrypto) June 7, 2023 However, if Bitcoin surpasses $27,500, it could reach new all-time highs. Credible Crypto views the recent correction to $25,000 as a healthy and expected development, challenging the idea that BTC will hit its all-time high this year. Hence, this positive outlook from Credible Crypto will likely have a bullish impact on Bitcoin (BTC), as it boosts confidence among investors that BTC can regain momentum and potentially surpass its previous all-time high, encouraging increased buying activity in the cryptocurrency.

