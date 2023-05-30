Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bitcoin Breaks $28k Following Debt Ceiling Deal – What’s Next?

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s leading cryptocurrency, has successfully broken out of its extended consolidation phase and witnessed a substantial surge, reaching a remarkable milestone of $28,000 on a Monday. This impressive increase in value can be attributed to the resolution of differences among US lawmakers and their agreement on the federal government’s debt ceiling.

#Bitcoin is trending after pumping to $28k with over 1.75 million tweets. Probably nothing… 😉 pic.twitter.com/efu51hiR8j — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) May 29, 2023

This development has positively impacted the market, encouraging investors to take on more risks. Notably, Bitcoin achieved a significant milestone of $28,000 on a Monday.

However, the upward movement in BTC was short-lived as it dipped below the $28,000 level early on Tuesday and is currently trading around $27,700. If Bitcoin manages to surpass the $28,000 mark, it may have the potential to reach the next resistance level at $28,500.

On the other hand, if it fails to break above $28,000, there is a possibility of a downward trend toward $27,580. Traders and investors are closely monitoring these price levels to gain insights into the future direction of Bitcoin.

Positive Impact on Bitcoin as US Debt Ceiling Agreement Boosts Investor Confidence

In a positive turn of events, Democrats and Republicans have reached a preliminary agreement on the U.S. government’s debt ceiling issue, identified as a key factor driving the recent BTC rally. President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy played instrumental roles in securing this deal, which now awaits a vote in Congress.

If approved, this agreement will avert a potential default by the U.S. government on its debt. The news of a potential solution has had a bullish impact on the price of Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market. Investors have responded positively to the prospect of a resolution, leading to increased confidence in the market.

Bitcoin has capitalized on the possibility of a formal agreement, contributing to the ongoing upward trend in the market and the impressive gains observed in the stock markets.

Bitcoin Experiences Price Discrepancy on Binance Australia, Prompting Sell-off

Bitcoin is witnessing a significant price disparity on Binance Australia compared to other exchanges, indicating a surge in users selling their Bitcoin holdings. On Binance Australia, Bitcoin is traded at approximately A$34,000, while platforms like BTC Markets value it at $43,000. This discrepancy has led to a 1% decline in Bitcoin’s overall market value, with the current price at $27,725 and a market capitalization of $537 billion.

Disruptions on Binance Australia caused by a third-party service provider, limited deposit options and regulatory challenges have reduced trading volumes. Investors opt to exit their positions due to concerns surrounding regulatory compliance, contributing to the price impact observed in Bitcoin.

Weaker US Dollar Boosts BTC Price Outlook

On Monday, the broad-based US dollar experienced a slight decline, stepping back from its six-month high. This retreat was driven by an agreement on the US debt ceiling, which increased risk appetite in global markets and reduced the dollar’s attractiveness as a safe haven.

The US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached a budget deal to suspend the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling until January 1, 2025. This news positively impacted global stocks and led to a weakening of the dollar.

Consequently, the weaker US dollar is seen as a significant factor that could limit further losses for the price of BTC (Bitcoin) and potentially allow it to regain its positive momentum.

