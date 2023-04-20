Bitcoin Price Prediction – Below $29k as Profit-Taking Hits After Huge Rallies

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency in the world, could not maintain its upward trend and recently dropped below the $29,000 level. Bitcoin has shown remarkable progress this month and gained significant traction.

In Fact, it had reached as high as $30,929 this week, but the upticks were short-lived as the digital currency has recently experienced a dip and fell below $29,000.

Bitcoin Price

The current Bitcoin price is $28,911, and the 24-hour trading volume is $25.5 billion. Bitcoin has fallen by more than 3% in the previous 24 hours.

However, the reason for its downward trend could be associated with the release of the latest UK inflation figures, which exceeded expectations, revealing a 10.1% increase over the past 12 months. Thereby, the surge in inflation has caused BTC to hit its lowest point since April 10.

In the meantime, the potential for interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve has played a major role in undermining the BTC price. Furthermore, the losses were further bolstered by the US SEC’s increased crackdown on crypto firms.

Bitcoin Price Dips Below $29K; UK Inflation Rate

This has caused some concern among investors who fear that higher inflation rates could lead to an increase in interest rates.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), consumer price inflation (CPI) in the UK declined from 10.4% in February to 10.1% in March. This was nevertheless much higher than the projected rates of 9.8% by Reuters’ poll of analysts and 9.2% by the Bank of England (BoE) in February.

Bitcoin Price Plunges Below $29K Amid Surging UK Inflation Rate

Bitcoin’s price dropped to around $29,300, a 3% decrease over the previous 24 hours, due to a combination of factors. Firstly, there was a massive sell-off on the Binance exchange, contributing to the drop. Furthermore, the release of high inflation data from the UK also had a negative impact on the price of BTC.

In addition to this, the ongoing regulatory crackdown on decentralized finance (DeFi) was seen as another key factor that imposed a negative impact on the BTC prices. It should be noted that SEC is reopening a proposal to regulate DeFi exchanges, which is causing concern about the future of DeFi platforms.