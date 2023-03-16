Crypto News

Bitcoin Price Prediction – As Bank Crisis Deepens How High Could BTC Go – $100k?

Bitcoin BTC Price Analysis

Bitcoin (BTC) is fighting to test key resistance at $25k, but on-chain data reveals that price structure could be facing an imminent sell-off.

Reports of crying in the corridors at Credit Suisse have markets on edge, as Swiss National Bank steps in to provide up to $54bn in liquidity for the struggling firm.

The latest in a seismic shockwave ripping through the banking industry as overleveraged fractional reserve banking institutions face down the prospect of more rates hikes.

Markets are looking for any cracks, as firms take stock in the aftermath of Silvergate and Silicon Valley Bank.

With the European Central Bank announcing a 50 bps rate hike today – things could be looking bleak for traditional financial services ahead of the upcoming FOMC meeting.

Bitcoin (BTC) is enjoying a bullish run in light of the banking chaos, as capital shifts to digital assets in an attempt to hedge inflation and dodge what could become the next financial crisis.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis

Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading at $24,900 (a 24hr change of +2.1%) against a backdrop of chaos in traditional financial markets.

Indeed, Bitcoin has enjoyed a great week – with positive macro-sentiment from reassuring CPI figures on Monday sending prices on +13% leg up.

This much needed swing to the upside came as BTC temporarily dipped below $20k – driving out the last of weak hands before pushing up.

After a 48 hour localised retracement move, Bitcoin is now hammering a retest of steadfast resistance at $25,000.

Source.

If bulls can flip $25,000 to support, Bitcoin could move up very quickly through the characteristically low volume $26,000-$29,000 range.

Growing fundamental sentiment this week that Bitcoin could offer a store of value in the event of a banking crisis has provided solid footing to the localised retracement move.

This has poised Bitcoin for a serious test at $25,000 as buy pressure appears strong.

The RSI heated up rapidly on Monday as the +13% pump saw Bitcoin reclaim technical rally structure – escaping a dreaded rounded top pattern.

While the RSI shows a technical overbought signal at 63, 48 hours of consolidation have calmed the indicator and this leaves breathing room to test a move above $25,000.

The MACD has become extremely bullish now reading at 326 as Bitcoin continues to soar away from both the 20Day and 200Day moving averages.

Overall, indicators suggest Bitcoin has the capacity to move to the upside.

Bitcoin (BTC) On-Chain Analysis

On-chain data reveals that Bitcoin price action could be more perilous than technical analysis can reveal.

Looking at the Exchange Net Position Change – Bitcoin is now in its third day of major inflows onto exchanges.

Bitcoin BTC On-chain analysis - Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bitcoin (BTC) testing $25k but On-Chain reveals perilous sell-off is on the cards. Find out in BTC Price Analysis!

Source.

With coins rushing into exchange wallets, this can only signal one thing – an imminent sell-off.

The only question is when? This is likely to come following a decisive price move from the $25,000 resistance level testing.

Looking at Exchange Net Transfer Volume the scale of these inflows begins to become clear.

Bitcoin BTC On-Chain Analysis

Source.

Since Monday 13, despite the bullish fundamentals from market macro-sentiment, 23,196 BTC moved into exchange wallets.

That means that $575m worth of Bitcoin has moved out of cold-storage to the top of the exit off-ramp – a sell-off could be on the cards.

Bitcoin (BTC) Open Interest

With fundamentals and technical structure looking good, and on-chain sending warning signals – open interest can offer additional insight into market movements.

Open Interest levels (the amount of money on the table) has continued to climb.

Bitcoin BTC open interest price analysis

Source.

On Binance alone, since Monday 13 more than $730m additional open interest has stacked up.

A glance at Bitcoin’s Long Short Ratio reveals that traders are leaning towards long (taker buy) positions – with confidence fuelled up by the banking crisis.

Bitcoin BTC Open Interest Long V Short Ratio

Source.

However, this could paint a lucrative target for market makers seeking to scoop quick profits.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction

So while ostensibly Bitcoin is enjoying a strong week on the back of fundamental news and technical structure, the picture could be more precarious than it first appears.

With open interest racking up to vulnerable levels, and a significant influx of BTC stacking up on exchanges ready to sell – things could be headed south.

Overall, $25,200 is the key price level to watch – establishing a footing here would signify that $25,000 has flipped from resistance to support.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis Risk:Reward Ratio, Bitcoin Price Prediction

Source.

This would leave Bitcoin with an upside target at $28,000 (a +12.4% move), this could happen quickly – sitting atop a low volume price range.

However, rejection from $25,000 could spell trouble – with downside risk threatening a tumble to the nearest lower local support level at $21,750.

Bitcoin’s Risk: Reward ratio is therefore 0.98 – not a great entry against sink-or-swim posturing.

