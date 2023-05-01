Crypto News

Bitcoin Price Prediction – Analyst Predicts April 2024 Halving to Send Price to $50,000

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageArslan Butt Last updated:

On Monday, the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin fell sharply, dropping from 29,600 to 28,500. It is now consolidating within a narrow trading range between 28,300 and 28,600. However, Bitcoin price predictions appear bullish as the April 2024 halving approaches. Analysts anticipate that the event could push Bitcoin’s price to $50,000. Occurring approximately every four years, halvings have historically had a significant impact on the leading cryptocurrency’s value.

This time, market experts believe that the reduction in mining rewards could trigger a surge in demand, propelling the price of Bitcoin to new heights. In this update, we will explore the factors contributing to this bold prediction and analyze the potential implications for the crypto market.

Analyst Predicts April 2024 Halving to Send Price to $50,000

A recent Twitter analysis of Bitcoin’s past three days reveals “nothing has fundamentally changed,” according to renowned trader Elizy. In case of a breakout, Elizy anticipates a price target of up to $32,500, while a breach of a crucial trend line below the market price would necessitate a highly bearish outlook.

Another trader, known as “J,” focused on the monthly close and observed that, based on its performance throughout the current halving cycle, the BTC/USD exchange rate had reached a historically significant level.

“On the monthly chart, we can see that Bitcoin has rallied to the 2021 lows, which represents a major resistance and supply zone,” J explained.

Bitcoin Price Prediction

At present, the live Bitcoin price is at $28,550, with a 24-hour trading volume of $18.4 billion. Over the last 24 hours, Bitcoin has seen a decline of nearly 2.5%. CoinMarketCap ranks Bitcoin as #1, with a live market capitalization of $554 billion. Technically speaking, Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, trades with a bearish bias after failing to surpass the $30,000 resistance level.

On the four-hour time frame, Bitcoin has formed a three-black crows pattern and simultaneously fallen below the 50-day exponential moving average, previously supporting it around the $29,000 mark. The recent decline has pushed Bitcoin to around $28,600, with the next anticipated support level at $28,400. This particular support level previously acted as resistance on April 21st.

If BTC holds above $28,410, we could witness a minor upward correction toward $29,050. However, failure to maintain above the $28,410 level could result in a further drop towards $28,060.

BTC

Looking at the four-hour time frame, a trendline provides significant support of around $28,050. If there’s a break below this level, BTC could fall to the next major triple-bottom support level at $27,200. Usually, when trading assets drop below the 50-day exponential moving average, they continue to trade with a bearish bias, and we can expect something similar with BTC.

The RIS and MACD also indicate a selling bias, suggesting that the bearish trend remains today. As a result, it’s crucial to monitor the $29,000 level, as a drop below it may present a short-selling opportunity.

On the other hand, if BTC manages to break above $29,000, it could offer a buying opportunity up to the $29,920 or $30,600 resistance levels today.

Related News

Love Hate Inu - Next Big Meme Coin

Our Rating

Love Hate Inu
  • First Web3 Vote to Earn Platform
  • Vote on Current Topics and Earn $LHINU Tokens
  • Secure, Reliable and Anonymous Voting
  • Rug Pull Proof - 90% of Tokens Available in Presale
  • Accumulate Voting Power by Staking $LHINU Tokens
Love Hate Inu
Join Presale

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Arslan Butt.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Arslan Butt

Arslan is a professional live webinar speaker and derivatives (cryptocurrency, forex, commodities, and indices) analyst. Arslan holds an MBA in Finance, and an MPhil in Behavioral Finance.
Arslan brings a broad range of skills to help beginners evaluate financial data and investment trends, carry out technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and…

View full profile ›

More by this author:
LHINU token presale

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!