Bitcoin Price Prediction: All Eyes on Binance and Wednesday’s CPI Report

The recent trend of Bitcoin prices has been uneven, with the leading digital currency hovering around the $27,000 to $28,000 range. However, with the CPI report’s imminent release and the ongoing Binance controversy, it’s unclear what the future holds for Bitcoin and the broader crypto market.

Bitcoin Surges as Traffic Eases and Investors Anticipate Price Spike

Bitcoin’s price is on the rise as congestion on the blockchain lessens. The number of unconfirmed transactions has decreased to just under 400,000 as of Wednesday morning, down from almost 500,000 over the weekend.

There are 400,000 pending transactions on the bitcoin network and binance halted transactions due to the congestion and high fees I’ve been warning people of this for months and the righteous bitcoin maxis have kept their mouths shut because they can’t admit bitcoin has any… pic.twitter.com/jIopTRj7j8 — Crypto Tea (@CryptoTea_) May 7, 2023

The cost of transmitting transactions has also dropped from over $20 during the peak of the crisis to just over $5. This has assisted in propelling Bitcoin’s positive momentum on Wednesday.

Heading: Investors Await US April CPI Report

Today, the US economic docket is scheduled to release inflation data, with the monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) expected to be at 0.4%, and the yearly CPI at 5.0%.

US CPI data release today❗️ What are your expectations: PUMP or DUMP? Comment below pic.twitter.com/3VzT6mQEka — EvanLuthra.eth (@EvanLuthra) May 10, 2023

Additionally, the Core CPI for April is anticipated to be at 0.3%. Investors are eagerly awaiting the report’s release, as it will offer a clear indication of the upcoming decisions from the next Federal Reserve meeting in June.

Ahead of the report’s release, the US dollar is moving sideways, with DXY prices hovering near 101.62.

Marathon and Abu Dhabi’s Zero Two Partner for Liquid-Cooled Bitcoin Mining in the Middle East

Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund and bitcoin miner Marathon Digital (MARA) has formed a joint venture (JV) to establish the first large-scale immersion bitcoin mining facility in the Middle East. The news comes as the White House in the US promotes a proposed tax that would require crypto miners to pay 30% of their energy expenditures. According to the firm, Marathon and Zero Two plan to power the facilities with excess energy from Abu Dhabi’s grid, claiming it will increase its base load and sustainability. pic.twitter.com/eqbpEznTNQ — John (@hfabiojr33) May 10, 2023 According to the announcement, air-cooled digital asset mining is impractical in Abu Dhabi’s desert environment, and a trial immersion cooling program by Marathon and Zero Two showed a significant decrease in maintenance requirements for ASIC miners to efficiently produce hash rates. Marathon’s partnership with Zero Two is a significant development and has added support to the BTC/USD prices on Wednesday.

PayPal’s Cryptocurrency Holdings Surge to Nearly $1B, Up 56% in Q1 2023

PayPal, a financial technology provider, recently made public its cryptocurrency holdings in a quarterly report submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The statement claims a combined total of $943 million in cryptocurrency holdings in Q1 2023, a 56% increase over the $604 million that PayPal declared in the 4th quarter of 2022.

With crypto assets accounting for 77.9% of PayPal’s stated total financial liabilities for this quarter, which totaled $1.2 billion, this represents an increase of more than 10% from 2022’s fourth-quarter reported liabilities.

According to the study, PayPal views its cryptocurrency holdings as a “safeguarding liability” because of the “unique risks associated with cryptocurrencies.”

The increased public trust in cryptocurrencies, depicted by the rising number of crypto deposits from PayPal’s customers, added strength to the whole crypto market. Since Bitcoin is the biggest cryptocurrency, it gained a lot from recent PayPal’s Q1 crypto holding disclosure amid the increased confidence of the public over digital assets.

Binance’s NFT Marketplace Now Accepts Bitcoin NFTs

Binance’s NFT marketplace has announced that it will soon support Bitcoin NFTs, also known as Ordinals, with no specific date given.

The announcement made on Tuesday also revealed that traders will be able to purchase these NFTs using their Binance accounts, making the process easier and more streamlined for users and potentially boosting the adoption of Bitcoin NFTs.

Mayur Kamat, the head of products at Binance, stated in a press release that Bitcoin is the “widest choice” for NFT collectors and a growing industry for the exchange to tap into. This news may have contributed to the increase in Bitcoin prices seen today.

Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin’s current value is $27,600, earning it the top spot in CoinMarketCap’s market rankings with a market cap of $535 billion. Despite this, the cryptocurrency is encountering difficulties in breaking through the critical resistance level of $27,700, indicating a possible bearish sentiment if the bulls are unable to surpass this limit. The range for Bitcoin is currently between $27,240 and $27,745.

The release of US CPI data today may result in a breakout from this range. A robust US dollar typically leads to a decline in BTC prices, whereas sluggish US CPI figures imply a struggling US economy, prompting Bitcoin prices to rise.

Therefore, if the BTC/USD pair can surpass the $27,740 mark, it may hit $28,150 and potentially $28,650. However, if BTC stays under $27,700, investors may want to consider shorting Bitcoin with targets at $27,450 and $27,150.

