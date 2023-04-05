Bitcoin Price Macro Story Confirmed by Gold Correlation as $30k Breakout Looms

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s leading cryptocurrency, performed amazingly in the first quarter of 2023, rising by more than 70%. BTC surpassed almost all other assets this year, including physical gold and US stocks. It has continued its bullish rise, recently crossing the $28,500 milestone.

Market Update –

We got some volatility on Bitcoin overnight which saw the price touch a new 2023 high over $29.2k.

Yesterday we confirmed support above $28k, with every 4 hour candle closing above the Prev Week VAH at $28.2k.

Bitcoin is still looking strong this morning #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/VGtHNlxlLZ — Milly Webdeve (@Milly_Webdeves) April 5, 2023

Since mid-March, Bitcoin has been trying to break through a resistance zone of $28,800 to $29,000. However, the latest macroeconomic data and the strong performance of safe-haven gold are expected to give Bitcoin the boost it needs to break out of its tight trading range.

#BTC Weekly candle closes above the 200 EMA. Another signal for a long-term position. We will not leave it without a retest, whether it happens soon or not. Right now, the target for the correction is $25.7k.#trading #tradingsetup #bitcoinprice #Bitcoin2023 pic.twitter.com/Kidi2VOhCR — @cryptometrA (@ccryptometrA) April 5, 2023

It is worth mentioning that the yellow-metal price climbed by more than 2% yesterday, nearly hitting an all-time high, thanks to its safe-haven status.

Meanwhile, the correlation between Bitcoin and gold is currently above 50%, reaching a multi-year high last week.

$BTC inverse correlation with $DXY and a positive correlation with gold. If the dollar value is declining and the price of gold is rising, investors may seek investment alternatives outside the dollar and into assets such as gold and $BTC. pic.twitter.com/4FlYkbAWYV — Trading Fun (@cryptofun_la) April 4, 2023

Thereby, investors appear to be looking to safe-haven assets such as Bitcoin and gold as the US banking crisis remains on the cards.

Investors are expressing their confidence in the cryptocurrency market as historical data shows that this month “April,” has historically been successful for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum due to recent rises and growing popularity in the crypto sector.

NDX up 17.67% this year.

BTC up 71.05% this year.

Energy, non-discretionary and value struggling.

Growth and technology thriving.

Commodities mixed.

Appetite for risk is returning.

Long on NDX, short on DJIA.

Hoping for another 1000 on NDX over next quarter. pic.twitter.com/vMZ7LwElYX — William Konarzewski (@Konarzewski1949) April 2, 2023

It is worth recalling that Bitcoin has gained more than 70% this year, with gains of 23% just in the previous month, “March”. Thus, investors remain enthusiastic about the possibility of fresh all-time highs in the coming weeks.

Bitcoin Price

The current Bitcoin price is $28,522, and the 24-hour trading volume is $16.2 billion. Bitcoin has risen by more than 1% in the previous 24 hours. BTC is now ranked first in the market, with a live market cap of $551 billion.

It has a maximum supply of 21,000,000 BTC coins and a circulating supply of 19,337,693 BTC coins.

Bitcoin’s Correlation With Gold Hits Multi-Year High

As we previously stated, Bitcoin had an impressive Q1 2023 gain of more than 70%. It has surpassed other assets like physical gold and US equities. According to blockchain analytics firm Kaiko, Bitcoin’s correlation with gold reached a multi-year high and is currently around 50%, exceeding its correlation with US equities.

#Bitcoin's correlation with gold surpassed its correlation with the S&P 500 pic.twitter.com/Kqp42KRcX5 — Kaiko (@KaikoData) April 3, 2023

We all know that Bitcoin and gold are considered safe-haven investments, which investors buy during economic instability or turbulence. Although, the reputation of Bitcoin as a safe-haven asset was undermined in 2022 when the crypto market crashed.

#BTC has impressively recovered following a series of instabilities in the cryptocurrency market in particular, and the global economy in general. #BTC has become a safe haven asset replacing the traditional financial system. #BTC #bankrun pic.twitter.com/z5URbEGF3w — Kid (@Franksinn333) April 2, 2023

In 2023, Bitcoin and gold regained their status as safe-haven investments, thanks to the ongoing US banking crisis. In that way, Bitcoin and gold both experienced significant gains in March as investors bought them for safety during uncertain times.

Generally speaking, the prices of both gold and bitcoin have risen due to a weaker US currency, geopolitical tensions, the US banking crisis, and worries about an oncoming US recession.

BREAKING NEWS US Banks lost nearly $400Billion in deposits in March. Biggest monthly loss in deposits in US History. Data shows the gravity of the Banking Crisis & why the Govt acted so quickly to bail out depositors. Trouble is they never fixed the real problem in 2008. pic.twitter.com/RbFEUirPwA — ‍☠️ G-MAN ‍☠️ (@GavinClimie) April 4, 2023

In the meantime, the weaker-than-expected factory orders and an unexpected drop in job openings in February suggest that the Federal Reserve’s tightening policy is impacting the economy, which tend to reduce the pressure on the Fed to raise interest rates in its coming meeting.

Job openings tumbled below 10 million in February for the first time in nearly two years-Available positions totaled 9.93 million, a drop of 632,000 from January’s downwardly revised number, according to the Labor Department’s JOLTS report. pic.twitter.com/ghmWo2fshY — EYES ON NEWS (@EYESON_NEWS) April 5, 2023

Thus, markets started expecting the Fed to likely end rate hikes and start cutting rates later this year, leading to the uptrend in Bitcoin and gold.

Marathon Digital Reports Record-breaking Q1 Bitcoin Mining Results

Mining firm Marathon Digital has revealed a record-breaking 2,195 BTC mined in Q1 2023, valued at over $62 million. This is a more than 70% increase from the same period last year and a 40% increase from Q4 2022.

Marathon made this possible by boosting its operational hash rate by 195% beginning in Q1 2022 and putting 25,900 Bitcoin miners online in North Dakota. In addition, the corporation reduced $50 billion in debt and returned its loan to Silvergate Bank.

This achievement shows that Bitcoin mining is still profitable and in demand, which may increase investor confidence in BTC’s long-term potential.

Related: