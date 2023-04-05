Crypto News

Bitcoin Price Macro Story Confirmed by Gold Correlation as $30k Breakout Looms

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s leading cryptocurrency, performed amazingly in the first quarter of 2023, rising by more than 70%. BTC surpassed almost all other assets this year, including physical gold and US stocks. It has continued its bullish rise, recently crossing the $28,500 milestone.

Since mid-March, Bitcoin has been trying to break through a resistance zone of $28,800 to $29,000. However, the latest macroeconomic data and the strong performance of safe-haven gold are expected to give Bitcoin the boost it needs to break out of its tight trading range.

It is worth mentioning that the yellow-metal price climbed by more than 2% yesterday, nearly hitting an all-time high, thanks to its safe-haven status.

Meanwhile, the correlation between Bitcoin and gold is currently above 50%, reaching a multi-year high last week.

Thereby, investors appear to be looking to safe-haven assets such as Bitcoin and gold as the US banking crisis remains on the cards.

Investors are expressing their confidence in the cryptocurrency market as historical data shows that this month “April,” has historically been successful for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum due to recent rises and growing popularity in the crypto sector.

It is worth recalling that Bitcoin has gained more than 70% this year, with gains of 23% just in the previous month, “March”. Thus, investors remain enthusiastic about the possibility of fresh all-time highs in the coming weeks.

Bitcoin Price

The current Bitcoin price is $28,522, and the 24-hour trading volume is $16.2 billion. Bitcoin has risen by more than 1% in the previous 24 hours. BTC is now ranked first in the market, with a live market cap of $551 billion.

Bitcoin

It has a maximum supply of 21,000,000 BTC coins and a circulating supply of 19,337,693 BTC coins.

Bitcoin’s Correlation With Gold Hits Multi-Year High

As we previously stated, Bitcoin had an impressive Q1 2023 gain of more than 70%. It has surpassed other assets like physical gold and US equities. According to blockchain analytics firm Kaiko, Bitcoin’s correlation with gold reached a multi-year high and is currently around 50%, exceeding its correlation with US equities.

We all know that Bitcoin and gold are considered safe-haven investments, which investors buy during economic instability or turbulence. Although, the reputation of Bitcoin as a safe-haven asset was undermined in 2022 when the crypto market crashed.

In 2023, Bitcoin and gold regained their status as safe-haven investments, thanks to the ongoing US banking crisis. In that way, Bitcoin and gold both experienced significant gains in March as investors bought them for safety during uncertain times.

Generally speaking, the prices of both gold and bitcoin have risen due to a weaker US currency, geopolitical tensions, the US banking crisis, and worries about an oncoming US recession.

In the meantime, the weaker-than-expected factory orders and an unexpected drop in job openings in February suggest that the Federal Reserve’s tightening policy is impacting the economy, which tend to reduce the pressure on the Fed to raise interest rates in its coming meeting.

Thus, markets started expecting the Fed to likely end rate hikes and start cutting rates later this year, leading to the uptrend in Bitcoin and gold.

Marathon Digital Reports Record-breaking Q1 Bitcoin Mining Results

Mining firm Marathon Digital has revealed a record-breaking 2,195 BTC mined in Q1 2023, valued at over $62 million. This is a more than 70% increase from the same period last year and a 40% increase from Q4 2022.

Marathon made this possible by boosting its operational hash rate by 195% beginning in Q1 2022 and putting 25,900 Bitcoin miners online in North Dakota. In addition, the corporation reduced $50 billion in debt and returned its loan to Silvergate Bank.

This achievement shows that Bitcoin mining is still profitable and in demand, which may increase investor confidence in BTC’s long-term potential.

