Bitcoin Ordinals Are Going Through the Roof – Inscriptions Pass 500k and Miners Amass $2.8m in Fees

Bitcoin’s Ordinals protocol is making waves in the crypto world, with over 500,000 inscriptions and $2.8 million in fees amassed by miners to date.

Ordinals are unique serial numbers that are imprinted in a single satoshi, the smallest unit of Bitcoin.

These numbers are assigned to sats in the order in which they are mined, with the first satoshi in the first block having the ordinal number 0 and the last satoshi having the ordinal number 4,999,999,999.

Technical Details of the Bitcoin Ordinals Protocol

The Ordinals protocol assigns numismatic value to sats, which can be collected and traded as rarities.

The inscriptions are digital artifacts that are native to the Bitcoin blockchain, meaning they are fully on-chain and do not require a sidechain or a separate token.

The inscriptions can include arbitrary data such as pictures, text or videos, and can be tracked and transferred using the Ordinals protocol.

Ordinals-compatible wallets and online explorers can view the data.

Colored coins and Counterparty were earlier attempts to embed data into Bitcoin transactions, but Ordinals have taken the concept to a new level.

Unlike traditional NFTs, which rely on off-chain content stored on the interplanetary file system (IPFS), inscriptions are gifted with Bitcoin’s immutability and security.

They are permissionless and uncensorable digital artifacts which can be sold without a royalty.

According to data from Dune.com, there have been over 500,000 inscriptions to date, with miners amassing $2.8 million in fees.

The inscriptions are tracked using the Ord index, explorer and wallet, which rely on Bitcoin Core for private key management and transaction signing.

The Ordinals protocol is gaining popularity among collectors and investors, who see it as a way to invest in a new asset class with potential for growth.

The unique serial numbers assigned to sats give them numismatic value, and the ability to add arbitrary data to them gives them a personal touch that is not found in traditional assets.

As more people become aware of the potential of the Ordinals protocol, we can expect to see more inscriptions and a rise in the value of these digital artifacts. With Bitcoin’s security and immutability, Ordinals inscriptions are a valuable addition to any crypto investor’s portfolio.