Bitcoin Hits Daily Transaction All-Time High In Midst of First Republic Buyout

Bitcoin has recorded a new all-time high for the number of daily transactions in the wake of JPMorgan Chase’s acquisition of First Republic.

According to data from crypto statistics platform BitInfoCharts, the daily number of Bitcoin transactions surged beyond 568,300 on Sunday, nearly 78,000 more than its previous peak during the top of the 2017 bull run.

Ordinal inscriptions, which are the equivalent of NFTs minted on Bitcoin, also attributed to the spike in Bitcoin network transactions.

More specifically, over 307,000 Bitcoin transactions on Sunday were Ordinals, the most on a single day ever and a 16% jump on the previous record set on Saturday, per a Dune dashboard.

Bitcoin transactions have been trending up since the launch of Bitcoin Ordinals, with Bitcoin NFTs now accounting for roughly half of the transactions on the network.

The inscription craze originally took off in February when users began inscribing NFTs to satoshis.

Since then, more than 3.1 million Ordinals have been inscribed to the Bitcoin blockchain. These NFTs have also brought in more than $7 million in fees for Bitcoin miners.

Bitcoin Activity Surges as First Republic Fails

The surge in Bitcoin’s use could be indicative of the cryptocurrency’s possible role in an increasingly dysfunctional economy amid the current chaos roiling the US banking system.

On Monday, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) announced that regulators had seized First Republic Bank, which JPMorgan is set to acquire.

With $229.1 billion in total assets at the time of closure, First Republic Bank has become the second-largest bank failure in American history.

The development comes as three other US banks, including Silvergate Bank, Signature Bank, and Silicon Valley Bank, have collapsed over the past few months.

The surge in Bitcoin activity in the wake of the collapse of First Republic Bank suggests that the banking crisis has once again put Bitcoin in the spotlight as an alternative banking system.

Collapse of SVB Saw Bitcoin Price Surge Above $28,000

Notably, Bitcoin jumped above $28,000, its highest level in nine months, in mid-March after the collapse of SVB and two other US lenders.

At the time, Yassine Elmandjra, an analyst at Ark Invest, argued that the rally is a sign of Bitcoin’s value as a safe haven asset.

He claimed that Bitcoin’s recent price behavior also suggested the increasing regulatory pressure had no impact on the leading cryptocurrency, he wrote in the firm’s weekly newsletter.

“In the face of the U.S. and European banking crises, bitcoin’s price appreciation suggests that lax regulatory oversight had no impact on the decentralized, transparent, and auditable crypto asset ecosystem.”

This should not come as a surprise given that the flagship cryptocurrency was created in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis as an alternative to the traditional banking system.

Bitcoin’s decentralized nature makes it resistant to many of the economic and political pressures that traditional currencies are subject to, meaning that it could become a safe haven for investors looking to protect their wealth from market volatility and political instability.

Moreover, Bitcoin’s blockchain technology provides a secure and transparent way to transfer funds. This could make it an attractive alternative to traditional banking systems, which are often plagued by fraud and corruption.

Finally, Bitcoin’s low transaction fees and fast processing times make it an ideal alternative for people who need to send money quickly and cheaply.

