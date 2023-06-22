Bitcoin Cash Skyrockets 24% But The Rally May Be Over – These Trending Altcoins Have Much More Upside Potential

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has caught the attention of the cryptocurrency market with its recent surge in price, reaching a multi-month high not seen since February.

As Bitcoin Cash retests the Fib 0.786 level at $140.7, traders are closely monitoring its recent price action.

Key Technical Indicators for Bitcoin Cash

The 20-day EMA for Bitcoin Cash is currently at $113.4, with the 50-day EMA at $114.3, and the 100-day EMA at $117.1.

These moving averages show a consistent uptrend for Bitcoin Cash, indicating that the bullish momentum is strong.

The RSI (Relative Strength Index) for Bitcoin Cash is at 72.46, down slightly from yesterday’s 74.50.

This suggests that although the asset is overbought, there may still be room for further growth before a potential pullback.

The MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) histogram for Bitcoin Cash has risen to 3.3 from yesterday’s 2.3, signaling increased bullish momentum.

Additionally, data from CoinMarketCap shows that Bitcoin Cash’s market cap has increased by 2.87% to $3 billion, while the 24-hour trading volume has also risen by 24.17% to $499 million.

This increase in market cap and trading volume provides further evidence of the strong interest in Bitcoin Cash.

Immediate Support and Resistance Levels for Bitcoin Cash

The immediate resistance for Bitcoin Cash is the Fib 0.786 level at $140.7.

A successful break above this level could continue the bullish trend, potentially pushing the price higher.

On the other hand, if the price fails to break through this resistance, it may face a potential pullback or consolidation.

The immediate support level for Bitcoin Cash is the Fib 0.618 level at $129.9, which is in confluence with the psychological support level of $130.

Bitcoin Cash’s ability to sustain its bullish momentum may depend on whether or not it can hold this level.

If the price drops below this point, it may trigger further sell-offs and weaken the uptrend. Bitcoin Cash is currently trading at $134.5, down by 1.03% so far today.

Traders are advised to keep a close eye on these key support and resistance levels to gauge the future price movements of Bitcoin Cash.

With the technical indicators pointing towards a bullish trend, the potential for further growth remains high.

However, given the current overbought state, traders should also remain cautious and be prepared for any potential pullbacks or consolidations around the Fib 0.618 level at $129.9 in the short term.

While all eyes are on Bitcoin Cash, trending altcoins like yPredict, Launchpad XYZ, and ecoterra are also worth looking at.

AI Forecast for Profit: yPredict’s Presale Drawing Enthusiasts

Breaking the barriers of digital finance, yPredict, an industry leader in AI-backed market intelligence, has revealed its first AI model, offering a limited opportunity for users to experience its predictive power.

This breakthrough comes as yPredict widens its horizons from crypto analytics and price predictions to addressing the content needs of medium to large teams.

Brace yourself for an extraordinary online experience! Our website has undergone a stunning transformation with a sleek new UX, powered by a lightning-fast server upgrade. ⚡️ And guess what? We've turbocharged our Backlink estimator prediction model with fresh data,… pic.twitter.com/jXYZU6eUJd — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) June 21, 2023

yPredict has developed a sophisticated backlink model that has been refined through the analysis of over 100 million links.

This model can accurately determine the optimal backlink profile required for your URL to rank well for a specific keyword.

Beyond the crypto sphere, it’s also addressing the needs of content teams, leveraging its AI expertise.

The excitement is palpable, especially as the presale of yPredict’s native $YPRED crypto token gathers momentum.

Having raised over $2.5 million so far, the token presale surge paints a clear picture of the anticipation surrounding yPredict.

In the current trajectory, the yPredict presale could achieve its hard cap of $6.5 million within weeks, indicating the trend among investors toward this trending altcoin.

A distinctive feature is yPredict’s AI-driven crypto price prediction system, designed to outsmart trends and identify investment opportunities.

Traders and investors will gain access to a wealth of AI-powered signals, pattern recognition, and sentiment features, giving them a competitive edge.

In an industry where quality utility coins are sought after, $YPRED is a promising candidate.

Its functions span from driving the platform to potential passive income generation for token holders.

To ensure transparency and reduce the risk of price manipulation, a large proportion of the coin supply is accessible to the public in the presale phase.

Visit yPredict Now

On the Launchpad to Crypto Success: XYZ’s Presale Accelerating Amid Trending Altcoins

Launchpad XYZ has made significant progress in the development of its comprehensive web3 platform, thanks to the success of its native $LPX token presale, which has raised over $1 million so far.

Ignite your investment prowess with our bespoke #AI language model Transform data into informed decisions and confidently conquer the world of #Crypto Find the next big opportunity in #Web3 with #LaunchpadXYZ today https://t.co/CrJA4RkGRf pic.twitter.com/TGa2xKaiiW — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) June 22, 2023

Combining crypto and NFT trading tools with insights into decentralized finance, play-to-earn gaming, and the metaverse, Launchpad XYZ’s project is shaping up to be a trending altcoin to watch.

The project seeks to simplify the web3 realm by facilitating the secure acquisition of $LPX tokens for investors ahead of the anticipated price surge.

The presale is approaching the $1.55 million milestone, making this an opportune time to invest.

With the $LPX token set to debut on major cryptocurrency exchanges later this year, early investors may be able to capitalize on the potential growth of this trending altcoin.

Launchpad XYZ’s trading terminal will feature a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange and a peer-to-peer NFT exchange.

Its informational hub, Trading Edge, is designed to empower informed decisions through market insights and top trade setups.

It also will also offer educational resources, making it a one-stop platform for newbies and experienced traders alike.

But the platform’s features extend beyond trading tools. Through its integration with the blockchain space, it will provide a gateway to the metaverse, as well as play-to-earn web3 gaming.

Through its proprietary web3 wallet, Launchpad XYZ will guarantee users immediate self-custody of their crypto assets, enabling them to safeguard and manage their investments with ease.

The $LPX token is the foundation of Launchpad XYZ’s web3 ecosystem, providing holders who stake at least 10,000 tokens with access to a variety of benefits, including fee discounts and exclusive community badges.

The token will provide long-term holding benefits and is anticipated to decrease sell pressure once it is listed on various exchanges.

As a result, it is not surprising that many experts predict a promising future for this altcoin in the cryptocurrency market.

Visit Launchpad XYZ Now

Eco-Friendly Investing: Why ecoterra Is One of the Best Trending Altcoins to Buy Now

Ecoterra is a web3 Recycle-to-Earn (R2E) platform that is rapidly advancing its product development.

The project’s presale for the $ECOTERRA token is currently underway and has already raised over $5.29 million so far.

Ecoterra is gearing up to provide users with the opportunity to register for the beta version of its eagerly anticipated R2E application.

The anticipated R2E application of ecoterra will be accessible through both desktop and mobile platforms. Users will have the opportunity of testing a demo version upon creating their profiles.

The $ECOTERRA token is an essential element of ecoterra’s blockchain-driven green web3 ecosystem, currently priced at $0.00925 each. As the presale draws nearer to $5.7 million, the token’s price will increase to $0.01.

The $ECOTERRA token not only powers the ecoterra platform but will also provide its holders with VIP access to real-world events, educational programs, and more.

Ecoterra’s future plan includes a staking protocol that will allow $ECOTERRA holders to generate passive income.

With a capped supply of two billion, half of which is made available to presale investors, $ECOTERRA is among the trending altcoins positioned to play a role in global efforts to address climate change.

Visit ecoterra Now

Related:

AiDoge (AI) - Meme Generation Platform Our Rating Create & Share AI-Generated Memes

Newest Meme Coin in the AI Crypto Sector

Listed on MEXC, Uniswap

Token-Based Credit System

Stake $AI Tokens to Earn Daily Rewards Learn More

This article was written for Business 2 Community by Trent Rhode.

Learn how to publish your content on B2C Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage Add B2C to your Google News Feed