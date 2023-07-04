Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Are Positioned For Further Upside, Options Market Metrics Indicate

As the bitcoin (BTC) price pivots $31,000 amid quiet, low liquidity Independence Day trade, investors are increasingly positioned for further upside.

That’s the takeaway from looking at two widely followed options market metrics, both of which give an idea as to investor positioning and sentiment.

Firstly, the 25% delta skew of bitcoin options expiring in 7, 30, 60, 90 and 180 days are all sat in firmly bullish territory between 5 and 6.

A 25% delta skew of above zero implies that bullish call options of a certain expiry are trading at a premium versus equivalent bearish put options of the same expiry.

That in turn implies higher demand for options that will pay out in case the market rises, as opposed to if the market falls, suggesting investors are anticipating further upside.

At current levels between 5 and 6, the 25% delta skew of the aforementioned option expiries are at their highest levels since the big market pump back in March.

Meanwhile, the ratio of open put/call options contracts recently dipped to its lowest level since March at just above 0.4 and is not far from all-time lows.

A falling put/call open interest ratio means the bitcoin options market is being increasingly dominated by investors buying put options, which are purchased to pay out in case of BTC price upside.

A falling BTC put/call ratio thus implies that investors increasingly expect/are positioning for further bitcoin upside.

Institutional Adoption, Strong Technicals & Bull Market Narratives to Keep Bitcoin Pushing Higher

Bitcoin’s upside in June and resilience in early July comes despite continued upside in US bond yields as traders have been forced to up their Fed tightening bets for 2023.

US inflation data, whilst still heading in the right direction, hasn’t fallen enough for the Fed to signal that it is done with interest rate hikes just yet, with the central bank also concerned about the inflationary impact of the still super strong US labor market.

The bank is thus signaling a further two rate hikes in 2023 that would take interest rates to 5.50-5.75%, a hawkish message that has been lifting US bond yields.

US liquidity conditions have also continued to tighten, with USD liquidity having recently fallen back under $6 trillion (the yellow line).

Higher yields and tightening liquidity are normally a big headwind for bitcoin and some fear this could derail the recent bull run from June’s sub-$25,000 lows.

However, bitcoin has a lot of narratives working in its favor right now.

Recent spot bitcoin ETF filings from finance industry heavyweights like BlackRock and Fidelity have pumped optimism about “institutional adoption” and could provide a lasting tailwind for the price action.

Meanwhile, bitcoin’s long-term chart technicals look great, with the cryptocurrency in a clear uptrend in 2023, with the 200DMA still acting as strong support.

Additionally, many investors remain strong in their conviction that we are in the early stages of a new bitcoin bull market, not least due to the bullish signals sent by a laundry list of widely followed on-chain indicators that have historically been able to predict the turning point from a bitcoin bear to bull market phase.

In terms of where is next for bitcoin, bulls have marked up various near-term targets including resistance at the $32,500, $33,000 and $34,500 levels.

But if bitcoin is to rally to the top of its current trend line, which has been the pattern so far in this year’s bull market, we could be looking at BTC rising above $40,000 this summer.

Related Articles

Wall Street Memes (WSM) - Newest Meme Coin Our Rating Community of 1 Million Followers

Experienced NFT Project Founders

Presale Live Now - wallstmemes.com

$9 Million Raised - Ends Soon Join Presale

This article was written for Business 2 Community by Joel Frank.

Learn how to publish your content on B2C