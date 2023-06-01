Bitcoin (BTC) Exchange Outflows Accelerate as Investors Use Price Pullback as Accumulation Opportunity

Investors appear to be using the price pullback seen in bitcoin markets in recent weeks to accumulate, on-chain data presented by crypto analytics firm Glassnode suggests.

Investors have been yanking their BTC tokens off of exchanges at a pace of around 30-40,000 per day in the past week or so.

That’s the fastest rate at which BTC has been flowing away from exchanges since early January.

The collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which saw customers lose access to billions worth of their crypto assets, triggered a rush within the bitcoin (and crypto) investing community to take self-custody.

Taking self-custody means housing your digital assets, like bitcoin, in your own crypto wallet, rather than allowing a custodian (like an exchange) to store it in a wallet that you don’t have direct control over for you.

When analysts observe net inflows into cryptocurrency exchanges, some interpret this as a signal that sell pressure in the Bitcoin market may be about to rise, with more investors moving their bitcoin to an exchange presumably to sell it.

Net outflows, meanwhile, are often interpreted as a sign that sell pressure is abating, with investors presumably favoring HODLing over selling.

Recent new outflows come despite the Bitcoin price having been stuck within a $26,000-$28,000ish range in the past few weeks.

Prices were last in the $26,800s, almost bang on the 100-day Moving Average and slightly below the 21DMA.

Technicians largely remain bearish in light of bitcoin’s recent rejection of its 50DMA and a downtrend from the yearly highs in the low-$28,000s.

Investors Use Price Pullback as an Accumulation Opportunity

While net exchange outflows might night signal an immediate turnaround in the Bitcoin price’s fortunes, it does provide evidence that investors are using the pullback from earlier yearly highs in the $31,000s to continue to accumulate the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

And small and medium-sized investors are all getting in on the act.

The number of so-called “Shrimp” bitcoin wallet addresses (defined as those holding under one full BTC) continues to fly higher in a continuation of the surge that started in January.

Shrimp addresses were last at more than 46.3 million, up around 4 million since the start of the year.

According to Glassnode, “historically this cohort is quite responsive to macro market trends, with their numbers historically growing in bullish markets, and declining in bearish markets”.

So-called “Crab” wallets (defined as holding between 1 and 10 BTC tokens) have also continued their steady ascent, with crab addresses last close to 850,000, up around 30,000 on the year.

The big jump in “Crab” wallets came in wake of the collapse of crypto exchange FTX last year, which evidently was the catalyst for a large amount of dip-buying by smart money.

“Given Bitcoins grassroots and retail dominated history, this cohort consists of many well informed, albeit retail sized investors (the HODLers)”, Glassnode explains.

