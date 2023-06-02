Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Push Price Back Above $27K – Here’s How Crypto Reacted to the Latest US Jobs Report

The Bitcoin (BTC) price rose back to the north of the $27,000 level on Friday, defying a rise in the US Dollar Index (DXY) and US treasury yields and instead tracking upside in the US stock market.

The DXY jumped 0.4%, US 2 and 10-year yields rose 15 and 10 bps each and the S&P 500 rallied around 1.5% in wake of a mixed US jobs report, while bitcoin was last up around 1.3% in near $27,200.

Of the two surveys that combine to produce the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) official monthly jobs report, one (the business survey) showed non-farm employment in the country jumping over 300,000, while the other (the household survey) showed joblessness rising 440,000 in May.

The jobs data also showed a slight cooling in the pace of MoM wage inflation to 0.3% from 0.4% a month earlier.

The data contributed to a slight uptick in bets that the Fed will raise interest rates by another 25 bps at this month’s policy meeting to around 30% from 20% one day ago, as per the CME’s Fed Watch Tool.

Fed Policymakers Signal Rate Hiking Pause

But recent communications from key Fed policymakers are keeping a lid on expectations that the central bank will hike interest rates again this month, and today’s mixed US jobs data likely adds to the argument for a pause.

Key Fed policymakers like Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Vice Chair nominee Philip Jefferson have argued for a pause to allow for more time to observe the lagged impact of the last 15 months of aggressive interest rate hikes, as well as to assess how much a contraction in bank lending in wake of March’s mini “bank crisis” will impact the economic outlook.

Ether (ETH), the cryptocurrency that powers the smart-contract-enabled Ethereum blockchain and is the world’s second-largest by market capitalization after bitcoin, was last up around 2.5% on the day and changing hands to the north of $1,900.

XRP (XRP), Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL), the sixth, seventh and ninth-largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization were all last up between 3-4% on the day, as per CoinGecko.

The cryptocurrency’s total market capitalization, meanwhile, was up close to 2.0% at around $1.11 trillion.

That’s still down around $150 billion or 12% yearly highs hit in April.

While crypto has been cooling off in recent weeks, many analysts remain confident that we remain in the early stages of a new bull market, with macro conditions set to improve in the coming years (i.e. interest rates in the US and elsewhere will probably fall from current multi-decade highs) and adoption set to continue.

