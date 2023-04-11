Binance Stablecoin Strategy in Meltdown So is it Backing TrueUSD to Take on Tether?

The market value of TrueUSD, a hardly known stablecoin doubled in just 30 days thanks to actions taken by Binance, the largest crypto exchange in the world by trading volume.

In March, the exchange that claims not to have a headquarters anywhere in the world, slashed spot Bitcoin (BTC) fees for the stablecoin—a move that propelled TrueUSD’s market cap to $2.1 billion.

This represented a $1 billion growth in market value in less than a month, according to CoinMarketCap. At the moment, Binance users who wish to trade Bitcoin without paying fees can only do so with TrueUSD.

What Are Stablecoins and Why Do They Matter

Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency that is designed to hold their value against a stable asset such as the US dollar or gold.

They are becoming increasingly popular in the crypto market due to their ability to provide a stable store of value for traders and investors.

Unlike other cryptocurrencies, the value of stablecoins is less volatile, making them a reliable option for those looking to enter the crypto space without risking sudden fluctuations in their investment.

This makes them particularly appealing for trading on cryptocurrency exchange platforms, as they allow for easier conversion between volatile cryptocurrencies, without the need to convert back to traditional fiat currencies.

Combined stablecoins have $130 billion in market value, a tremendous growth from $11 billion in June 2020. They have also become a critical component of the decentralized finance (DeFi) market.

Most lenders in DeFi use stablecoins as the underlying asset for loans in digital assets. They are also used as the base currency in which crypto tokens are quoted.

Binance has for a long time quoted and collateralized most crypto assets and derivative smart contracts in Tether (USDT), the biggest stablecoin, boasting $80 billion in market capitalization.

Tether’s success can be attributed to the support it has received from Binance, which gave the stablecoin a first-mover advantage.

However, Binance started promoting its own stablecoin, Binance USD (BUSD), bringing it up as a worthy rival to Tether.

This fall, the company virtually phased out competing stablecoins, strongly favoring its own – Binance USD. Consequently, they automatically converted user-deposited stablecoins like TrueUSD, Pax Dollar, and USD Coin into BUSD.

At the time, Binance said the move was geared toward allowing “greater liquidity and a better user experience.” Users had the option to convert BUSD to these other stablecoins at the withdrawal stage.

“It’s a salvo in this battle for stablecoin participation in the market. They want to keep Binance’s coin important and relevant,” Ilan Solot, a partner at crypto hedge-fund manager Tagus Capital LLP said at the time.

Binance’s plans were suddenly interrupted around mid-February following the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) move which banned the issuance of Binance USD.

The regulator ordered Paxos Trust Co., tasked with issuing and listing BUSD to stop minting more BUSD tokens. Binance assured investors that Paxos will continue to oversee redemptions of the product.

BUSD’s market value has since been on a downtrend and is only worth $7 billion and ranks 12th at the moment.

Experts and crypto enthusiasts believe the attention Binance has started to give to TrueUSD and possibly other stablecoins is to battle Tether’s dominance on the exchange platform. Binance spokesperson confirmed this in a statement sent to The Wall Street Journal.

“Our objective is to identify a diverse set of stablecoin products to offer users, particularly products that are transparent, regulated, and have strong relationships with banking institutions in markets that support innovation,” the Binance spokeswoman added. TrueUSD “is the first of what will hopefully be many new stablecoin products being offered to users.”

The fall of Binance USD coupled with the banking crisis in the United States, which caused Circle’s USD Coin (USDC) to depeg from its dollar value only catalyzed Tether’s dominance in the market.

Binance is not the only exchange where most trades are completed using Tether. Over 80% of all the trades occurring on centralized exchanges like Binance and Coinbase are executed using USDT, Clara Medalie, the director of research at Kaiko, a digital asset data aggregator said.

“I don’t think any market is healthy with just one stablecoin, and on Binance you’re really just using Tether,” Medalie continued. “That’s a centralized point of failure that the entire crypto industry has right now, and it’s all concentrated in a single stablecoin.”

Binance introduced fees for trading spot Bitcoin against all stablecoins in March following a nine-month zero-fee trading period. The exchange made some changes to its billion-dollar emergency insurance fund by converting all the balance in Binance USD to Tether and TrueUSD.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD was conceived in March 2018 by Rafael Cosman and Danny An, who were the co-founders of TrustToken, a San Francisco-based startup that later rebranded as Archblock.

The company secured funding from several renowned firms, including Founders Fund, Stanford’s StartX, Andreessen Horowitz, and Jump Trading.

Archblock, which manages TrueUSD, is responsible for handling its reserves, collaborating with banking partners, and ensuring compliance. Additionally, the intellectual property for the token is owned by Techteryx, an Asian investment conglomerate.

Binance’s decision to diversify the stablecoins available on its platform had an immediate impact on TrueUSD, ranking 31st in the market and 5th among other stablecoins. However, Medalie says the move could attract regulatory attention.

Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) was recently sued by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on allegations that they violated US derivatives rules while illegally operating in the country.

Alex de Lorraine, Archblock’s COO told WSJ that the company only collaborates with businesses and companies that meet its strict compliance standards and other regulatory requirements which change from time to time depending on the landscape.

“If regulation changed and we suddenly couldn’t work with somebody because of compliance reasons, then they wouldn’t be able to interact with us anymore,” Lorraine said.

